A lot of Americans are angrier than usual about politics as usual. According to a recent Wall Street Journal national poll, 21% of registered voters hold an unfavorable view of both parties. That’s significantly higher than the 13% who said they felt that way in 2022, and the 12% who have said so in the last two presidential election years. Such voters, which the Journal refers to as “double-haters,” are more likely to be male and under the age of 44. Compared to average voters overall, they are far more likely to think the country is going in the wrong direction and to think that the economy is in bad shape.

“There is a deeper structural anger that is coursing through this body politic, and it isn’t going away after November,” Amy Walter, editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told the Journal. “These are voters who are upset at the system writ large. And they are skeptical that either party is going to make their lives easier.”

This rings true to me. I’ve been out talking to voters for a long time and can’t remember when I’ve encountered as much heated distrust of all politicians. For example, a few weeks ago, while out doing one of Swing Left’s Ground Truth canvasses, I chatted with a middle-aged white man in suburban Hawthorne, NY, a reddish dot in a mostly blue county. He was a retired contractor who had built his own house, he proudly told me as he puttered on one of the four cars in his driveway. When I asked him how he felt things were going in the country, he told me he was fed up with rising prices, especially his electricity bill. No, he didn’t think tariffs or the Iran war were solely to blame for high energy costs. He also blamed state Democrats for shutting down the Indian Point nuclear plant and letting state-regulated utilities jack up their rates. I couldn’t argue with him on that.

More fundamentally, he blamed both parties for everything. “Why can’t we fix healthcare?” he asked, noting that Obama had tried and then Trump had tried and nothing, in his view, was better. No, he wouldn’t listen to my suggestion that Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill had made the health care system worse—again and again, he insisted that it was time to just “blow everything up and start over.” Unfortunately, starting over isn’t one of your choices on Election Day, I parried politely. You have to decide which of the two choices – letting Trump continue to have the backing of Congress, or putting a check on his power – was the lesser evil, I said. He refused to accept that option. From his point of view, he was done giving politicians from either of the parties the benefit of the doubt. He apologized for wasting my time and being so cranky, but I told him that I appreciated hearing the truth of how he felt. And he said that it felt good to be listened to.

The theory behind the Ground Truth approach to canvassing is that such efforts at empathetic listening will help rebuild trust between such voters and Democrats, but it’s hard to really know. Absent other forms of ongoing connection or community reinforcement, a fifteen-minute conversation in someone’s driveway on a weekend afternoon isn’t going to quickly reverse decades of hard-earned cynicism about politics and politicians. If anything, encounters like that one made me more worried that a piece of the foundation that holds the democracy together has melted away--and “why should I believe anything they say” as a default common sense stance has replaced it.

It’s a very dangerous sentiment because if they’re all liars and out for themselves, why bother voting or expecting democracy to work?

When the System Fails

The historic record shows that when voter dissatisfaction with the major parties rises, third parties tend to do better. Given our winner-take-all system, that means protest votes for minor parties could serve to help tip some races—in practice potentially helping Democrats win in unexpected places. “Both parties’ branding is shit,” Democratic pollster John Anzalone recently told The Bulwark. “And so Republicans are really getting hurt in places like Texas, where I think [the Libertarian candidate] gets 2 or 3 percent.” He added, “All of a sudden the Democrats’ win number is not 50 percent; it’s 48, or 48.5, or 47.5. And that’s a big deal.” But this dynamic might undercut some Democrats as well, like Sherrod Brown in Ohio, where independent socialist Greg Levy is getting help from a super-PAC with ties to President Trump, which is sending mailers out promoting his candidacy.

Angry “double-haters” could also boost a small group of candidates running for the US House or Senate as “independents,” including Kevin Kiley in California, Seth Bodnar in Montana; Todd Achilles in Idaho; Michael Bridgford in Iowa; and Dan Osborn in Nebraska. Of all of those, Osborn is the one to watch, thanks to the state Democratic party’s decision to leave its own line blank this cycle. In Montana, state Democrats couldn’t agree to make that move, with the result that their nominee Alani Bankhead is trailing in third place with about 15%, enough to deny Bodnar a clear shot at Republican Kurt Alme.

In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand, the state auditor, is trying to flip the double-hater energy on its head, in a manner not unlike Barack Obama’s original 2004 argument that we were “one American family” and not a warring collection of blue states and red states. At campaign events, Sand always invites his audiences to sing the first verse of America the Beautiful together after inveighing against the “two private clubs” that dominate our politics. Then after the room harmonizes together, he asks, “What if politics just felt like that all the time?” Exhaustion with the divisiveness of the Trump decade may well indeed give candidates like Sand a boost to victory.

Sand “argues that Iowa’s leaders have prioritized power grabs and culture wars over problem-­solving and that it’s time to ‘rotate the crops’ after nearly a decade of one-party rule,” writes Mother Jones reporter Tim Murphy. He adds, “Voters seem ready to give divided government a try. This November, Democrats expect to finally break the GOP supermajority in the state House. The race for US Senate is an unexpected toss-up. And Sand has a narrow edge in his bid to be the first Democrat to be elected as Iowa governor in 20 years.”

One additional wildcard in this election is how much anger at our tech overlords may scramble things, and in particular cause some typically far-right Republicans to give anti-Big Tech Dems a fresh look. It’s rare for an issue to leap to the forefront as quickly as fear of AI, and the result has been disruptive to politicians who normally avoid taking positions that poll poorly. Consider Lynn Davenport, a lifelong Texas conservative and onetime Trump diehard who is supporting Democrat Gina Hinojosa for governor. She recently told The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg that she was disgusted with the incumbent Governor Greg Abbott not just because she disliked his push to privatize the state’s public school system, but because he was a “globalist.” She added that that was “to me [] scarier than a communist, a socialist or a Marxist, because what Abbott is imposing is technocracy. He’s giving the tech giants carte blanche in Texas.” It wasn’t that long ago, though, that promoting the construction of massive data centers was embraced by incumbents from both parties.

All these crosscurrents, on top of Trump’s historically low approval rating, may produce a banner election year not just for Democrats overall, but also for a variety of outsiders and outliers. And then, assuming we aren’t in an intense post-election fight to get those winners certified and seated, there will be a round of the “what does it all mean” arguments that follow election surprises. (Recall the rush to blame the 2024 election on Democrats’ failure to go on the Joe Rogan show and otherwise cultivate the “manosphere”?)

But it would be a bad mistake to think that whatever happens this fall as a result of widespread voter anger is proof of any kind of discrete trend, in the same way that the people who rushed to blame Kamala Harris’s 2024 loss on her failure to go on popular podcasts like the Joe Rogan show and that therefore Democrats needed to build their own Rogan-esque path to the manosphere’s id now look pretty foolish. (Ditto to those who claimed that rising support for Trump among Latino voters signaled a major realignment of that bloc.)

We are deep in what my friend Lee Drutman has memorably called “the two-party doom loop.” What we need are structural changes to the two-party system itself. Instead of turning people so sour that they give up on democracy overall, or forcing them to invest their hopes in one-off independent candidates, we need to make it feasible for people to form new parties without forcing them into the protest-and-risk-spoiling box where they’re now stuck. The technical aspects of achieving that goal aren’t complicated (i.e., they’re called fusion voting and proportional representation). But getting to those changes requires seeing outside the box and insisting that it’s high time we broke it open.

Failing to make such changes and imagining that the coming Trump repudiation equals a Democratic resurgence will be a massive and predictable mistake. Let’s do better this time.

No Kings October 17 Update

We’re now up to 2,774 events taking place this Saturday, as listed on Mobilize. That makes this fourth No Kings national event almost as widespread as No Kings 3. A little less than half the events are rallies or marches (1,141), while visibility events number 825 and the rest are community events.

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Also Noteworthy

—Talk about creative resistance: Check out Poll Knitters, a group of “knitters and other fiber artists” who are planning to provide “a calm and nonpartisan presence” at polling sites across the country. “It is difficult to look threatening while making a mitten,” they say. I don’t know, those needles look pointy…

—Want to know where an individual vote has the greatest influence over the fall elections for Congress and statehouses? Check out VoteMaximizer.org from the Electoral Innovation Lab.

—For more on places where sectarian leftists from groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and DSA, are making truly dumb decisions about local or state elections, read Nathan Newman.

—Apply: The Higher Ground Institute is offering cash prizes of $200-$500 for nifty projects that you may have built for your own campaign or organization, but that deserve to be in more hands.

—Attend: New Democracy Studio is offering a “Democracy+AI Accelerator” for non-technical, everyday democracy and civil society professionals who want to learn where AI can—and cannot—support their work. Six weekly sessions starting November 5, $495.

End Times

In honor of composer Steve Reich, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

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