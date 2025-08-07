The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Matza's avatar
Diane Matza
3d

After receiving multiple fundraising text messages from organizations and candidates I never heard of, I did complain to act blue. The response was, we don't give your information to anyone but those candidates to whom you've contributed. Not a very satisfactory answer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Micah L. Sifry and others
Cate Poe's avatar
Cate Poe
3d

Thank you, Micah. While I can't document any financial wrong-doing, I HAVE started unsubscribing to any solicitations from ActBlue, at least until I have more confidence in the Democrats and all their fundraising arms. Count me as someone fed up with the empty hyperbole and repetitiveness. Also, as someone who will work hard for and donate to anyone willing to be a real warrior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Micah L. Sifry
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture