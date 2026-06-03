The Connector

The Connector

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DM's avatar
DM
5h

Thanks for highlighting Drutman’s views. I've listened to him speak on a couple of different podcasts, makes sense to me. I would also like to suggest Jamelle Bouie’s opinion piece in the New York Times today, which suggests Democrats have some good policies to promote but no overarching view of what the country should be, and they desperately need one.

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Max B. Sawicky's avatar
Max B. Sawicky
6h

It's the devil vs. the deep blue sea

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