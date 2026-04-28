The Connector

The Connector

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Karen Kunz's avatar
Karen Kunz
2d

For those who can’t protest, please promote MAYDAY by emailing your senators & congresspersons.

Www.house.gov & www.senate.gov

Pick a topic and copy & paste the message to all three. For example.

Dear Senator/Congressman/woman xx,

Please stop the administration from interfering with state voter rosters & election processes. Please ensure that no one is disenfranchised. I am a registered voter and am following how you support our state and nation.

Thank you,

Xxx (your name)

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Sonja Trauss's avatar
Sonja Trauss
2d

You already have the answers to your questions about Brigade - how did it monetize users data? It didn't, it failed. If you want, I can tell you a little more about what these companies did (and mostly didn't) do. Email me at sonja dot trauss at gmail dot come or call 215 900 1457

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