After five years of successfully dodging Covid, it got me this week. So, The Connector is on hold for now.

But I have two cool things to share. First, working with my friends at the Center for Ballot Freedom, we’ve launched a podcast. It’s called “This Old Democracy.” The idea is to explore the ideas, movements, and people working to rescue our faltering political system — and rebuild American democracy on a stronger, more inclusive, and truly representative foundation.

The first episode, an interview with Dan Cantor, veteran organizer and chief strategist for the Center for Ballot Freedom, is out now. We focus on a once-common but now largely forgotten variation in how American elections used to work to enable multi-party democracy called fusion voting. Drawing on his decades of experience on the political left—and his recent work with moderate Republicans and Independents—Cantor makes the case that reviving fusion voting could help ease polarization, empower new political voices, and make our elections more representative and responsive.

Upcoming episodes will include conversations with people like Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon; author and organizer Astra Taylor; political scientist Lee Drutman; neocon Never-Trumper William Kristol; and more.

You can watch the episode here:

You can also subscribe to This Old Democracy on Spotify or Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

= = =

I’m also thrilled to have contributed an essay on the need for a new synthesis in how we do politics to Out of Many, One, a hopeful and deeply patriotic collection of 26 essays on American Universalism published by the new Catalyst for American Futures. You can download a free copy of the whole book at TheAllAmerican.com It’s an honor to contribute alongside authors like Eric Ward, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Ilyse Hogue and Barry Lynn.

American Futures, the organization behind this book, is brainchild of three people: Ilyse Hogue, Seth Flaxman and Peter Teague. Each brings deep experience in pro-democracy and progressive advocacy. (Full disclosure: I’ve been friends and fellow travelers with Ilyse and Seth for a long time.) What is so interesting about their new initiative is that they are aiming to build a movement home for Americans that want to center patriotism and universalist values in their politics. They’re hoping to bring together Americans who feel politically homeless, alienated by the ideological rigidity of the left, terrified by the authoritarian takeover of the right, and frustrated by the establishment complacency of the center. To learn more about what they’re up to, check out their Substack, TheAllAmerican.

