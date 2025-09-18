The Connector

Paul Loeb
Thoughtful piece. I think the Bridge Building movement has usefulness in finding common ground among ordinary Americans. And sometimes political leaders as well. In my Soul of a Citizen book I wrote about how a series of organized cross partisan dialogues sparked a friendship between Joan Blades, then with MoveOn, which she'd founded, as mentioned, and the founder of Christian Coalition--that led to saving Net Neutrality at that point.

It's also critical to reach out to disaffected members of the MAGA coalition even if we disagree with other things they stand for. I've been reading Alexei Navalny's powerful memoir, and he makes that point in terms of Russian nationalists who opposed Putin, and whose demonstrations were crushed as threats to his power as much as those of the democracy camp that Navalny was part of.

But as you point out, in a time when the administration is trying to destroy all dialogue and opposition, it seems wrong to ignore that elephant in the room, much less blame left cancel culture for the divides. I don't have the answer on how that bridgebuilding movement should address it, but I think they have to.

Jonathan Stray
Thank you for this. As someone who's been involved in bridge-building for a while (and peace building, which is what this is called internationally) I have some thoughts.

The main thing I want to get across is this: it's important to understand what the goals of bridge-building are and aren't. For example, the goal is not to promote progressive politics. That's the job of progressives. The goal is to have a functioning democracy where conflicts are resolved without violence or destruction. There are many ways to support this, as the Burgesses have documented (see https://www.betterconflictbulletin.org/p/53-roles-that-make-democracy-work)

I think you are right that the Trump administration presents a clear danger to our democracy. I also think that this message has been shouted from the rooftops for years, and it did not prevent him from winning a fair election. I don't see why shouting it louder will be successful now.

And I do think the left has some responsibility for this situation, which will have to be acknowledged before anyone on the right will be willing to collaborate across political difference. Minimally, I think many of the responses to Trump's polarizing actions were themselves polarizing when they didn't have to be -- an own goal. In my view, this happened because most people are not trained to think about conflict the way that professional peace builders are.

The problem, as I see it, is that Trump can get away with dismantling democracy because far too many people are so angry that they support him. If this analysis is correct, the the winning strategy -- winning in the sense of democracy-preserving, not progressive-politics-advancing -- is for "us" to unite with "them" to against authoritarianism and corruption.

This strategy is sometimes called "repolarization." The goal is to change the axis of conflict, not to remove or suppress conflict. This view has been explicitly expressed by, among others, political scientist Jennifer McCoy, whom I recently interviewed (https://www.betterconflictbulletin.org/p/repolarize-to-depolarize)

For more on this strategy, from the progressive viewpoint, see also:

Shikha Dalmia’s keynote at the recent “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference

Liberals Need Moral Clarity, Not Moral Purity, in Their Struggle Against Authoritarianism https://www.theunpopulist.net/p/liberals-need-moral-clarity-not-moral

john a. powell's paper discussing how bridging and racial justice activism relate

Overcoming Toxic Polarization: Lessons in Effective Bridging https://lawandinequality.org/article/overcoming-toxic-polarization/

Thanks for writing, and thanks for reading.

