The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DM's avatar
DM
10h

Definitely agree. Avila Chevalier’s views are reprehensible, but I don't see her as wielding much power in Congress. The more serious challenge is who to put forward for governor in the future. Hochul is a complete disappointment, and most of us in the environmental community are holding our noses to vote for her.

Reply
Share
The Coop Scoop's avatar
The Coop Scoop
6h

Thanks for such a well written dose of sober realism. I have friends out here on the west coast who deemed the NYC elections as a sign that socialism is now a potent force in American national politics. My answer is get back to me when there are half as many socialist clubs on campuses as there are. Charlie Kirk Clubs. The denialism and apologias for Chevalier’s headless politics undermines the broader Left and makes me wonder just how superficial much of her support might be. Thank Jesus for Trump who continues to be our most efficient organizer.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Micah Sifry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture