The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Horowitz's avatar
Howard Horowitz
5d

Micah, it is extremely rare that when reading a political analysis these days, I smile let alone cheer. I think it's because optimism and hope are both on the same page in your piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Micah L. Sifry
Ron Sluiter's avatar
Ron Sluiter
5d

"The millions that these two progressive icons raise mostly go to pay for big digital media and fundraising teams."

I'm reading the same complaint from Corbin Trent. It's hard to believe that these two progressive icons, who have contributed so much, are failing at this critical juncture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture