The Connector

The Connector

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DM's avatar
DM
1d

Terrific overview. And don't forget the thousands of calls people made to their elective representatives, the thousands of petitions signed, and other small, but taken as a whole, meaningful actions.

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Steve Schear's avatar
Steve Schear
1d

This is another great analysis by Micah. I especially liked the example of what the Hamilton County Indiana Democratic County Party did. From my perspective, giving county parties financial support and training on how to do thick organizing would be the best strategy for the next two years. There are county parties already in place in almost every county in the US. If they do effective neighbor-to-neighbor organizing (social events are great place to start) they not only will win us votes in 2028, it will also improve the Democratic Party brand and build networks that can help us win in 2030 and beyond.

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