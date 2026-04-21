The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
4h

Good analysis. Lots to learn from.

For me however the keys were 1) former ally of Orban ran (I don't see any Magas doing that) 2) small landmass that allowed the grassroots campaign he ran with great success (Hungary is as big as Indiana) 3) Parliamentary system that allows multiple parties, not our winner take all system.

Reply
Share
Susan Troy's avatar
Susan Troy
4h

I appreciate this. I’m just back from Hawaii. At the March 28 demonstration there, I learned the following chant: “no war. No haters. No demented dictators.” Every time I reach for another f-bomb, I substitute this chant instead. Not only does it take me back to Waimea in the rain, but it gives me something positive to focus on. We can do this but it’s going to take a lot of good energy and good strategy.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Micah Sifry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture