One: It’s All a Big Lie

In launching an unprovoked attack on Iran along with Israel, President Trump claimed that “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Most specifically, he claimed that Iran’s leaders were intent on building nuclear weapons, and that in recent weeks they dithered in negotiations over whether they would give up that goal: ”We tried. They wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it. Again they wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it.” Finally, he said, his patience had run out. “They’ve rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore.”

This is a gigantic lie. Last Friday, speaking to Face the Nation, Omani foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, who has been the lead mediator across several rounds of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, said Iran had agreed to “never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb” and to dilute their enriched uranium into ordinary nuclear fuel. “Iran is willing to grant inspectors from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency “full access” to its nuclear sites to verify the terms of the deal, said Albusaidi. “There would be zero accumulation, zero stockpiling, and full verification,” he said. Given the risks inherent to war, it certainly was worth testing that proposition. Over the weekend, the Pentagon officials also told congressional staff that there was no intelligence suggesting that Iran was about to attack US forces. So Trump chose to go to war when he clearly didn’t have to.

Whatever happens as this war unfolds, we must not forget that it’s based on pure lies. People talking about the need to free the Iranian people from the reign of the ayatollahs, or the need to get Iran to stop supporting Islamic fundamentalist groups abroad, or the need to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities, are offering dangerous post-facto justifications for a war of choice. They help Trump, our Mad King, in making it appear there are good reasons for him starting this war without authorization from Congress or the UN Security Council and without any clear end-goal or plan. And boy, does he have the best people in charge of running the war, right Pete?

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth back when he was a Fox News host

Saturday afternoon, after Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamanei had been killed, Trump wrote on his poorly-named TruthSocial platform: “The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” Last week, I wrote about the eerie parallels between George Orwell’s “Two Minutes of Hate” and Trump’s State of the Union speech. My only regret about that piece is that I didn’t include a reference to Big Brother’s slogan WAR IS PEACE.

Two: There Will Be Blood, and Blowback

There’s long been a good reason that states generally don’t target the leaders of foreign countries: Doing so legitimizes similar attacks on their own leaders. By killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war, Israel and the United States have told the world they don’t care about that norm.

The United Nations Charter also prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, while empowering the Security Council to act against aggressors and to empower individual and collective defense against armed attacks. Unlike America’s wars with Iraq in 1991 and 2003, which were sanctioned by Security Council resolutions and had a “coalition of the willing” array of other states involved, this war has no such legal patina. It is simply “might makes right.”

The Iranian regime is striking back. It has already hit ten countries within range of its missiles and drones. Here in the US we should expect retaliation as well. If and when it comes, we must remember how this started.

Three: Killing a Country’s Leader is not “Regime Change.”

The Iranian regime is a hydra, built to withstand the loss of any one or group of leaders. It’s main source of power is the IRGC, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which numbers more than 200,000 active forces plus another 300,000 reservists. It controls the country’s armed forces. Whether or not the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to rule through its Supreme National Security Council, the IRGC is what holds the Islamic Republic together. It may well continue to govern the country in the same way that Egypt’s army tightened its grip on power after the Tahrir Square revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak. As we have seen, while there are millions of Iranians who hate the mullahs, dying by the thousands in recent protests, Iran’s street opposition is not coherently organized enough to take power. More likely, Iran is going to start to break apart internally as ethnic and religious minorities assert themselves from regional strongholds. God help us if Trump decides that the US should occupy the country in order to truly achieve “regime change.”

Four: The Trump Presidency Also has Many Heads

Prior to Trump’s reckless decision to attack Iran, the White House was facing severe headwinds blowing from places like the Supreme Court (rejecting his tariffs), Minnesota (repelling the ICE Gestapo led by Greg Bovino), Congress (rejecting most of his budget cuts), and the media (feasting on the Epstein files). Trump was dropping in national polls. Stephen Miller, the architect of the anti-immigrant ethnic cleansing campaign as well as the assault on DEI and the campaign against “drug-traffickers” in Latin and South America, was on his back foot – notably, Miller hasn’t been seen on national cable TV in weeks.

Now there is a different power-nexus guiding Trump’s hand: Son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump crony Steve Witkoff, who have been managing US foreign affairs in the Middle East and Russia and who are deeply (and richly) enmeshed with various Gulf Arab monarchies. To them add Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the tail who wagged the dog. As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday, “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action” and that that would “precipitate an attack against American forces” by Iran. “And we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties … And then we would all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn’t act,” Rubio said. House Speaker Mike Johnson said something similar, claiming that the US attack was a “defensive operation” because Israel was going to act on its own “with or without American support.” In other words, the US—which is Israel’s main protector in the world—couldn’t stop its ally from moving on Iran, so it decided to go all in alongside it. What’s one thing that Kushner, Witkoff and Netanyahu all have in common? They’re Jewish. So if and when things start going sour for the US in Iran, watch as the knives come out blaming Israel and the Jews for it.

Five: The Iran War Splits MAGA

Like the metastasizing Epstein scandal, the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran drives a wedge deep through the populist right. Personally, I’m for anything that makes Trump voters question their love for him and makes them less motivated to vote this fall, so if Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene want to criticize his rush to war or call the thing “Operation Epstein Fury” or talk about how he is squandering billions helping Israel blow up the Middle East rather than fund needs at home, I say, “Welcome to the resistance!” But we must be careful what we wish for—if the Iran War leads to terror attacks on American soil, the Tucker Carlsons of the world will become even more explicitly antisemitic than they are now. As the contest to replace Trump in 2028 starts to open inside the GOP, a backlash to the Trump-Netanyahu-Kushner-Witkoff War could make America’s populist right even more dangerous than it already is.

Six: The Iran War Also Divides Democrats

Once again, instead of presenting a united front against Trump’s reckless, illegal and unnecessary war, Democrats are divided. As Corbin Trent wrote this morning on his Substack America’s Undoing in an excellent post titled, “Why is the resistance failing to resist?”:

“When [Reps.] Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna put forward a war powers resolution to stop Trump’s war with Iran, Democratic leadership didn’t whip votes for it. [Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries didn’t rally the caucus. Instead, Democrats like [Reps.] Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz came out against it. Moskowitz called it the ‘Ayatollah Protection Act.’ Gottheimer said it would ‘restrict the flexibility needed’ to respond to threats. These are Democrats. Arguing that the president should have a free hand to bomb whoever he wants whenever he wants.”

Many Democrat electeds are hawks on Iran, but don’t want to say so. And now they’re quietly and cynically enjoying Trump taking on the job of “regime change” there. Trent notes that after Trump announced the attack, Jeffries declared, that Iran “must be aggressively confronted for its human rights violations, nuclear ambitions, support of terrorism and the threat it poses to our allies.” It is not a coincidence that AIPAC, the so-called pro-Israel lobby, is Jeffries’ top contributor over his career in Congress.

Meanwhile, voters who identify as Democrats strongly opposed attacking Iran in polls taken prior to last Friday as well as afterwards. In a CNN poll taken February 28-March 1, 82% percent of Democrats said they disapproved of the decision to take military action. The same split-screen between elites and base undoubtedly exists among Jewish Americans, with all the major leadership organizations, including generally liberal ones, coming out with statements supporting the attack and “praying for its success.”

Seven: Our Job Remains the Same

The broad pro-democracy movement in America has to navigate these shifting winds without losing its focus: Holding free and fair elections this November, getting the votes properly tabulated and the winners certified and seated. We don’t need an antiwar movement as much as we need an antifascism movement. We need representatives who will fight Trump, not appease him.

Certainly, it still matters that Congress vote to invoke the War Powers Act, which would put a 60-day time limit on Trump’s use of American forces without affirmative congressional authorization. That vote is not likely to pass, but it’s still important to get every Member on the record.

Last weekend, Singing Resistance events took place in more than 75 locations around the country. According to a running tally maintained by the group’s organizers, there are now more than 125 Singing Resistance groups across the county. (There will be a national debrief call about this first push on Sunday March 8, sign up here.)

@singingresistance Singers on Instagram: "Thousands of people across the country s…

According to the Crowd Counting Consortium, January 2026 saw the greatest number of local protests for any month since the beginning of Trump’s second term. Erica Chenoweth, one of CCC’s lead researchers, said that the 5900 protests tallied for January was only eclipsed by the numbers seen in June 2020 when Black Lives Matter protests exploded after George Floyd’s murder, and in March 2018, when the March for our Lives protests spread across the country.

Chenoweth also noted that, “The movement is extraordinarily disciplined, despite escalatory rhetoric, threats, & violence against the movement, immigrants, and observers. Over 99% of reported protests featured no arrests, 99.8% had no participant injuries or property damage, and 99.9% reported no injuries to law enforcement.”

You want regime change? This is what will bring it.

One Long Read

Duly Noted

End Times

