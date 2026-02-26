“The next moment a hideous, grinding screech, as of some monstrous machine running without oil, burst from the big telescreen at the end of the room. It was a noise that set one’s teeth on edge and bristled the hair at the back of one’s neck. The Hate had started.”

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception. Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the U.S.A. And it is the American people who pay the price in higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes and, perhaps most importantly, crime. We will take care of this problem. We’re going to take care of this problem. We are not playing games. ….In 2023, a 16-year-old high school cheerleader named Lizbeth Medina was supposed to perform in her town’s Christmas parade. But she never arrived. Her mother, Jacqueline, went home to look for her and she found her lying dead in a bathtub bleeding profusely after being stabbed 25 time. Lizbeth’s killer was a previously arrested illegal alien who had broken in and bruta — just brutally extinguished the brightest light in her family’s life. Violently and viciously. Her heartbroken mother is in the gallery to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals from our country at record numbers and we’re getting them the hell out of here fast. We don’t want ‘em.” “One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So tonight I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens. Not illegal aliens. Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“Before the Hate had proceeded for thirty seconds, uncontrollable exclamations of rage were breaking out from half the people in the room.”

“Comrades!” cried an eager youthful voice. “Attention, comrades! We have glorious news for you. We have won the battle for production! Returns now completed of the output of all classes of consumption goods show that the standard of living has risen by no less than twenty percent over the past year. All over Oceania this morning there were irrepressible spontaneous demonstrations when workers marched out of factories and offices and paraded through the streets with banners voicing their gratitude to Big Brother for the new, happy life which his wise leadership has bestowed upon us.”

“The stock market is at 53 — all-time record highs since the election. Think of that. One year. Boosting pensions, 401(k)s and retirement accounts with millions and millions of Americans. They’re all gaining. Everybody’s up, way up. In four long years, the last administration got less than $1 trillion in new investment in the United States. And when I say less, substantially less. In 12 months, I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion, pouring in from all over the globe. Think of it. Much less than $1 trillion for four years versus much more than $18 trillion for one year. What a difference a president makes. A short time ago, we were a dead country. Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world. The hottest.”

“The fabulous statistics continued to pour out of the telescreen. As compared with last year there was more food, more clothes, more houses, more furniture, more cooking pots, more fuel, more ships, more helicopters more books, more babies—more of everything except disease, crime and insanity. Year by year and minute by minute, everybody and everything was whizzing rapidly upwards.”

“As thousands of new businesses are forming, and factories, plants and laboratories are being built, we’ve added 70,000 new construction jobs in just a very short period of time. It’s getting bigger and bigger and stronger. Nobody can believe what they’re watching. American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels a day, and we just received from our new friend and partner Venezuela more than 80 million barrels of oil. American natural gas production is at an all-time high because I kept my promise to drill, baby, drill. More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country. Think about that: any time in the history of our country, more working today. And 100 percent of all jobs created under my administration have been in the private sector.”

Members of Trump cabinet (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

“In its second minute the Hate rose to a frenzy. People were leaping up and down in the their places and shouting at the tops of their voices in an effort to drown the maddening bleating voice that came from the screen….A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic.”

“Moving forward, factories, jobs, investment and trillions and trillions of dollars will continue pouring into the United States of America. Because we finally have a president who puts America first. I put America first. I love America. For decades, before I came along, we had the exact opposite. From trade to health care, from energy to immigration, everything was stolen and rigged in order to drain the wealth out of the productive and hard-working people who make our country great, who make our country run. Under Biden and his corrupt partners in Congress and beyond, it reached a breaking point with the “Green New Scam,” open borders for everyone. They poured in by the millions and millions from prisons, from mental institutions. There were murderers, 11,888 murders. They came into our country. You allowed that to happen. And record-setting inflation that cost the typical family $34,000 in just a speck of time. Now the same people in this chamber who voted for those disasters suddenly use the word “affordability.” A word, they just used it. Somebody gave it to them, knowing full well that they caused and created the increased prices that all of our citizens had to endure. You caused that problem. You caused that problem. They knew their statements were a lie. They knew it. They knew their statements were a dirty, rotten lie. Their policies created the high prices. Our policies are rapidly ending them.”

“The Hate rose to its climax.”

“That is why I’m also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases drug lords, murderers all over our country. They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country and you should be ashamed of yourselves. And perhaps most importantly, I’m asking you to approve the Save America Act. To stop illegal aliens and others, who are unpermitted persons, from voting in our sacred American elections. The cheating is rampant in our elections. It’s rampant. It’s very simple. All voters must show voter ID. And the reason they don’t want to do it — why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason: because they want to cheat. There’s only one reason. They make up all excuses. They say it’s racist, they come up with things — you almost say, “What imagination they have.” They want to cheat. They have cheated. And their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat and we’re going to stop it. We have to stop it, John. We have to stop it. And here is one more opportunity to show common sense in government. In the gallery tonight are Sage Blair and her mother, Michelle. In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home. After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left-wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son. Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time. But today all of that is behind them because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full-ride scholarship to Liberty University. Sage and Michelle, please stand up. And thank you for your great bravery, and who can believe we’re even speaking about things like this? Fifteen years ago, if someone was up here and said that, they’d say: “What’s wrong with him?” But now we have to say it, because it’s going on all over, numerous states, without even telling the parents. But surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that we’re even talking about that? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately. Look, nobody stands up. These people are crazy, I’m telling you. They’re crazy. Amazing. Terrible. Boy, oh boy. We’re lucky we have a country. With people like this — Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time, didn’t we, huh?

“At this moment the entire group of people broke into a deep, slow, rhythmical chant of ‘B-B! [Big Brother]…B-B! …B-B!’ over and over again, very slowly, with a long pause between the first “B” and the second—a heavy, murmurous sound, somehow curiously savage, in the backgrou of which one seemed to hear the stamp of naked feet and the throbbing of tom-toms. For as much as thirty seconds they kept it up.”

“The reporting of Big Brother’s Order for the Day in the Times of December 3rd 1983 is extremely unsatisfactory and makes references to nonexistent persons. Rewrite it in full and submit your draft to higher authority before filing.”

“Epstein Files are Missing Records About Woman Who Made Claim About Trump,” February 26, 2026. “Documents released by the Justice Department briefly mention a woman’s unverified accusation that Donald J. Trump assaulted her in the 1980s, when she was a minor. But several memos related to her account are not in the files.”

Leave a comment