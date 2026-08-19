The Connector

The Connector

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Ron Sluiter's avatar
Ron Sluiter
1d

...and the DNC passed over Ben Wikler for Ken Martin. This tells you all you need to know about the people running the Democratic party - they have higher priorities then winning elections.

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Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
1d

Really useful. The hidden durable infrastructure really is key

Particularly now that other durable, progressive institutions like unions are weaker than they used to be . Because of that, I’d also say that for all the challenges of Ken Martin, including not raising enough money and the terrible failed autopsy that supporting the DNC’s work routing money to the states is really important.

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