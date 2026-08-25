The Connector

The Connector

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Ellen Bender's avatar
Ellen Bender
8h

Good overview of the craziness. One small correction. You refer to Susan Lerner, the Executive Director of NY Common Cause, and I think you meant Susan Wagner of Grassroots Connector and Markers For Democracy.

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1 reply by Micah L. Sifry
DM's avatar
DM
8h

Great read. And Bonica deserves a medal

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