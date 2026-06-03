This week, Democratic politicians, activists, donors and consultants will gather at two competing summits for the party’s major factions. The first event, Welcome Fest 2026, which bills itself as “the largest public gathering of centrists,” will take place tomorrow in Washington, DC. The second, Netroots Nation 2026, which calls itself “the largest annual conference for progressives,” will be in Philadelphia from June 4-6. Featured speakers at Welcome Fest include billionaire Mark Cuban, Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), consultant James Carville, blogger Matt Yglesias, and a coterie of moderate members of Congress. Netroots Nation has yet to release a full list of keynotes, but notable speakers include Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Summer Lee (D-PA), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Becca Balint (D-VT), TV personality Nina Turner, and Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert.

It’s safe to say that most if not all of the speeches made at these two competing events will focus on attacking the other faction. Corporate-funded Democrats and grassroots progressive Democrats view each other as the main reason the party is struggling to connect with voters, and while they each have some valid points, no one can get this debate to resolve itself. There’s too much money and passion flowing into it to keep it going, and in-group/out-group identity formation is a powerful force.

I scanned both speaker lists to see if there was any sign of common ground and discovered there is only one person speaking at both events: Zoe Stein, the executive director of Contest Every Race. Founded in 2018, the group recruits candidates to run in small towns and rural communities that have been mostly overlooked by national Democratic groups. It also runs an ongoing grant and training program for county parties. In 2025, according to its impact report, Contest Every Race recruited 908 candidates to run for local office. 444 of them won, their strongest win rate yet.

At WelcomeFest, Stein’s talk is titled, “A pragmatic and scaled approach to making Democrats suck less,” which will focus on the case “for a radically pragmatic approach: fix the party where it’s weakest, compete everywhere, and treat innovation as a necessity rather than a luxury.” At Netroots Nation, she’s on a panel called “Recruiting the next generation of candidates to end uncontested races.” I don’t know Stein, but I salute her both for showing up in both places and because she has a message that transcends the narcissism of small differences that Democrats across the party cling to.

According to political scientists, about 90% of a voter’s decision is driven by what party they identify with, not attributes of a specific candidate or their policies. That is because we live in a hyper-polarized time, where the two major parties have sorted themselves and us into two warring camps. Almost nothing a particular candidate does matters. At best, candidates who are more “moderate” see a very slight boost, perhaps two to three percent, in their likely vote share. But a huge amount of energy is devoted to the argument between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic party over which way it should swing to claw its way back into power. And neither faction is strong enough or big enough to defeat the other one (unlike the Republican party, where MAGA has annihilated its opponents completely).

So while we live amidst the gravest threat to American democracy since Jim Crow, Democratic activists consume themselves with arguments structured around this internal debate. While there are important differences between these two wings in policy terms, this unending debate keeps the party from offering a clear choice to voters looking for an alternative to Trumpism. Negative partisanship is likely to give Dems—regardless of their particular position on the moderate-to-progressive axis—a lift this fall, but unless you enjoy banging your head against the wall and doing the same thing over and over, it won’t suffice to change the underlying dynamic fueling rising distrust in our political system.

There are two ways out of this trap; one is technical and the other is structural. On the technical side, funders and activists could choose to invest their attention in party-building itself rather than intrapartisan conflicts. Register more young people to vote; in many states, less than one-third of 18-year-olds are registered. Put money and time into efforts to update the Democratic voter file and improve our understanding of what moves voters now, like Swing Left’s Ground Truth project, which is aiming to do a half-million conversations with unlikely voters this year alone. Give to groups like Contest Every Race that attend to the infrastructure of building political homes or next-generation tools that make more efficient and effective use of volunteer time than NGPVAN. More registered Democrats, more active local county parties, and better technology for voter engagement will move the needle more than the two- to three-percent shift that WelcomeFest and Netroots Nation are arguing over.

The other way out is to open the party system itself to more choices. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once said, “In any other country, Joe Biden and I wouldn’t be in the same party, but in America, we are.” The crowds gathering this week in DC and Philly are fighting for control of the Democratic party because it has a monopoly on opposition to the Republican party. But that monopoly is based on an artificial constraint caused by laws that the two major parties passed roughly 125 years ago to make third- and fourth-parties irrelevant. Before then, American politics was more fluid; minor parties regularly arose to organize support for neglected causes and frequently used their leverage to induce major party candidates to move in their direction in exchange for their support.

That worked because back then, parties printed their own ballots and regularly “fused” together onto the same candidates, while maintaining their own distinct identities. A Democrat or Whig who earned the support of say, the Free Soil Party, because of their stance against letting more slave states into the union could win election thanks to that backing, and all the parties could see exactly how many votes the Free Soil party added to the winner’s total. Today we live in an electoral desert because the major parties used their power at the state legislative level to ban multiparty endorsements, effectively forcing minor parties to become spoilers. As a result, America is the only democracy in the world that hasn’t seen a new major party form in more than one hundred years. And you wonder why politics is such a turnoff to so many people.

But, we can change the rules and relegalize fusion voting (now only in use in New York and Connecticut, which never banned it). Here’s how my friend Lee Drutman scopes out how this could work today:

Say 3% of Republicans would vote for a Democrat as a check on Trump—but won’t vote “Democratic Party.” Say another 3% of Democrats feel abandoned on working-class issues and might vote Republican—but won’t vote “Republican Party.” Create a Moderate Party ballot line and a Working Class Party ballot line. Let candidates compete for their endorsements. Suddenly you have 6% of newly persuadable voters per race. That’s enough to restore genuine competition in some states and districts that have lapsed into lopsided partisan territory. Fusion voting lets one candidate appear on multiple ballot lines. Think of it as multiple pathways to the same destination. A candidate endorsed by both Democrats and a Moderate Party would appear twice on the ballot. Voters choose which line to pull, but both votes count for the same person. The ballot line choice becomes a message about priorities. Here’s where it gets interesting strategically. A Democrat might secure the Working Class Party endorsement defensively—say, by backing a $15 minimum wage—to prevent a four-point loss, while pursuing the Moderate Party offensively to bring a four-point swing. A Republican could flip the script—champion working-class economics while showing enough anti-corruption gumption against Trump to win moderate support. The parties would have to compete for these endorsements in every race. The real competition happens in the pursuit of endorsements. Candidates must address anti-corruption and working-class priorities to win both lines. That competition is what creates new dimensionality. Suddenly elections aren’t just about Democrat versus Republican. They’re about good governance, economic populism, institutional integrity—issues that could cut across the partisan divide and force candidates to distinguish themselves beyond party labels.

Depending on how many voters such fusion parties could attract, House and Senate races would get significantly more competitive, Drutman notes. And politics itself would get less divisive and more multidimensional. Differences over values and policy would still occur, but we’d have a clearer sense of their relative levels of support and importance, instead of the never-ending intra-partisan infighting we have today.

Speaking just for myself, I am increasingly exhausted by the narcissism of small differences and the endless war inside the Democratic party while the world is on fire and arsonists sit in the White House. How about you?

—Related: Dan Cantor, “Fusion Voting, Fusion Parties: Escaping the Two-Party Doom Loop,” Democracy Journal, Winter 2026.

—See also: Eric Blanc, “Why is the Left No Fun? Bouncy Castle Communism is the Solution,” Labor Politics, May 26, 2026.

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Quick takes

—California’s gubernatorial primary shows that we are back in the Wild West of political campaigning. Example one: Heavy spending by billionaire Tom Steyer’s campaign to get “influencers” to promote his candidacy. Example two: At least 3,000 fake accounts that generated 1.3 million views and 42,000 engagements promoting Xavier Becerra’s late rise in the field. Both have the effect of undermining voter trust. Good times.

—The hullaballoo over the disastrous release of the DNC’s aborted post-mortem report on the 2024 election absolutely raises questions about party chair Ken Martin’s ability to manage his fractious organization. But I’m struck by how little attention people have given to the very good organizing playbook his team released earlier this year, which offers a credible path forward for Democrats interested in party-building and in avoiding the kinds of mistakes that doomed the Biden and Harris campaigns.

—There are now 334 events listed on Mobilize for Pride 2026, making it the biggest movement action of June. And they all feature a mix of parades, festivals, tabling and voter registration. Visibility Brigades’ day of action on June 6 and the De-ICE Citizens Bank push on the same day each have about half as many.

End Times

Creepy.

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