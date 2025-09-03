Last Thursday, I interviewed Ian Bassin, the executive director of Protect Democracy, for my “This Old Democracy” podcast. Before co-founding Protect Democracy in 2017, Ian served as associate White House counsel under President Obama. where he worked to ensure that executive branch officials complied with the laws, rules and norms that protect the fundamentally democratic nature of our government.

In my humble opinion, Protect Democracy is one of the most valuable and least known of all the pro-democracy groups that emerged during the first Trump Administration to try to shore up the guardrails against authoritarianism. With a reported annual budget of around $30 million a year (as of 2023—it’s probably higher now), Protect Democracy plays a strategic role across the whole sector, in part by fielding its own team of lawyers but also by doing cutting-edge research and public education. And in some cases, working quietly behind the scenes to bolster pro-democracy actors in decision-making roles across federal and state government.

In the first half of the show, we get into the details of how Protect Democracy prioritizes its work, and Ian shares some examples of critical interventions that is has made on everything from fixing the Electoral Count Act to helping ensure that Republican election officials in key swing states did their jobs fairly and impartially in 2020. In the second half, we discuss our current moment, the seven-step authoritarian playbook that the Trump regime is following, and how pro-democracy forces are fighting back.

Ian Bassin of Protect Democracy

The Seven Steps to Autocracy

Micah Sifry: We are having this conversation on August 28th, a couple days before Labor Day. It's eight months into the second Trump term. How bad do you think the situation is? And what has surprised you most--if anything has surprised you--about all the things that he's doing to try and consolidate power and remake America into something more like an authoritarian regime completely beholden to him.

Ian Bassin: When we started this eight, nine years ago, we talked to all the scholars and said, what does it look like when these autocrats try to dismantle democracy? Is there a consistent playbook that you see across the world? To which they said, absolutely.

They said all these autocratic movements, whether they're coming from the left or coming from the right, do the same seven things: [1] They politicize independent institutions like law enforcement, the civil service, the military. [2] They spread disinformation. [3] They aggrandize power in the hands of the executive at the expense of other institutions like courts or Congress or the free press or the private sector. [4] They quash dissent. [5] They scapegoat vulnerable groups. [6] They corrupt elections and [7] they stoke violence.

The other thing that they warned about is that oftentimes it's the second coming of the autocrat that's more dangerous. Viktor Orban, for example, who Trump looks up to and sort of sets as a model, served as prime minister of Hungary from 1998 to 2002 and governed as a relatively normal right-wing leader. He left office in 2002, he lost, blamed it on fraud, spent the intervening four years trying to build what he called a central political force field that would keep him and his allies in power for 15 to 20 years. [He returned] to power and has now been in power for four consecutive cycles and has basically rigged the entire Hungarian political playing field.

So, we warned about what the autocrats would do. We warned the second coming would be worse. And things are pretty bad.

Micah Sifry: I don't know why I wrote this question down, but I'm going to ask it anyway. What's your worst fear? As bad as things are now, how much worse do you think we really should be prepared for?

Ian Bassin: I'm loathe to say it because all those other things have come to pass. If you talk to people overseas about what's happened in the United States, they're remarkably clear-eyed about it. They'll tell you point blank, we see what's happening there. You have someone who would like to be a dictator, would like to have total control, who doesn't fundamentally believe in democracy, and is essentially laying the groundwork in building the system in which he can do that. He is turning the entire apparatus of the federal government into being personally loyal to him. He's using it to persecute anyone who would oppose him. He is going to make opposition to him functionally illegal.

He's going to rig the information ecosystem and the media landscape so that they know that they need to pay homage to him and not be critical of him. He will, if necessary, and he's already doing this, deploy the military to the American streets, particularly to the capital city and to other opposition strongholds like other blue cities to keep those people under control and will not respect the result of an election and certainly will not respect the constraints of things like the 22nd Amendment. And if he has the opportunity to tell the courts to go pound sand and ignore them, he's laying the groundwork to do that as well. They see it perfectly clearly from overseas. It's only here in the United States, I think, because we're so in the heart of that, that I think psychologically it's so difficult to stare at that sun that we are predisposed in a self-protective way to look away, to try to see it as something else.

And so, you hear really smart people who are reading everything that's going on and try to come up with some other way of seeing it. Ezra Klein, who I think a great journalist, does this. He had a piece recently where he interviews Radley Balko and talks about how Trump is building sort of a paramilitary loyal entirely to him and the opening of the piece offers another way of looking at it. Ezra basically admits he's often trying to say, well wait a minute I could look at it in this way, I could look at it that way. I think here in the United States we're all doing that as a coping mechanism, trying to say well maybe there's another way of seeing it because it would feel a lot better if it wasn't what the people overseas see. But they see it clearly and unfortunately, I think they are right. They have their perspective and distance. Trump is trying to build a one-person autocracy.

But The Spiral Can Be Turned in Both Directions

Micah Sifry: Okay. My hair is on fire. We have seen some of civil society cave in ways that they didn't do eight years ago, whether in the big media companies, the law firms, certainly many of them. Do you see any bright signs? I mean, people are marshaling the resources that they have, the institutions that do have some power, some capability to push back.

Trump does seem to back down when confronted by strong opposition. When the markets started to crash, he changed his mind on tariffs. He got a letter from ten Republican senators who were upset that billions that were supposed to go to education funding had been sequestered at the last minute. They turned around and decided to release that money. He's had some complaints about the roundup of immigrants who work on farms or in the restaurant industry, and he’s sort of dancing around whether they're going leave them to the side. Are any of these things signs of the kind of sensible opposition that you're trying to build? Do you see that?

Ian Bassin: You wouldn't know it from the first half of this conversation, but I'm an optimist. So, let's pivot a little bit here. I described the seven-step authoritarian playbook. But one thing about it is those different tactics don't work in isolation from each other. They operate as sort of a spinning wheel together, right? Where the autocrat uses the powers of government, consolidates the power to retaliate against perceived opponents, that creates a climate of fear. People step back, including those in the institutions that are supposed to check power because, little secret, institutions are not marble buildings fronted by columns. They're people, right? The Supreme Court ain't nothing without people inside. And but when people get afraid, they step back and there's no check on power. Power consolidates and that kind of works in a sort of vicious spiral.

Where you see democracy movements prevail, what they do is they reverse that spiral. There are groups like Protect Democracy and lot of our peers in the field who are out there litigating, organizing protests, getting people to show up at town halls. And what those actors do is they pierce the veil of invincibility and inevitability, as you note, and they provide space in which a broader group of actors, maybe not the most aggressive pro-democracy actors, people who are more kind of part of mainstream American society who don't do this for a living, then feel the water is warm enough that they can get in and form coalitions across divides. And when that happens, the veil of fear starts to lift, and the people and institutions then feel empowered to uphold their oaths and check power and autocratic power is disrupted.

One way you can look at the first seven, eight months of this presidential term is that there have been periods when that spiral is going downwards and there have been periods when it's been going in the positive direction. For the first two months-- the sort of shock and awe, flood the zone, whisk people off to El Salvador without due process and tell the courts to pound sand period--the spiral was going in a bad direction. You could feel the fear set in. But then, as you noted, there was this moment, Liberation Day, where Trump blinks. The bond markets recoil at the tariff announcement. He steps back. He backs down initially on his pledge to fire [Federal Reserve Chairman] Jerome Powell for similar reasons. And then a bunch of court victories kind of pierce the veil of inevitability. And you could almost feel that fear lift.

And it's in in that moment that seven Republican senators oppose his nominee for US attorney in DC [Ed Martin]. It's at that moment that Supreme Court goes from a five to four ruling against Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to a seven to two ruling. The institutions start to step forward, but Trump, he's hip to this. He knows that the cycle is starting to move in the other direction. And it was at that moment that he realized he needed to reassert control. And that's when he deployed the troops to LA.

You see the cycle spin in both directions. And it will spin back, right? There was a special election in Iowa [this past week] where the Democrats flipped a seat that Trump won by 11 points. They swung it about 20 points. If you look at all the special elections that have taken place over the last several months, Democrats are winning those special elections by about a 16-point average over the 2024 results. The polling is a bit all over the map. Trump's underwater on a bunch of subject matter issues, but on overall approval, it really depends on which pollster you look at. But special elections can be signal in that noise. And they've been resoundingly suggesting the public is very much unhappy with the direction the president's in. Because even though the public really does want profound change in this country, they don't want autocracy. And some of the stuff that Trump's doing is profoundly unpopular. And I think in that is something to be quite optimistic about, which is the American public don't want a lot of what Trump is offering.

Micah Sifry: I would add to that, people who sit on grand juries, especially in blue cities like Washington, DC, don't seem willing to just let the prosecutors throw the book at people because they threw a sandwich at an ICE agent or that sort of thing. We're seeing some, I wouldn't call it jury nullification, but independent thinking by people, realizing that they don't have to give a blank check in those moments.

Ian Bassin: What's particularly inspiring about that example, Micah, is the founders envisioned a system of checks and balances, and the elite checks--Congress, the courts, the private sector, the fourth estate in a lot of ways--are not working. But the ultimate checks the founders put in there, the jury system and the voters, the “we the people” check, it is working.

How to Change the Political System for the Better

Micah Sifry: That's really great. So, I wanted to make sure we got to this before we finished because it's one of the legs of your work. I've heard you say in other forums that those of us who were trying to protect democracy from incipient authoritarianism in 2024 got caught in a kind of trap where our defense of the institution sounded to too many voters like just a defense of the status quo. And we know that a large majority of the public is not happy with the political status quo. When you ask people, you know, if they think the two-party system is working for them, 60% or more say they want more choices. I know Protect Democracy has decided to devote a portion of its resources and time to the idea that whatever we do when we get out of this, we're not just going back to the old way of doing things. What are you working on? What do you see as the kinds of approaches that we need to take? And where might we see some early signs of progress?

Ian Bassin: In the before times, in the before-2016 times, you and I both worked in a field that would be referred to as government reform. That's what it was called. We wanted to reform the campaign finance system, get money out of politics. We wanted to improve voting rights, ethics and transparency reforms. We were the reform world because we thought the system was unfair. We thought the system was not working the way it was supposed to. 2016 comes along and this charismatic demagogue says, yeah, the system's totally broken. We should blow the whole thing up and give me all the power. I think a lot of us working in the reform world went whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. That's not what we're talking about. Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater, we need some reforms, but don't blow the whole thing thing up.

We inadvertently in that moment went from the reformers to the protectors of the system. The public was with us. We were right. The system wasn't working. And all of a sudden, we were jogging in that race, and Trump just ran right past us and snatched the torch of reform. He didn't call it reform. He just basically called it revolution. And we got to get it back. We got to get it back because we were right all along. The system really did need fixing. It wasn't working. It wasn't delivering for people. Eighty-one percent of Americans from Democrat, Independent, to Republican say the entire political system needs a revamp.

One of the things that we're working on is how our electoral system creates incentives for [House Speaker] Mike Johnson or [former House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy to behave in the anti-democratic ways that they're behaving. The first-past-the-post system of binary two parties, the gerrymandering system, one person wins, even if they win 51-49. The 49% of that district gets zero representation whatsoever. So, it's winner-take-all. If I don't get 51%, I get zilch. So why would I compromise? I'll just serve my 51%. So, you get situations where Donald Trump says, California didn't vote for me, so if it burns down from wildfires, it’s not my problem. I don't need them to win the electoral college, right?

There's a whole bunch of incentives that are causing bad behavior. Most of the advanced democracies around the world have learned this. They don't use the single-member district first past the post system that we inherited from England of the 1700s and 1600s. Most advanced democracies around the world have updated their software in the last 60, 70 years. They use proportional representation. They use multi-member districts. They have multiple parties, multi-partyism. These sorts of dynamic systems create better responsiveness, better representation. They serve as a better check against extremism and authoritarianism. And we need to move to some of those through things like re-legalizing fusion voting, which is what we partner with the Center for Ballot Freedom on, which is to give voters more choices of different parties without throwing their vote away for some spoiler third party that has no chance of winning.

Right now, Massachusetts has about 30, 35 percent Republicans, but zero Republicans in the congressional delegation. Oklahoma is the reverse. One-third Democrats, no representatives. That creates a distrust in the system where people don't feel represented, and there are ways to fix it. We've seen it around the world, and we should be starting to experiment with that here.

Micah Sifry: So, the work Protect Democracy has been doing is both, on this front, legal and intellectual spade work. There's a lot of good stuff on your website educating people about these options, whether it's fusion or proportional representation.

Ian Bassin: Fusion voting, just so that folks know, is a practice that was the dominant prevalent practice in America prior to the early 20th century. And it was a system in which multiple parties could form, and they could all nominate the same candidate. So, if you were an abolitionist, for example, in the North in the 1850s, well, you didn't want to be a Democrat because the Democrats were pro-slavery in the South. But you didn't really want to be a Whig either, because the Whigs ran pro-slavery candidates too. So you join the Liberty Party or you join the Free Soil Party and you said to the Whig nominee, say Salman Chase in Ohio or Charles Sumner in Massachusetts, if you will adopt our anti-slavery positions, all 50,000 people that are members of our Liberty Party will vote for you on the Liberty Party ticket.

And that was legal all over the country. It helped create the Republican Party. Abraham Lincoln wins in 1860 on a fusion ticket. And then the Republicans ban it across the North and the Democrats ban it across the South because, as they say, they don't want to fight with multiple parties. It stays legal in New York and Connecticut and it's illegal in 48 other states in violation of people's right to freedom of association. So, we are currently representing some plaintiffs challenging those bans in New Jersey and in Kansas and in Wisconsin. And we're looking to the state Supreme Courts there to vindicate people's right to associate freely with who they want in our political system.

Micah Sifry: And there may be more court cases to come. So, this is something that people should watch for. We may get some openings and get us out of the two-party doom loop that way. Well, listen, this has been great. I really appreciate you giving us a smidge of your time. I have a final question, and this is one that I've asked all our guests, a little more of a personal question. These are such dark and challenging times. So how do you cope? What enables you to keep going in the face of this?

Coping Through Dark Times

Ian Bassin: You know, I was reflecting especially on this question the last couple days because I do think it's been a particularly dark year recently with the deployment of troops to Washington and the sort of weaponization of our law enforcement system and some of the real dangerous threats out there. I think there's two secular religions in the movement world. There are the Star Wars people and there's the Lord of the Rings people. I'm a Star Wars person, right? I'm an Andor person, I'm a Force person, but I found myself going to the Lord of the Rings on this because there's an idea that Tolkien introduces in the Lord of the Rings called “the long defeat.” In Tolkien's view, history bends towards entropy, but that doesn't change our obligation to do the right, moral, just thing in our moment. And that in doing that, regardless of the outcome, there's dignity and there's beauty and there's hope and that's our obligation.

I happen to think that history doesn't bend towards entropy. I'm more on the Martin Luther King Jr. side of things there. But I think that because we all fall on different sides of the optimism/pessimism spectrum, there's something beautiful about this idea of the hard-earned hope of the long defeat, which is it doesn't matter what you think the future holds. I published a piece this week on our Substack "If you can keep it" on this idea of the hard-earned hope of the long defeat. I don't think we're destined to the long defeat. But I do think there's great strength and hold into that idea that there's a right thing to do right now. And we can find dignity in that.

