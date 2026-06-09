Cost of the Obama Presidential Center, which opens to the public June 19th: $850,000,000

Original estimated cost in 2016: $300,000,000

Rank among presidential libraries in total cost: 1

Cost of the 99-year lease given to the Obama Foundation for the Jackson Park site by the city of Chicago: $10

Cost of entry to the museum for ages 12 and up: $30

Number of donors who gave $25 million or more to the center: 12

Number who gave between $1 million and $25 million: 119

Annual salary/benefits of Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, 2024: $755,000

Total salary/benefits of the top 15 employees of the foundation, 2024: $5.4 million

Total salary/benefits for the entire center/foundation, 2024: $43.7 million

Total funding gap for Movement Voter PAC’s partner organizations in their top 9 states as of September 23, 2024: $165 million.

Cost to America of Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election: Unestimable.

Number of publicly disclosed corporate donors to Trump’s $400 million ballroom: 27

Value of new or increased government contracts to those corporations: Over $50,000,000,000

Number of those donors facing federal enforcement actions and/or have had them suspended by Trump: 16

Number of stock trades Trump made between January and March of 2026: More than 3,600

Amount of Nvidia stock Trump bought in early January a week before the Commerce Department approved selling Nvidia chips to China: Up to $1,000,000

Amount of Dell stock Trump bought between January and March: Between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000

How much Dell stock jumped on after Trump told a White House audience on May 8 to “go out and buy a Dell”: 24%

Estimated amount Trump has enriched himself by using the presidency since 2024: $1,408,000,000

Amount that funds linked Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have invested in Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners private equity fund: At least $3,500,000,000

Estimated management fees that Kushner has earned from this fund: $100,000,000

Amount that an investment firm tied to the United Arab Emirates invested in World Liberty Financial, a digital token firm founded by Steve Witkoff, Trump and their families, in order to gain a 49% stake: $2,000,000,000

Number of nuclear experts that Kushner and Witkoff consulted with prior to rejecting Iran’s February offer to limit their uranium enrichment level to 3.67% for civilian use only: 0

Number they are consulting with now as they try to finalize a deal that would end the Iran war: 100

Estimated cost of the Iran war to US Treasury since it began February 28: $107,000,000,000

Total consumer burden in increased gas and diesel prices: $56,000,000,000

Amount over ten years that Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” cut in SNAP food benefits to low-income families: $187,000,000,000

Number of Americans who have lost those food benefits between when the bill was passed and February 2026: 3,500,000

Percentage of Americans who were “food insecure” in 2024: 14%

Percentage of Americans who told the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s research team in June 2020 that they had dipped into savings or emergency accounts to cover expenses: 21.8%

Percentage who said the same in February 2026: 36.8%

Percentage of non-white Americans who said in June 2020 that they had trouble finding enough food to eat or had kids who missed meals: 4.5%

Percentage who said the same in February 2026: 19.1%

Percentage of contiguous United States currently at drought levels: 60%

Estimated number of operational AI data centers: 601

Planned additional data centers: 809

Number of those planned centers that are in places in drought locations: 517

Amount of gallons of water all of these data centers will consume per year by 2028: 73,000,000,000

Percentage projected increase in AI data center water use from 2023 level: 329%

Amount of water a 100-word AI prompt consumes for data center cooling: One 500ml (16.9 fl oz) bottle

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Net worth of Kevin O’Leary, who plays a billionaire on Shark Tank: $400,000,000

Number of football fields in size of the Stratos AI data center he is building in Utah, originally: 30,000

Number of views of Gabi Finlayson and Jackie Morgan’s Instagram video mocking O’Leary after he attacked them on Fox News as likely Chinese agents for opposing his Utah data center: 1,900,000

Percentage cut in the size of the data center that O’Leary proposed to make, as of June 4: 50%

Percentage cut in the size that the Utah Senate President is requesting in response to O’Leary: 75%

Odds that O’Leary compared this demand to being able to only use a portion of his home, saying, “A 75% reduction means I’m living in the upstairs toilet on the second floor. Like, how can I do that?”: 100%

Size of the toilets in O’Leary’s four homes: Unknown

Number of upcoming events on progressive organizing platform Mobilize.us: 11,057

Number that mention voting rights/elections: 3,889

Number that mention ICE/immigration: 3,225

Number that mention democracy: 1,892

Number that mention housing: 998

Number that mention poverty/food/SNAP: 107

Number that mention data centers: 55

Number that mention the Iran war specifically: 34

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