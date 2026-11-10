Last week’s midterm elections were a historic repudiation of Trump and Trumpism. Democratic turnout was up, Republican turnout was down, and lots of “double-haters” and independent-minded voters swung to the D column as well. But don’t mistake this for a Democratic mandate. We’re now firmly in an era of what David Wallace Wells is calling “whiplash politics,” where disaffected and de-aligned voters keep inflicting their frustration on whichever party is in power.

In that context, newly empowered Democrats have to start to deliver on a different agenda, and they also should be very cognizant that their time in power may be only a few years. The conditions that made it possible for the MAGA movement to take power haven’t changed. And it’s not tenable to say that the only way to protect democracy in America is for Democrats to win every election going forward. Clearly, people want more change than our current two-party system is capable of providing, and if we don’t address that gap, the dysfunction that keeps rotting away the foundations of our democracy will get worse. Now is not a time for timidity.

Like everyone else, I’ve been mulling how we got here and how we keep going. What follows are some initial thoughts.

Consider This

Arizona State University sophomore Sebastian Matta filed his “statement of interest” to run as a Democrat for Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court on August 3, 2025. He was 18 at the time. Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 150,000 in the county. Matta won his election on Tuesday by nearly 100,000 votes.

Sixteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Scott Colom announced his candidacy for US Senate from Mississippi on September 3, 2025. He is now on the verge of becoming the first Black Senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction. (Goddamn!)

State representative James Talarico announced his bid to become Texas’ first Democratic senator in 33 years on September 9, 2025.

North Carolina pediatrician Annie Andrews announced her bid to unseat then-Senator Lindsey Graham on May 29, 2025. (She had previously run for Congress in 2022.)

Former Wayne County Health Director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed filed his nominating petitions on April 14, 2025. (He had previously run for governor in 2018.)

Anderson Clayton was elected chair of the Person County, NC, Democratic Party in 2021, when she was 23, and became chair of the state party in 2023.

The first investments in the organizing work that made Minnesota a leading bulwark of democracy last winter were made by the Service Employees International Union in 2011.

The Texas Organizing Project and a group of likeminded unions began working to flip Texas in 2014.

~

Behind each of these decisions is a story with a lesson. I just want to flag a few.

First, no one is too young or inexperienced to run for office. And healthy political parties try to contest every race, regardless of the odds. Sometimes, in a wave year, many of those candidates will unexpectedly win. And even if they don’t, every candidate is a voter-engagement engine. Kudos to groups like Run for Something who understood this starting back in 2017.

Second, the gloom-and-doom prophets of despair who dominated so much of our attention for the last two years were wrong. Trump didn’t cancel the elections, never declared martial law, never invoked the Insurrection Act, didn’t send ICE to polling sites, and didn’t seize ballots afterwards. As far as we know, he didn’t order mass wiretapping of pro-democracy activists, either. Nor did he somehow sic the NSA or FBI into reading all our emails. All those references to Hannah Arendt’s theories of totalitarianism and depressing essays from Eastern European emigres who told us how we were inexorably on the path to the democratic oblivion they had experienced were out of place. Somehow, even though we never managed to get the fabled 3.5% of the population into the continuous level of activity that scholars told us was needed to stop the slide to authoritarianism – No Kings peaked at a claimed 8 million, and that was just one day – the pro-democracy side prevailed.

I am looking forward to some serious rethinking from those academics and pundits, because according to their theories and comparative studies, what just happened couldn’t have happened with the decisive scale and scope that it did. America was no longer a functioning democracy, we were told, but rather an example of “competitive authoritarianism” where elections would still occur, but where the rules, government authorities, regulatory bodies, courts and media environment were all stacked against opposition parties being able to claw their way back into power. In that context, it’s worth recalling that the candidates who we are all celebrating now decided to run before Trump’s approval ratings bombed, while he was still the dominant political force in America, and while so many were telling us that democracy was doomed.[1]

I suppose I should add that we all inflicted a moral injury on ourselves to the extent that we bought into this zeitgeist. I know I tried to tell a different story, but even my own attempts at doing so, like this post, one of my more popular ones, on how “We are Not ‘Good Germans’” still had the effect of comparing America 2025 to Germany 1933. Despite the ironic suspension of Godwin’s Law by its author, it sure looks like the theory of authoritarian power-grab and democratic backsliding promulgated by tons of people was off the mark by some degree. We might have spared ourselves some pain and heartbreak if we had just seen the election of 2024 as another turn in the very American cycle of reaction vs progress that has defined our history rather than the hyper-drama of “democracy ends in darkness.”

Third, and related, despite all the power players who collaborated or bent their knees to Trump, there was always a defiant pro-democracy resistance led by a mix of sophisticated organizers and lawyers working largely behind the scenes along with ordinary people--a mix of suburban wine moms, immigrant rights defenders, government workers, scientists and academics--who faced the brunt of the Trump administration’s attacks. These people kept their heads down and worked to shift the tide. They are the unsung heroes of November 2.

I’m thinking of a much bigger group than the list of democracy defenders--the Brennan Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and Democratic attorneys general--cited by The New York Times editorial board the day after the election. For starters, I’m thinking of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who challenged Trump to his face on Inauguration Day; the folks who started the #TeslaTakedown protests against Elon Musk in early February 2025; the leaders of Indivisible who tried to get Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to use his leverage that March; the two million of us who then marched in the HandsOff rallies of April 5; the students, faculty and alumni of Harvard University who then pushed their administration into refusing to bend to the bully; the hundreds of Visibility Brigades who punctured the silence with weekly protests on highway overpasses; the cultural organizers who successfully fought Jimmy Kimmel’s firing with a boycott of ABC and Disney; the organizers working behind the scenes at Protect Democracy, Public Citizen, the Election Safeguards Response Network…the list goes on. Each of these actors and actions helped build a larger defiance and kept us from collectively shutting down into resigned acceptance of Trumpism.

Finally, fourth, the divisive fights inside the Democratic coalition between moderates and progressives largely didn’t matter to Tuesday’s outcome, except to the degree that they sucked valuable time and attention away from investments in party-building and expanding the map. The preliminary data shows that the national wave lifted all boats (though I suppose that won’t stop the factional warfare inside the Democratic coalition). See Adam Bonica’s latest post, “Parties Are Electable, Not Candidates,” for a lot more evidence on this front.

If success has a thousand fathers and mothers, then unfortunately we may never know for sure which strategies and actions mattered most to Tuesday’s outcomes. The causes are over-determined. We still don’t know for sure what was most critical to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016—“her emails”? Russian interference? Cambridge Analytica? Her campaign’s failure to notice how much support she was losing in the Rust Belt states? So take what follows as just a first stab at figuring out which lessons we need to learn.

The importance of “thick” organizing

Looking back, it seems clear the collapse of the Trump electoral coalition had three main sources. The first was “Liberation Day,” April 2, 2025, when Trump declared a national emergency over the trade deficit and raised tariffs 10% globally. The ensuing stock market crash led him to pull back temporarily and then adopt a more selective approach, but the damage was done—inflation started to rise and various sectors of the American economy, notably automakers, farmers, ranchers, and retailers, started to suffer.

The second was the Stephen Miller-led decision to hyper-militarize the assault on immigrants and demand that ICE triple its daily arrest rate to 3,000 a day (a million a year). That led from stormtrooper-style attacks on major cities like Los Angeles and Chicago to the massive occupation of Minnesota’s Twin Cities in “Operation Metro Surge” starting December 1 of last year. In response, thousands of Minnesotans volunteered and got trained to be “constitutional observers” and they built a plethora of local neighborhood groups to protect each other. (More on why that was so successful in a moment.) On January 7, ICE officers murdered Renee Good, one of those volunteer observers, and more than four in five Americans saw video of what they did—a rare and critical moment of shared awareness. Two weeks later photos of ICE agents detaining 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos in his bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack circulated widely. Three days later, on January 23, the Twin Cities went on a one-day strike. And the day after that, Alex Pretti was killed in cold blood, shot ten times after he had been disarmed. Soon thereafter, Greg Bovino and his boss Kristi Noem, were both out of a job.

The third one was the decision to attack Iran on February 28, 2026. Trump’s Iran war has been broadly unpopular, but it – along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s hyper-masculine hyper-white-Christian policies – led to a real collapse among a key constituency: active-duty military, their families and veterans. Trump’s net approval among active-duty members fell from plus-12 in August 2025 to minus-7 (a 19-point swing) in September 2026, according to an in-depth survey by Common Defense. Support for the Iran war is concentrated among the oldest veterans, with those under 65 narrowly opposed to it and active-duty members under 30 against it by nearly 20 points.

Tariffs and the Iran War have been hard to organize against, though, because their effects have been so broad and diffuse. Trump’s war on immigrants, however, has been a different story. And nowhere was the assault bigger and the defiance stronger than in Minnesota in the winter of 2026. One might say that we were lucky that Minnesota already had the organizing relationships and networks in place to rapidly scale up massive, nonviolent resistance to Bovino’s goons—but this wasn’t luck. It was more than a decade of local and statewide organizing—not the kind that simply tries to win elections but the kind that aims to involve ordinary people in building the power to solve their own problems. For simplicity’s sake, I’m going to call that “thick” organizing –as opposed to the kind of work that gets a candidate elected or gets people to show up at a rally.

The single best paper on the Minnesota model of thick organizing is called “Organizing Was the Heartbeat: The Ten-Year Party to Progressive Governance in Minnesota.” Its primary author is Laura Flynn of Win the Midwest, who wrote it with the help of leading organizers in the state. Because it was published in 2024 it doesn’t take up the resistance to Trump II, but it eloquently and precisely explains how progressive organizers there found, after some false starts and setbacks, a path to power-building that delivered real results for Minnesotans in 2023.

None of this was possible without funders who invested, with general operating grants over multiple years, in organizations trusted to make and implement their own choices rather than implement strategies or programs drawn up elsewhere, Flynn notes. She estimates that the total investment from 2011 to 2022 was about $21.8 million, with big chunks coming from the SEIU, the Movement Voter Project, and a few foundations. And she writes, “During the 2023 legislative session, progressive organizers helped reshape Minnesota’s budget for the long-term, and set priorities for investing a $19 billion surplus into education, childcare, working families, and climate. That is a massive return on investment.”

If she was updating her report today, it could also say: “And that investment paid even bigger dividends in 2025-2026, when the same nexus of organizations and leaders built the backbone that turned the tide on ICE.” Deep in Harvard scholar Liz McKenna’s recent paper on leadership and retention in civic associations, she offers a trenchant comparison between two mass convenings run by a group that she anonymizes as “Solidarity,” but which in my reading is clearly Faith in Minnesota, the coalition of community power-building organizations at the heart of the Minnesota model.

One meeting, she notes, had 1,410 attendees for a mass lobby-day but was not built from a densely tied base, so of the 91% who arrived as newcomers to that event, almost none came back within the next three months. The other convening, a mass membership convention of 3,683 attendees, started with close to one-third of its attendees already tightly woven into teams built inside their base organizations. (See graphic below from McKenna’s paper.) In the weeks that followed, McKenna reports, the vast majority became more involved over the surge, with most saying that they took on work no one had asked them to do. A core group of 394 volunteers from the December convention reported that they recruited 6,432 people to the movement, took part in 8,087 actions (vigils, patrols,court and constitutional observation, protests, an economic boycott), raised or delivered roughly $7.7 million in mutual aid, and directly supported 12,808 community members.”

McKenna reports one “Solidarity” leader describing their experience of those times this way: “I kept saying yes and stepping up despite being afraid and not knowing what I was doing. . . and when I showed up, every time, there were hundreds of my neighborsthere too taking the same risks.” And a person who was new to “Solidarity” said, “I had joined [Solidarity] at the December [2025] training. . . I had been demonstrating since the first day of the administration. But [Solidarity]’s path was a container for my energy.”

As I noted here back in August, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party was also deeply involved in fighting Operation Metro Surge, training about one-third of the 30,000 constitutional observers who blanketed the Twin Cities as ICE invaded their streets. Thousands of those people then decided to become DFL precinct chairs, reasoning that they needed to get more involved in making their communities more resilient before the next crisis. Now, the Minneapolis Tribune reports that all this “thick” organizing spilled over into the fall election, propelling Democratic victories deep in normally Republican territory. Reporter Briana Bierschbach writes,

“In Hennepin and Ramsey counties — where the federal agents were most active during Operation Metro Surge — voters turned out in force, casting roughly 122,000 more ballots combined than in the last midterm election. Unofficial estimates show nearly 670,000 people voted in Hennepin County, up about 16% from 2022, while Ramsey County drew more than 251,000 voters, a 14% increase. Together, the two counties accounted for nearly a third of all ballots cast statewide.”

There are lots of other examples of thick organizing delivering bigger-than-expected wins. My friend Jeff Blum, who helped build “All In for NC,” a volunteer brigade of thousands of grassroots activists nationwide who focused their efforts on buttressing that state’s fledgling Democratic ecosystem, reports in an email to its members that “One organization director told me that because of our early funds for them, their group could weather the slow arrival of national Democratic big-donor funding – and so they never had to shrink their canvassing goals. That’s a product of a trusting and strategic relationship going both ways.” He adds, “It appears that the team of groups we have supported for two election cycles now in Charlotte were key to a 1,000,000-doorknock program this year – one of the largest one-city programs in America.”

On top of that, because of their early investments in organizing infrastructure, groups in the state were able to move (or even locate) late money when they started to realize that the electoral opportunity map was expanding. Not only did the North Carolina congressional delegation flip from 10-4 R-D to 10-4 D-R, the Democrats took over the state House by flipping 17 seats (with more still to be called) and broke the GOP supermajority in the state Senate.

Local county parties that decided to invest heavily in local community outreach also appeared to do better than expected. Back in the spring, I wrote about how in Indiana, the Democrats of Hamilton County were doing all sorts of events aimed at building relationships in semi-hostile territory: ‘Dems on Draft’ brewery meetups, ‘Dems on Drip’ coffee mornings, ‘Donuts & Dems’ Saturday breakfasts, Earth Day invasive-species removals, Adopt-a-Street cleanups and something called Rage Crafting. On a per-capita basis, these folks were doing more local events than the whole Wisconsin Democratic party, everyone’s favorite state party example. Well, that investment appears to have paid off big, with Democratic candidates leading in 22 of 41 contested races countywide, double what the party’s local leaders had aimed for. And J.D. Ford, the Democratic candidate for Congress in a district that went by 17 points for Trump in 2024, won his race by 19.

Thick organizing, aka year-round community organizing and/or power-building, is not what most Democratic party organizations do or what most candidate campaigns do. But the 2026 midterms do suggest that it’s time to reject this more short-sighted approach, along with many other tactics that have caused so many voters to lose trust in politicians and parties. Otherwise, the Democratic resurgence of 2026 – which is likely to keep going through 2028 given the toxicity of the White House’s current denizens – is likely to be a false dawn. And we can’t afford another round of what we’ve been living through.

—Wanna binge more on this topic? Check out the “Architects of Hope” podcast post-election conversation with Julie Fernandez, Doran Schrantz, Hahrie Hahn and Katrina Gamble.

—Oh, and kudos to Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson for writing back in August that the battleground map was too small!

Share

[1] In fairness to Steven Levitsky himself, one of the authors of the concept of “competitive authoritarianism,” he often noted that he believed it would be reversed here.

End Times

We voted.

Leave a comment