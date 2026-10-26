The Connector

The Connector

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Ted Fickes's avatar
Ted Fickes
2h

American young people, particularly people of color, are tired of continually being called to put themselves on the front lines of protests and campaigns for incrementalists who don't bother to even increment. Youth aren't blind to how bad things are or can become. But they've not seen alternative leaders who can walk, talk, and get things done. As you note when drawing comparisons to Serbia, a political system that makes a viable third party all but impossible is paralyzing.

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Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
3h

Agree this is a must read. Unfortunately I've been saying this since I worked for Kerry /Edwards and I haven't seen any positive change.

"Don’t miss Adam Bonica and Jake Grumbach’s manifesto in The New Republic titled, “How the Consulting Class is Eating the Democratic Party."

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