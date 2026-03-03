The Connector

Howard Horowitz
Howard Horowitz
4d

Micah, you are getting stronger and stronger. I can feel your blood boiling. At first, I thought you were going to let Netanyahu, AIPAC and AIPAC purchased Democrats off the hook. And you are so right on about the looming state-powered anti-Semitism in response to what Jews in power are actually doing, not some trumped up blood libel. I do not mean to be congratulatory; I mean to appreciate your sober and strong assessment.

The Coop Scoop
4d

Bravo

