1. Seventy-six of Canadians polled over the weekend say they support Premier Mark Carney’s decision to abandon trade talks with the United States, and Dean Blundell doesn’t mince words on what that means, in a post titled, “You Have No Idea What You’re Dealing With”:

Here’s what 76 percent means, translated into the language our grandfathers spoke at Ypres and Ortona. It means the Canadian government has permission from the Canadian people to hurt you, and to keep hurting you past the point where reasonable people ask if we should stop. It means Carney can turn off the taps, add export levies to energy and potash and uranium, tear up defence procurement, and cancel every American contract in the country, and three out of four of us will stand behind him while our own grocery bills go up, because we have done exactly this before at a cost that makes a grocery bill look like a rounding error. We buried 66,000 men in the first war and 45,000 in the second. We can handle expensive strawberries. It also means we won’t stop when you ask. We stop when the job is finished. That’s the part the last two guys who tested us never understood. … It isn’t in us to let up once we’ve decided you’re the enemy, and Trump spent eighteen months making sure we decided. Angus Reid’s July numbers showed that 65 percent of Canadians told their government to treat the United States as a threat or an enemy before this weekend even happened. That number is going one direction. …. I mean this next part with everything I have, because I’ve got family and friends and forty years of memories on the other side of that border, and I know most of you didn’t sign up for this any more than we did. Canada didn’t go to war in 1939 because we hated Germans. We went because someone had to hold the line until America was ready to show up, and it took two years and a Japanese fleet to get you there. We held it. Then you came, and together we ended it, and the world you built after 1945 was the best one it’s ever had. Trump has spent a year and a half trying to burn that world down, and his own country hasn’t been able to stop him. The courts haven’t. Congress hasn’t. Forty trillion dollars in debt hasn’t. So maybe the thing that finally does it is a 40-million-person country with a two-war reputation for not stopping, quietly turning the American economy into a lesson about what a friend costs once you’ve made him an enemy. Maybe it takes the North freezing him out for Americans to remember what he’s cost them. We’ll take that job. We’ve taken worse ones for you. You’re welcome, in advance.

2. From the Wall Street Journal, which continues to do some of the best reporting on the catastrophe that is Trump’s war on Iran, as we hit its six-month mark:

Days before going to war with Iran in February, President Trump summoned his intelligence chief to the Oval Office to ask whether a full-on assault was a good idea. Iran was at its weakest point in decades, senior aides and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him, providing Trump the rare opportunity to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and bolster his legacy as a peacemaker. The question was whether a large-scale attack would work and possibly topple the regime. Then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard outlined assessments from America’s intelligence apparatus. According to people familiar with the meeting, she told Trump that killing Iran’s supreme leader would likely usher in a more hard-line regime open to acquiring nuclear weapons. Tehran would rush to close the Strait of Hormuz, destabilizing the global energy market. And it would strike U.S. forces and partners in the Middle East, prompting questions about American resolve and reliability with allies. The notes of caution echoed warnings Trump was receiving from all corners. Top military leaders told the president that a war would lead to casualties, concerns about the weapons stockpile and readiness problems for an overstretched force, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump ordered an attack that began on Feb. 28 and urged Iranians to overthrow their government. Nearly six months later, a conflict the president promised would be over within six weeks is continuing without a clear end in sight. …. “This was all predictable and predicted,” said Eric Brewer, a deputy vice president at the Nuclear Threat Initiative who worked in Democratic and Republican administrations. “You can draw a straight line from the fact that the war was launched without any clear political objective to the mishandled diplomacy in trying to end it.”

3. Meanwhile, back on the home front: Sherilynn Ifill on the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the stay on President Trump’s executive order claiming authority over state voter eligibility lists and mail-in balloting:

I continue to be gobsmacked by the sheer audacity of this Court in its abandonment of any semblance consistency in deciding which claims are deemed “ripe” and which are not. It is a significant aspect of this Court’s hollow jurisprudence because how you answer that question determines who gets access to the federal courts and what claims get punted. The Court’s threw away its credibility on the question of “ripeness” in 2023 when in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the Court heard the case of a graphic designer whose standing for her claim was premised on the fact that she was considering adding a wedding planning website to her graphic design business. She feared that if a gay couple asked for her services and she refused (based her religious opposition to marriage equality), she would run afoul of Colorado’s human rights law. Let me break that down more slowly: if she decided to add the wedding website feature to her graphic design business. And if a gay person sought her services. And assuming she refused to serve the hypothetical same sex couple. On that basis, the Court found that Constitution’s protection of religious liberty prohibited the state of Colorado from compelling the plaintiff to offer her services on an equal basis to all customers seeking her services. But yesterday the Court’s claims that the injury claimed by the states (who are already preparing for a disruption to their mail-in ballot procedures) in response to Trump’s Executive Order is based on a “chain of inferences” that imagine “hypothetical future harm.”

4. Can someone please write the definitive guide to the cross-currents of California politics, ASAP? Because the contradictions being exposed by the Billionaire Tax Act initiative are really glaring. For a start, read Emily Sugarman’s report in the San Francisco Standard:

As Election Day draws near, the coalition opposing the Billionaire Tax Act is growing agitated. Deep-pocketed donors to Building a Better California are privately griping about the group, which has amassed $150 million, including $102 million from Google cofounder Sergey Brin. Democratic politicians opposing the tax are frustrated that it lost a major endorsement fight this month. Potential donors are holding back, questioning the organization’s strategy. The man trying to keep it all together is a low-profile Sacramento consultant named Ned Wigglesworth. A former advocate for getting money out of politics, Wigglesworth is running Building a Better California and, by default, much of the opposition to the tax. If the billionaires succeed and the tax loses in November, Wigglesworth will likely have secured himself some of the most coveted political turf in the state. If they don’t succeed, well… “It’s the potential gift of a lifetime,” another consultant said. “He just better not fuck it up.” For months, Building a Better California looked to be on a clear path to victory against Proposition 40, the proposed ballot initiative that would exact a one-time, 5% tax on the total net worth of the state’s estimated 200 billionaires. Wigglesworth, along with lawyers from Nielsen Merksamer and consultants from Bertolino & Barnato and SGR Consulting, devised a fairly novel strategy to fight the measure, running multiple ballot initiatives that would nullify the tax if passed. While they did not manage to block the billionaire tax from qualifying at all, as some had suggested, they did succeed in qualifying two of their countermeasures, setting up a showdown in November. They have since purchased $87 million worth of advertising time to blanket the state with their message this fall. Wigglesworth and his team also managed to unite a fractious donor base behind his strategy. While multiple billionaire-backed groups emerged at the beginning of the year to combat the tax, most eventually fell by the wayside. Stop the Squeeze, an anti-tax PAC funded largely by venture capitalist Ron Conway, has not raised any funds since April. Chris Larsen, the former Ripple CEO who previously funded an anti-tax group called Golden State Promise, donated $10 million to Building a Better California last week. A spokesperson told The Standard that Larsen plans to work with Building a Better California exclusively on the effort going forward. At the same time, a more diverse — and arguably more sympathetic — coalition has sprung up to oppose the tax, bringing together more than 50 labor and teachers unions, medical groups, YIMBY housing advocates, and elected officials to argue against it. The so-called “No on 40” coalition has given a blue-collar face to the anti-tax movement, taking the heat off the billionaires and off Gov. Gavin Newsom, an opponent of the tax who nevertheless appears uninterested in leading the fight against it. As one relieved Democratic strategist put it: “Now teachers and dudes in hard hats and Planned Parenthood can be the face of the opposition.” Of course, there were early ties between the hard hat coalition and the billionaire crew: The No on 40 campaign’s first backer was Wigglesworth’s former employer, the California Medical Association; the lead spokesperson for the coalition, Even Westrup, previously ran comms for two of Building a Better California’s ballot initiatives. Earlier this month, Building a Better California made a $5 million donation to the No on 40 Campaign — far and away the largest contribution it has received. One consultant said she assumed this donation had been promised to the coalition all along. “It’s very clear these people would not have come to the table without funding promises,” she said. With two countermeasures on the ballot and the No on 40 coalition attracting most of the press, Building a Better California looked perfectly set up for November. That is, until earlier this month, when a meeting of the California Democratic Party’s executive board narrowly voted to endorse the Billionaire Tax Act and oppose Building a Better California’s initiatives, Props 41 and 42. Days later, a powerful group of unions called the Labor Federation also endorsed Prop. 40, saying in a blistering statement: “The California Labor Movement has no sympathy for the billionaire tears.” Suddenly, Building a Better California’s smooth waters started to look choppy. According to the California Post (opens in new tab), ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who donated more than $3 million to the PAC, was frustrated by the Democratic Party debacle, and by the group’s decision to endorse multiple other, unrelated measures on the ballot. (The Post also noted that Schmidt’s wife, Wendy, is a leader of the campaign against one of those measures, an effort to streamline California environmental law.) A spokesperson for Schmidt told The Standard that the billionaire wanted to limit his political participation only to opposing Prop. 40, and that his views were “representative of many others who are in it for this reason.” Meanwhile, an adviser to Democratic lawmakers who oppose the tax said some are frustrated at having to speak out against an initiative that is now supported by their party. “It puts most Democratic politicians in a tricky position, and they’re not going to want to talk about it,” he said. A spokesperson for Building a Better California responded by noting that the California Democratic Party had lost 17 of the last 37 ballot measures it endorsed, and added that the team engaged in lobbying against the initiative was “made up of veteran, credentialed consultants, including the Governor’s team on Prop 50.” A donor adviser to high-net-worth foes of the billionaire tax told The Standard that some were looking elsewhere to spend their money, unsure about Building a Better California’s strategy — even going so far as to heap blame on the group’s biggest funder, Brin. “Everyone’s like, ‘Wait, Sergey said the countermeasures are gonna make signatures so expensive that the initiative wouldn’t even qualify.’ That didn’t happen,” she said. “‘Sergey said Newsom was going to negotiate it off the ballot.’ That didn’t happen.”

5. Meanwhile, in Wyoming, where President Trump has the highest approval ratings of any state in the nation, a slate of moderate Republicans running for state legislature just devastated the far-right MAGA majority in primary elections. As Rod Miller, a columnist for Cowboy State Daily, writes:

It was nearly a Custer-esque asskicking, and the Wyoming GOP primary election left the flyblown corpses of right wing populist politicians festering under the hot sun of the Big Empty. The Wyoming Freedom caucus as a political movement is, if not dead, at least bleeding out beside the trail. It took three election cycles for the Freeeom Caucus to emerge as a political force in the Cowboy State, gaining enough seats to control the Wyoming House and to move the legislative agenda. It only took one election night to turn their dreams into rubble. Pundits, politicos and talking heads like me will pontificate for a long time on the post-mortem of the Freedom Caucus as a phenomenon in Wyoming’s political life. We’ll parse the election, race by race, and try to pin this political bloodbath on one factor or another. Freedom Caucusites and their ilk in their miniscule captive “media” will rationalize their disaster by blaming everyone but themselves, their own scandalous behavior and ineptitude. They’ll double down on their claims that “conservatives” are playing against a stacked deck. Screw ‘em. But the short answer is; they did it to themselves, and they deserved to get their butts whupped. They not only shot themselves in the foot, they emptied the gun. The Chemtrail Caucus committed the one unforgivable political sin: they took the voters of Wyoming for granted. Whether bolstered by the hubris of success or by tone-deaf internal cheerleading, these knuckleheads convinced themselves that they represented the vast majority of grassroots Wyoming voters. They took the bit between their teeth and got out in front of the lead horses. Certain that they could do no wrong, they proceeded to do wrong. Scandal after scandal. Failure after failure. And through it all, they blustered, “Hey, we represent the people of Wyoming and this is what you voted for!” But they didn’t reckon with a Wyoming population that would recharge their bullshit detectors so that they could see behind the smoke and mirrors of populist snake oil. They didn’t reckon, that is, until Tuesday night.<<

6. And on the ongoing disconnect between Democratic activists and institutions: Susan Wagner, one of the founders of The Grassroots Connector and Markers for Democracy, writes about the response to Stanford political scientist Adam Bonica’s investigation into systemic abuses of Democratic donors, particularly seniors:

The pro-democracy media world, including those called out in the article (Elias Law Group; The Bulwark, Progressive Turnout Project, the DCCC and the DSCC), have chosen to ignore Bonica’s revelations. This is noteworthy. Politics and media are interconnected in visible and sometimes less transparent ways. Politicians, journalists, consultants, and all their staff members are part of a culture built on mutual, quid pro quo. They hire one another, promote one another and appear on one another’s programs. The grassroots operates differently. Most of us are volunteers. We have no financial stake in consulting contracts, television appearances, or book sales. Our currency is results. We want Democrats elected, democracy protected and the movement to work better. That independence sometimes makes us inconvenient. It also makes us valuable. If something isn’t working, we are more likely to say so. If an institution deserves criticism, we can criticize it. And if the interests of the movement begin to diverge from the interests of the institutions operating within it, we can ask why. Marginalizing the grassroots is not merely disrespectful to activists; it can be dangerous to the movement itself. We are part of its feedback system. Shut down that feedback—or simply learn to ignore it—and the movement becomes less capable of seeing its own weaknesses until they become crises. Which brings me back to Adam Bonica. His article matters because of what it alleges about political fundraising. But what happened after publication may tell us something equally important. Serious allegations involving donors, party institutions and the pro-democracy ecosystem were put before us, and the response from much of that ecosystem was silence. Perhaps Bonica is wrong about some things. Perhaps there are persuasive answers to his allegations. Let’s hear them. Because the real danger is not disagreement. It is creating a pro-democracy movement in which uncomfortable questions can simply be ignored until the people asking them—and eventually the people supporting the movement—stop believing anyone is listening.

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And One Long Read:

—Jasmine Sun, reflecting a bit of the conventional wisdom of Silicon Valley, admits that “I did not really understand the data center backlash, and was slightly skeptical of the one-sided national news. New closed-loop cooling systems use about as much water as a golf course. Factories and power plants are just as ugly and much more polluting. Construction opposition is usually highly localized—build it, just somewhere else—so what made data center activism such a nationwide phenom?” Read her travelogue through four different data center fights in the upper Midwest for a fine-grained answer.

End Times:

Don’t laugh, they’ll remember if you did!

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