If you’re trying to pay attention to the big trends and events currently convulsing governments and societies around the globe, you’re probably agog and overwhelmed right now. I know I am!

Consider: France just went through a second weekend of massive protests against the Macron government, with similar youth-led protests flaring across other parts of Europe. A student-led movement in Serbia just ousted a corrupt long-serving authoritarian in parliamentary elections. Brazil’s left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just won an unexpected comeback victory in the second-round of national elections, defeating Flavio Bolosnaro, the son of jailed would-be dictator Jair Bolsonaro. Tomorrow, Israelis will likely vote to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s years in power. And next Tuesday, a blue wave will reach deep into Republican strongholds across America, delivering a powerful rebuke to President Trump.

French protestor standing in the face of a water cannon

Fear of an AI-enabled apocalypse or societal breakdown is also rising. Some Americans have always been “preppers” (5-10%, roughly), but you know the zeitgeist is shifting uneasily when Axios, a bastion of conventional wisdomism ready by everyone in Washington, runs a lead news item on “prepping for cyber doomsday” complete with a report on how the Pentagon is ordering US military bases to prepare to go 90 days without outside support. Lately I’ve noticed a plethora of doom-centered messages appearing in various formats online, all of them promoting some version of malevolent AI agents moving to suddenly take control over us haplessly dependent humans. (See this short story or this video, for example.)

At the same time, facing the prospect of losing power, leaders like Netanyahu, Trump and Bolsonaro are flailing in increasingly dangerous ways. Over the weekend, Netanyahu made escalating warnings to Israeli voters, first claiming that his country will soon face global economic sanctions and then posting an image of an Iranian nuclear bomb over Tel Aviv—all things that he claims only he can prevent. Israeli and international media are reporting that the IDF Chief of Staff has been blocking efforts by Netanyahu to conduct new aerial attacks on Iran out of concerns they could escalate out of control. This is Bibi true to form, attempting to use every lever he has to manipulate the election or even get it postponed. Trump and his weaponized Justice Department are obviously in the midst of their plan to disrupt the US elections with false claims of voter fraud. And Bolsonaro Jr. has said that he will not accept Brazil’s election results.

It all adds up to a sense that we’re in for some shocks.

I’ve written before about a framework that my friend Jamais Cascio, a professional futurist, developed some years ago to help people navigate in an increasingly confusing world. He came up with the BANI framework because he felt the earlier VUCA model relied on by many planners was out of date. VUCA stood for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity, and it was developed by US army planners and business consultants to guide their thinking as the Cold War ended. Jamais’s BANI framework, standing for Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear and Incomprehensible seems better suited to our times, though, because the changes we’re experiencing seem to be coming at us harder and with less logic than before. What I like most about Jamais’s work, though, is that he offers counter-moves for each of these forces, emphasizing that we should seek to be more resilient to fight brittleness, more empathetic to alleviate anxiety, more improvisational to navigate nonlinearity, and more inclusive to tackle incomprehensibility.

We humans generally don’t do very well under conditions of information overload and great uncertainty. Like a baby at a noisy cocktail party, we’re more inclined to shut down when bombarded with more sensory inputs than we can handle. I’ve seen this at the micro level over the last few weeks as I’ve participated in various mass Zoom calls and trainings for how to prepare for the November election and possible sabotage afterwards. Anxious people want certainty that leaders can’t promise, so the questions keep coming. Groups have puzzled through many possible scenarios, but it’s impossible to write a plan for every potential variable. We’re just going to have to do our best.

Three quick observations on the differences between Serbia, Brazil and here

First, in many parts of the world – though not yet here – a youthquake is underway. Voter turnout in both Serbia and Brazil hit records. Young people are confronting, yet again, a sense that they have no future, that the economy is rigged against them (often in favor of pensioners) and that the political system is corrupt and unresponsive to their concerns and needs.

Second, movements for democratic change have to get more creative about their strategies, whether they are trying to stave off democratic backsliding or advance a new agenda. In Brazil, that meant Lula’s ruling party needing to update its approach to social media, building a WhatsApp channel called Lula’s Army in just three weeks to 10.8 million followers. Bolsonaro’s forces had been dominating online organizing, but now in the runoff the momentum shifted. Lula’s Army, which was marshaled by a Brazilian Congressman named Andrea Janones, constantly pushed its followers to share videos, promote hashtags and recruit new voters. Never underestimate the power of urgency to fuel action!

In Serbia, the student movement developed a whole new way to contest for power that was designed to outsmart the regime of Aleksander Vucic, which, like Victor Orban in Hungary, had dominated the country via control of the courts, the media and pillars of the economy. Using a bottom-up network of self-organized local assemblies, the student protest movement decided to build its own list of candidates for parliament, but tried very hard to not let the movement get subsumed by the new Student Party. (A generation earlier the Otpor movement that toppled Slobodan Milosevic became a conventional party and soon faded away; I’m guessing today’s students in Serbia didn’t want to repeat that path.) So no students were allowed to stand for office; instead their assemblies nominated a slate of political newcomers, not politicians with past experience in Serbia’s opposition. And something about this pox-on-all-houses approach to investing a clean slate worked.

Third observation: So with all this ferment, why aren’t America’s youth joining in? The latest Harvard Youth Poll, a bellwhether survey, found that just 9% of voters age 18-29 believe America is headed in the right direction. Half say their personal finances have gotten worse since Trump took office again. But just 33% say they plan to vote, down from 40% in the last two mid-term cycles. It appears, though, that this drop can largely be explained by the bigger “red undertow” afflicting Republicans across all ages. Just 34% of Republican young people say they intend to vote next week, compared to 50% of Democrats (and 22% of independents).

I would argue, though, that young people in America are among the biggest victims of the tyranny of the two-party system. Because there are only two viable routes to office, the line is clogged by gerontocrats and their slightly younger colleagues. I’ve met leaders of some of America’s youth-led social movements who have told me they’d love to launch of Youth Party, but not under the rules of the current winner-take-all system, which makes any serious third-party effort a sure loser or spoiler. The fact that a student-led protest movement could spawn a completely new political party in Serbia was a critical factor in the pro-democracy side’s success. Without such flexibility, our system is exceedingly brittle. And when a brittle system is hit with a big shock, it doesn’t keep standing—it collapses.

—Further reading on Serbia’s student movement:

Sadie Zarris, “From plenums to parliament: The rulebook behind Serbia’s Student List,” The Loop.

Paul Kirby, “How a movement of students brought down Serbia’s Vucic,” BBC, October 26, 2026.

Mehran Khalili, “Inside Serbia’s massive student uprising,” SUBVRT, April 1, 2025.

One Long Read

Don’t miss Adam Bonica and Jake Grumbach’s manifesto in The New Republic titled, “How the Consulting Class is Eating the Democratic Party.” Not only do they show that most of the money grassroots donors give in response to online fundraising appeals gets wasted on fundraising fees and commissions, today’s campaigns “are less efficient and more extractive than at any point in modern history.” Worse, while they prey on gullible seniors, these fundraising strategies are also turning off the next generation of potential Democratic donors—harvesting all that they can rather than reinvesting in the future. And then, Bonica and Grumbach show, the bulk of the money raised is being spent on campaign ads that have almost no effect on voter behavior. “What’s really happening ,” they write, “is that Democrats are buying defective weapons at a markup and being told by the arms dealers that they won’t survive without them. The party simultaneously overvalues money and, thanks to consultant class incentives, spends it inefficiently.”

The piece doesn’t pull any punches, pointing out how party leaders who now say they are against corruption look the other way when it’s their side of the aisle, and how money-driven politics causes many Democratic-aligned organizations to avoid taking critical positions certain topics (Israel, data centers, ICE) even when those positions poll well. It ends with a list of feasible reforms that could shut down the consultant class’s extraction machine, all of which they say could be achieved through internal party rules. As they say, read the whole thing.

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One Short Read

My favorite new Substack newsletter is The Election Rumor Rundown by the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington. Every one of its recent issues debunking the latest rumors has been invaluable.

End Times

Maybe we get a good apocalypse?

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