Scott Heiferman, the founder of Meetup.com, liked to say that his mantra was “use the internet to get people off the internet.” Today, in our age of hyperpolitics, where most of our political party organizations are weak and hollow, this is still good advice. Though as Daniel Schlozman, the co-author with Sam Rosenfeld of the seminal 2024 book The Hollow Parties, recently wrote, “where voters are these days is mostly on the couch, scrolling on their phones.” Understandably then, many in what Schlozenfeld refer to as “the party blob” – the scrum of donors, consultants, and advocacy organizations clustered around the formal parties – are now obsessed with gaining the attention of online influencers. This is fostering a booming sub-industry for placement agencies matching buyers of attention with sellers. My gut tells me that while it is super-important to try to shape the narrative frames that politics flows through, doing so through inauthentic and ethically dubious means will come to naught.

Instead, I think it’s important to pay attention to how “the party blob” is working to connect with voters directly, through meetings, face-to-face encounters, visible events and rallies. While the polls suggest that a “Blue wave” is coming this fall in response to Trump’s corruption, incompetence and hard-right policies, the Democratic Party itself also remains deeply unpopular. If the party, campaigns and advocacy groups are pro-actively reaching out to voters, it’s mostly for a transaction: a vote, a donation, or maybe a few hours at a rally. Figuring out a path forward to real power-building through the blur of ongoing outrages and competing demands for attention has never been harder. That’s a feature of our times, not a bug.

Lately, I’ve been playing around with a tool that Claude helped me write that scrapes all the upcoming events from Mobilize.us, one of the main platforms used by thousands of Democratic and progressive groups to host upcoming events. For this week’s edition of The Connector, I want to share some gleanings for what this tells us about the current state of center-left politicking in America.

The Mobilize blob over the midwest

What follows, though, is not a complete snapshot of political activity across the whole liberal-left. While more than 15,000 organizations have created accounts on Mobilize, there are many that use ActionNetwork, which does not make listings searchable online. So, labor unions, which largely use ActionNetwork, will be undercounted here. So will a variety of left-leaning independent organizations, including Democratic Socialists of America, 50501, CodePink, 350.org, Greenpeace, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the Sunrise Movement. Several large nonprofit organizations like Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club use EveryAction as their primary organizing platform, and that platform is also unscrapeable. And lastly, this is a snapshot during what will probably be seen as a lull period, an ebb in local activity after the giant push for No Kings 3 but before the mid-terms election season really heats up.

Right now, just over 1,700 organizations have at least one upcoming event on Mobilize.[1] Only 22 organizations have more than 50, while 648 have exactly one event. That long tail of one-offs includes everything from a “Die-In to Protect Our Healthcare” in Oakland, California to a National Organization for Women meeting in San Antonio called “Talk Dirty to Me — Conversations with Certified Sex Educator Amy Gonzalez” to a parent-activist group in Miami-Dade County using Mobilize to get people to attend a school board meeting.

Looking forward from May 19, there are 9,784 upcoming events listed across the site. Thirty-one percent are hosted by a swarm of independent grassroots groups. Just a little under a third (28%) are sponsored by state or local Democratic party committees. Another 23% are tied to a candidate campaign.

In each of these broad categories, there are interesting distinctions.

The Independent Swarm

At first glance, Indivisible is the juggernaut of Mobilize with 805 upcoming local events under its national banner, plus dozens more via local affiliates that are heavy users of the platform like Indivisible Charlotte (27), Seattle Indivisible (24), Indivisible Hingham Hull of Massachusetts (21), Indivisible Hawai’i Statewide Network (19), Southend Indivisible between Seattle and Tacoma (17) and Indivisible Tri-Valley around Pleasonton, CA (16). About 60% of these listings are for visibility events and rallies, including many weekly recurring actions, with another 30% focused on local group meetings and community-building. Only 13 Indivisible events listed canvassing and/or phone-banking. Thus right now Indivisible is largely functioning as a permission structure for local weekly resistance as opposed to voter-contact work.

Swing Left, the next biggest independent grassroots organizing group, is in a different lane entirely. Its 115 upcoming events are mostly focused on rolling out its Ground Truth canvasses, where volunteers knock on every door (not just Dems) in targeted neighborhoods and use deep-listening style conversations to try to start rebuilding trust with voters, expand our understanding of what moves people, and update the voter file. More than any other group in the party blob, Swing Left is carrying out a carefully-designed and well-articulated strategy for bottom-up Democratic party renewal called The Big Swing; its main challenge appears to be getting more major donors to invest it that approach to bring it to greater scale.

Other power users of Mobilize in the grassroots organization category include:

—The De-ICE Citizens Bank Coalition, which has 85 events listed for its upcoming national day of action on June 6c putting pressure on the bank for its financing of CoreCivic and GEO Group, two businesses that work closely with ICE.

—United Against Fentanyl, a grassroots organization that is hosting a “Walk for Lives” on July 11 in 122 locations around the country.

—Civic Joy Fund, a San Francisco-based community renewal organization focused entirely on neighborhood clean-ups that lists 96 events; and

—Protect Education, an Arizona-focused campaign fighting the privatization of public education that has 81 upcoming events.

—The Visibility Brigade network also shows up as the largest distributed tactic across the Mobilize dataset, with 177 upcoming events, including 50 occurring via Indivisible groups, 23 listed by the national Visibility Brigade organization, and a long tail of individual chapters.

The Democratic Party

Out of the top 100 organizations** listing upcoming events on Mobilize, state Democratic parties and their coordinated campaigns together account for one-third. Here, the data reveals something we already know: a few states like Wisconsin have vibrant party organizations doing a lot to build connections with voters; some are already doing the traditional coordinated campaign work that aims to lift favored candidates on the ballot this fall; and slightly more than a third are doing no meaningful outreach at all.

For the 31 state parties that have upcoming events listed on Mobilize, here’s how they rank after you adjust for variances in state population. The raw number of upcoming events appears after each state’s initials. [2]

Of the remaining 19 state parties, a glance at their websites found that only eight – Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Montana – showed actual upcoming events on their calendars.

If we dig a bit deeper into the data, a few things stand out:

The Wisconsin Democratic Party is doing a lot to live up to its reputation. Many of its 248 upcoming events are what could be fairly described as non-electoral relationship-building: trinket-making with families, environmental caucuses about lake pollution, parade marches with county Dems, highway cleanups, book clubs, and weekly peaceful protests on rotating themes like Medicaid, Social Security, immigration, and women’s rights. There’s also a strong canvassing operation underneath that, but the state party is hard at work building a community-oriented brand.

By contrast, the California Democratic Party appears to be currently focused on the strategic prize of defending the new districts formed by Prop 50 and taking back the House with targeted canvassing in some newly competitive districts. One-fifth of its 176 upcoming events are phone-banks, compared to just 9% of WisDems. The Minnesota and Pennsylvania parties are also much more focused on building an election-day field machine, with a lot of training of new volunteers, office openings, ‘meet your organizer’ coffees and door-knocks.

The most intriguing discovery in the Mobilize data about Democratic party programs was the Hamilton County Democratic Party of Indiana, which boasts 44 upcoming events that are almost all informal community activities that appear to be focused on building up trust in semi-hostile territory. (Trump beat Harris in Indiana 59%-40%; in Hamilton she got 46%.) There are ‘Dems on Draft’ brewery meetups, ‘Dems on Drip’ coffee mornings, ‘Donuts & Dems’ Saturday breakfasts, Earth Day invasive-species removals, Adopt-a-Street cleanups and something I had never heard of until now: Rage Crafting. That’s where people channel intense emotions about politics into creative projects, but you do it with other people rather than alone at home. To be fair, some of the HamCoDems’ list of upcoming meetings is padded with events as far away as this December, but that too is a sign of strong organization. On a per-capita basis, Hamilton County Dems are doing more local events than the whole frigging Wisconsin state party. Is it something in the water?

According to the Indianapolis Star, “Indiana Democrats are running for office in record numbers” this year, both at the statehouse and local level. Kayla Dwyer reports that, “The surge in interest among candidates is not merely spur of the moment, but also owes to concerted efforts over the last several years by local party volunteers to build their organizations, become more present in their communities and recruit a bench of candidates.” It’s the first time in 50 years that Democrats are fielding candidates in all 25 state senate seats, she notes. That includes Hamilton County, where the 54 candidates running up and down the ballot is “the most they’ve ever had.” Josh Lowry, who took over the county party in 2024, told the Star, “If this had happened two years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it.” Dwyer also notes that since becoming chair in 2024, “his party hired a full-time executive director and got a full-time office space.”

Meanwhile here in New York State, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 6.3 million to 3 million (with another 3.9 unaffiliated or registered in minor parties), according to FEC records the state Democratic party has one paid executive director, one paid state coordinated committee director, one paid voter protection director, one deputy paid voter protection director, one paid creative director, one paid rapid response director, one paid chief of staff to the chairman, one paid data director, a paid accountant, and no upcoming events listed on its Mobilize account. (It also pays the salary of Governor Kathy Hochul’s spokesperson.) Its most recent press release is dated March 1, 2025. Good times!

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Candidate Campaigns

A lot of candidates for Congress as well as state offices use Mobilize to schedule upcoming events. I’m wary of drawing conclusions from who shows up the most here because campaigns can have legitimate reasons for filtering volunteers before they plug them into activities like canvassing. That said, it’s interesting to note that several congressional contenders who could reasonably be described as “insurgents” (as opposed to establishment Democrats) show up among the top 50 candidates listing upcoming events on Mobilize. Those include Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (56), New York incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (43), Iowa Senate candidate Zach Wahls (23), and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander who is running for a House seat (13).

Platner is running a gigantic get-out-the-vote style canvass operation, with 40 similar events spread across dozens of Maine towns amounting to nearly three-quarters of his upcoming events. In that respect his is one of the more field-heavy campaigns currently underway, though of the 431 campaign committees currently listing events, 45% of those are also canvasses. Campaigns are also far more inclined to in-person engagement compared to other Mobilize users. That said, only a small portion of the candidate campaigns on Mobilize are pushing out ten or more events; a third of them list just one event that is typically something like a campaign launch or kickoff canvass.

AOC is also unusual in that, as a safe incumbent in a very blue district, she doesn’t need to run many local events to get re-elected. Interestingly, about a third of her upcoming 41 events are visibility- rather than direct voter engagement, things like sign-waving and rallies. So in some cases, a candidate campaign on Mobilize is more of a “movement”-style operation than a tradition vote-getting one.

Given how most Democratic campaigns operate using the old playbook, which calls spending much time raising money to spend on expensive paid media and message testing and treats grassroots voter engagement as something to be done mainly in the final months before an election, I’m not surprised by how few candidates are investing heavily in Mobilize-powered volunteer- and voter-engagement. They may also think the blue wave is coming regardless.

If you ask me, though, positive outliers like the Hamilton County Democrats of Indiana suggest that there’s a lot more potential out in the field that isn’t being tapped. And the gap between what most Democrats are doing and, to be frank, what most opposition organizations are doing, and Trump’s outrages, feels wider than ever.

**To see the top 100 list of organizations/campaigns on Mobilize, sorted by upcoming events as of May 19, 2026, go here.

[Dear readers: Did you find this kind of data dive useful? Let me know if you want me to repeat this exercise every few months.]

Congrats are in order!

Kudos to my friend Chris Rabb, an original netroots blogger, and his whole campaign team, for winning the Democratic primary in PA-3 last night by a resounding margin. Onward and upward!

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Say hello to India’s fastest growing new political party.

[1] Why the big gap between active organizations and the total number that Mobilize lists? Many are dormant campaign committees from previous election cycles going back to Mobilize’s founding in 2017; some are groups that registered with Mobilize but never created any events; and others may be hosting events that are marked as “non-public” and thus invisible.

[2] Where Mobilize has state coordinated campaigns listed separate from state parties, the data has been combined, e.g., Minnesota DFL + MN DFL 2026 Coordinated; PA Democratic Party + PA Coordinated 2026; NC Democrats + NC Coordinated; Iowa Dems + Iowa Forward 2026; Texas Democratic Party + Texas Together; Maine Dems + Maine Dems Local Organizing; Democratic Party of Georgia + Georgia 26. Populations are 2024 Census estimates.

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