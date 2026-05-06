Pennsylvania’s most independent progressive state assembly member, Chris Rabb, is running for Congress and the primary election is less than two weeks away.

I’ve known and been friends with Chris since 2005, when we invited him to speak at Personal Democracy Forum. Six years earlier, in 1999, he had founded Afro-Netizen.com, one of the first hubs for African-Americans online. It started as an e-newsletter that grew from 100 to 10,000 subscribers in 18 months. By late 2003, Chris had entered the blogosphere and less than a year later, he became one of the 37 “credentialed” bloggers at the Democratic Convention — the only one of whom whose readership was majority people of color.

I don’t usually endorse candidates (most of the time politicians will break your heart) but I’m making an exception for Chris both out of friendship and because I think he’s the real deal. So along with some other friends of his from his past lives in the netroots world (and before that, improv comedy!), we’re throwing him an online fundraiser this Saturday from 2-3pm. RSVP here. (details below)

Here is his keynote from PDF 2017.

There’s a lot of wisdom shared in that talk about communing with one’s ancestors and hearing the call to join the fight for freedom, but there’s one line I want to lift up because it shows just how much Chris knew before many of us. In 2005, when he was on a panel at PDF, he noted how much the other speakers, some of whom had just seen their candidate John Kerry defeated, were claiming that “technology was the great equalizer.” Chris said, “I was pushing back as much as a could from the margins saying, no, ‘Justice is the great equalizer.’ The tools are only as good as the people who own those tools.”

Chris has served in the Pennsylvania state assembly with distinction since 2017, where he’s been a leader on climate, fighting corruption and taking on corporate power. As the local state assemblyman, he has very strong roots across much of the 3rd congressional district where he is vying for an open seat. With the primary coming up on May 19, he is currently tied for first, but there’s something like $2.5 million in outside money with AIPAC fingerprints flooding in to back his rivals. His is a classic grassroots campaign versus the machine.

So, this Saturday at 2pm, friends of Chris from across different parts of his life, netroots and comedy (yes, he did improv!), are coming together to help raise some last-minute money to help him over the line. They include:

Greg Pak : Improv alum, Purple Crayon alum, and the comic book genius behind Planet Hulk will draw Chris as a superhero LIVE during the event.

Phil LaMarr : The voice of Green Lantern, Static Shock, and Samurai Jack. MadTV legend. Pulp Fiction. He knows Chris from improv work, and he’s showing up for him.

Not a Purple Crayon alum, but very funny, Kate Willett (Netflix, Colbert).

Zephyr Teachout, Howard Dean’s national online organizer, 2014 NY gubernatorial candidate against Andrew Cuomo, and Fordham law professor.

Andrew Boyd , co-founder Billionaires for Bush, Trillionaires for Trump and author of numerous books including Beautiful Trouble and I Want a Better Catastrophe.

Deanna Zandt , author of Share This! and netroots website whisperer.

Progressive powerhouse Mike Lux.

Again, the primary is May 19. Your help right now makes a real difference, and it will be an incredibly fun zoom event.



RSVP & chip in here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/purplecrayon4rabb



See you Saturday!

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