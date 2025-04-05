I apologize to those of my readers who didn’t realize that this past Tuesday’s post started out with (and ended with) an April Fool’s joke. Apparently this included several close relatives of mine, who all thought I was selling out to some trillionaires and putting The Connector behind an ultra-high paywall. I don’t usually do the April Fool’s thing, but this year the chance to help Trillionaires for Trump, which is itself a real satire, get launched, was irresistible. I promise I won’t do that to you again!

I’m happy to share a gift link to a guest opinion piece by me that was just published by The New York Times this morning, focusing on how federal workers can play a vital leadership role in the new, defiant, resistance to Trump and Musk. Stay tuned for more on that topic next week.

HandsOff2025.com events map

P.S. If you are attending one of the more than 1000 Hands Off rallies happening across the country—and I assume a lot of you are—take some notes and share your observations in the comments below. Who spoke? What resonated the most with you? What did it feel like? And were you part of an organized group? Is it growing?

