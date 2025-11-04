The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Rosen's avatar
Bruce Rosen
9h

NYC's candidates matching funds programs predates the founding of the state Working Families Party chapter by a decade. Avi Lewis' grandfather was one of the founders of the NDP & his dad once headed the Ontario NDP: They, not the Liberals, are Canada's actual progressive party. Props to all of the stats rattled off! Will retiring Rep Nadler's congressional district, which went profoundly Cuomo in the primary, both do that again & then elect a Republican as his successor? That'd signal the "death" of "Manhattan's Park Slope."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
9h

I'm old enough to remember Obamas team spouting numbers about contacts etc that could never ever be independently checked or verified 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture