This Friday, May 1, we’re going to get our first real test of whether the Defiance – the rising opposition to the authoritarian and oligarchic takeover of America – can do more than simply move several million people into coordinated public rallies on a weekend Saturday every few months. That’s the day that the May Day Strong coalition, a labor and community network, is calling for an escalation of tactics that echo the January 23 “Day of Truth and Freedom” that shut down most of Minneapolis: “No School. No Work. No Shopping.”

That winter day, perhaps as many as 75,000 people galvanized by ICE’s violent and murderous occupation of the Twin Cities turned out to march in sub-zero temperatures and hundreds of local businesses closed in solidarity. A subsequent poll by Blue Rose Research found that about one in four Minnesota voters either participated directly or had a family member who did.

That kind of participation didn’t simply coalesce out of thin air. Not only did major unions and labor federations, including the executive board of the state AFL-CIO, endorse the strike, a thick array of local community groups and power-building organizations were also integral to the call. Even before January 23, they were doing a lot of solidarity work focused on helping immigrants under siege, including grocery runs, rent support, and school carpools. Before the citywide strike, with far less visibility, many locals also did intensive work to insure that their members wouldn’t be punished for taking a day away from work.

At first glance, it doesn’t look like May Day will be anything like that across America, and this isn’t just because it’s taking place on a Friday rather than Saturday like all the No Kings protests. Most events listed on MayDay Strong’s national map do not describe work stoppages or school walkouts. But more, in fact, is going on than is readily visible. The problem, though, is if you aren’t in a trusted network, like ones set up by local activists, unions or Sunrise Movement chapters, you probably have no idea what’s on tap for this Friday beyond a local rally. As a result, there’s a weird disconnect at work: untold numbers of people who participated in the March 28 No Kings 3 rallies have been asked by movement leaders (like Indivisible) to organize or sign up for local MayDay actions, but on their own most of those folks have struggled to do more than set up rallies or visibility events. The power to stop work or close a school is being built elsewhere, out of sight.

The MayDay Strong coalition map of local actions

For the last few days, I’ve been exploring the universe of events listed on Mobilize.us, one of the two main platforms* used by the whole Democratic/progressive ecosystem to schedule local activities like rallies, canvases, phone-banks, house-parties and the like. As of yesterday, April 27, there were 1,927 events mentioning MayDay, of which a little more than 1,359 were on May 1. (The rest are either pre-MayDay trainings, sign-making sessions and planning meetings, plus a handful of Saturday follow-on events.)

About 62% of the MayDay events (849) listed on Mobilize are tied to MayDay Strong. Five other organizational hubs account for another 22%, led by the National Education Association (120) which is sponsoring lots of “school walk-ins,” Indivisible locals (116), the AFL-CIO (30), Sunrise Movement (23) and RefuseFascism.org (14). Of all of these, only Sunrise is advertising any of its actions as “walkouts,” like a planned walkout across the New Haven, CT, school district, though NEA chapters are calling for support for school walkouts in a few other places (like Belmont, MA). The AFL-CIO’s listed events are solidarity rallies, not strikes. The words “no work”/”no school”/”no shopping” appear in the majority of Mobilize events listed, but rarely in their titles, mostly in the fine print.

MayDay Strong events by activity type

When I asked representatives of MayDay Strong about this, they told me that perhaps only 20%-25% of all the actions that will take place on May 1 will make it onto their national Mobilize map. For example, they expect nearly 170 school actions across Minnesota and two likely strikes along with rolling picket lines, but none of that is findable online. (Some school districts in Minnesota and North Carolina have canceled all classes so teachers can join in.) Many anticipated union strike actions across the country do not appear on the map, though one is already starting in Chicago, where graduate student employees at the University of Illinois went on strike Monday. Overall, MayDay Strong says they are expecting at least 3,000 actions nationwide and expect to surpass the breadth of No Kings 3 by the time Friday rolls around.

Chicago, in fact, is one of the epicenters of labor militancy behind the MayDay Strong coalition, where the Chicago Teachers Union has been a key driver (and where May Day originated, in 1886). The union won the right to make May Day “a day of civic action” in the contract it ratified last year, and it has been quite assertive about that intention as the date has approached, coordinating with city agencies, parks, libraries and public school authorities to plan for the day. On April 9, the Chicago Board of Education voted to authorize making May 1 a professional development day to maximize district participation, though there’s still some confusion about whether the district superintendent has endorsed that plan. As of now, there is a full slate of activities planned, including neighborhood rallies, protests at Amazon, Target and an ICE detention center, high school hosted block parties and then a mass rally and march midday through downtown.

Many of those events are listed on Mobilize, though as a union with its own member infrastructure CTU doesn’t need a platform like Mobilize to turn out people. The same will likely be the case with other Rustbelt and Northeast cities that remain centers of union activity. (*Also, many unions use the AFL-CIO-backed platform ActionNetwork for their digital organizing; ActionNetwork events are not visible to the general public.)

In its online participation guide for May Day, Indivisible notes that “May Day offers us an opportunity to test our movement’s ability to do nonviolent, economic disruption. We need to gauge our strength, identify what power we still need to build, and implement a collective plan to get there. We can’t wait to figure this out after Trump has stolen an election–that work must happen now, before it’s too late.” It exhorts readers to do hard things like stay out of work or school but offers little real help in figuring out how to make that happen at any meaningful scale.

So, as a structure test, May Day is likely going to show something we should already know. The places where labor and community organizing are already thick are stepping up with meaningful actions affecting workplaces and schools, and in a handful of other places where the local conditions are also good, walkouts are going to happen. But the base of activism conjured up by online distributed organizing for #NoKings isn’t anywhere up to speed on how to get people to do that kind of work, and without a much bigger investment in local training and coaching, it has a long way to go.

California Scheming

As a New Yorker, I’m just an interloper when it comes to knowing much about the politics of the Golden State, so I’m not about to weigh in on who the many Connector readers who live there should support as they choose between candidates for Governor. That said, I do want to inject one new question into the discourse: Could someone please ask San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, the Democrat who is apparently the favorite candidate of Silicon Valley mega-donors, what exactly he did as CEO of Causes and co-founder of Brigade between 2008 and 2019—the years when surveillance capitalism expanded with few limits? Causes and Brigade are two failed civic tech start-ups that Mahan touts in his official campaign bio, claiming that Causes grew to 190 million users and helped individuals fundraise over $50 million for US nonprofits, and boasting that Brigade “built the world’s first voter network: a nonpartisan platform for voters to discuss issues, advocate to their elected officials, and vote for candidates who reflect their values.”

These claims are laughable to anyone who has followed this field (and indeed, back in 2014, when Brigade launched, I predicted on-the-record to the San Francisco Chronicle that it would fail like all previous attempts to build a online network for generic civic engagement). But that’s not all—he even asserts that “Brigade ultimately reached millions of voters and its innovative engagement solutions and early success led it to be acquired in 2019 by Pinterest and Countable, respectively.” Actually, it wasn’t any “early success” that led to those acquisitions; it was a fire sale forced by Brigade’s evident failure and its main funders’ unwillingness to keep propping it up. Back then Mahan didn’t try to spin Brigade’s failure as an “early success,” telling TechCrunch that the deal with Pinterest was an “acquhire” aimed at taking care of as many people on Brigade’s team as possible before it shut down. There were rumors that Brigade burned through as much as $55 million before folding — an amount that could have done a lot to support civic tech nonprofits doing valuable democracy work.

Given that Mahan is running to oversee a state government with a $321.1 billion operating budget, the eleven years he spent in the private sector building these two companies, more than half of which he spent at their head, far outweigh the three-and-a-half years he has served San Jose as mayor. But as best as I can tell, his time running these two civic tech start-ups has received almost no attention from the press. That may be because until the race was shaken up by frontrunner Eric Swalwell’s sudden implosion over credible allegations of sexual abuse, Mahan was not getting much attention in the first place and was languishing in the low single digits in polls. That may change now, and while he has far less money than billionaire Tom Steyer is spending on his own candidacy, Mahan has raised $13.4 million since joining the race in January and has many deep-pocketed backers who could give him a lot more if his campaign really takes off. (Also, Code for America founder Jen Pahlka has been saying nice things about Mahan on her Substack, so consider her point of view as well.)

There are many questions one could ask about Causes and Brigade, ranging from deep ones like the degree to which they depended on harvesting user data to make money, to more ephemeral ones like why in naming Brigade Mahan and his cofounders took no note of the existing civic tech Brigades being run by nearby nonprofit Code for America. But the question a good reporter should really ask would be this: As a for-profit in the civic arena, you pitched Brigade as a social network that would help connect people to the issues they cared about, but since you needed to make money from paying clients, how exactly did you monetize user data? In particular, why did your team brag about using Causes to help Fortune 500 companies? Brigade was very circumspect about its model, which appeared to invite users to state their positions on a range of issues up for debate and then served them information about groups involved with those issues. Behind the scenes, they were rumored to be selling that hyper-targetable information to others.

A clue: It was never clear why Brigade president James Windon said that at Causes he told Fortune 500 clients that “if you believed in minimum wage reform, we could put you in touch with Macy’s who passed minimum wage reform.” (At the time in question, Macy’s was trying to stop the popular Fight for $15 campaign, so whatever reform the retailer might have been for it wasn’t exactly very civic-minded.) We covered this story at techPresident back in 2014, and at the time the folks at Brigade insisted this was just a hypothetical example of what they could do. Well, if there’s nothing to hide, Mahan should have no problem sharing the whole story of what Causes and Brigade actually did.

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Last But Not Least

A very happy 10th birthday to the Civic Tech Field Guide, a labor of love and global community that my friend Matt Stempeck has sustained and grown with a host of volunteer helpers. Ten years ago, he, Erin Simpson and I sat in a workroom at Civic Hall in Manhattan and put hundreds of post-its on a wall, beginning the bottom-up mapping of a field that we knew had only a rough working definition and fuzzy boundaries. Our idea was to start grouping projects by function and see where that took us, rather than begin with a top-down definition. We quickly saw that the approach worked to help lots of people find their way in and around the ecosystem. So, we built a Wordpress site and adopted one rule: the project had to be “too cheap too fail.” That’s because we had seen many fancier guides launched by a variety of well-meaning groups fall by the wayside and stop getting updated because they were too expensive to maintain!

When we launched the guide, we had about 4,000 projects listed and categorized; now there are more than 10,000. For anyone who is building, maintaining or even just dreaming about their own civic tech project, the guide is your essential entry point. And it doesn’t just list projects—some of its most popular sections list jobs, funding opportunities, conferences and reports that are also building the field. Check it out at civictech.guide, and while you’re at it, buy Matt a cupcake to express your thanks!

End Times

Only in New York!

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