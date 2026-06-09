The Connector

The Connector

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Ian Ogard's avatar
Ian Ogard
3d

Setting aside Mark Twain's wisdom that, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics”, numbers don't lie. The numbers in Mr Sifry's article today speak truth to power.

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Howard Horowitz's avatar
Howard Horowitz
3d

Micah at his radicalized best. Need still to absorb still what the data say on the focus of progressive mobilization. Needs to also be radicalized, I suspect. Great contribution and insight!!

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