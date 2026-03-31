The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David McKay Wilson's avatar
David McKay Wilson
6d

good point about college students feeling skittish about protesting in light of the crackdown over Palestine

Reply
Share
The Coop Scoop's avatar
The Coop Scoop
6d

Thank you. People are getting out over their skis and forgetting that sporadic mobilization is not organizing and staying in movement. Younger folk who care already know what a POS Trump is. Quarterly mass grievance outpourings answer none of their anxieties.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Micah Sifry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture