The Connector

The Connector

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James R Fancher's avatar
James R Fancher
Oct 13

Double haters may impose added risk on either party, or both. And some of them will NOT vote, which imposes its own penalties. Democratic Socialists are not likely to make trouble, however: We already have socialism in a number of places (e.g., electric power in some areas, municipal bus systems, co-ops of various kinds). But many fringe parties have serious issues with the real world...

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Daniel Pilowsky's avatar
Daniel Pilowsky
Oct 17

It is well known that the SCOTUS Citizens' United decision has increased the role of money in politics. All politicians, whether democrats or republicans, need to keep asking for money, that often is spent in TV ads. I wonder whether this contributes to double-hating, as in "they all dial for money...". A solution outside the box would be to undo the SCOTUS Citizens United decision as a first step. The 2bnd step would be to mandate TV stations to air free messages, crafted by all political parties, before elections, as a condition for a renewal of the station license. Of course, this ain't easy!

Other changes, such as getting away from "winner take all", are very important, and are also not easy. There is no single change to the system that will do the trick. Sorry, no magic bullet. Yet, as Micah suggests, the system needs to change. Dan Pilowsky

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