The Connector

The Connector

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Robert B. Hubbell's avatar
Robert B. Hubbell
17h

Excellent analysis and important points! Preach!

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Colleen Murphy's avatar
Colleen Murphy
18h

I cannot thank you enough!!!!

I have been thinking this for a while now. I feel it is insult to injury everyday!!!

One can only take some much negativity!!! Plus, it is doing their work for them. It’s like being kicked behind in the knees.

We need to focus on what to do to rid ourselves of all that is Trump. We need to look away, and take the air out of the room.

Time is passing and we need to be prepared to make positive changes in our world.

You have given me more confidence to continue with my protesting, phone calling, post carding and speaking up when it may be difficult. I am reading and watching much less.

In fact, I have increased my efforts to find some joy in every day. We must all look for happiness and a remember all the good things about the USA.

Stop living in the Dark World Donald Trump and Republicans lie about, is not true !!!!

Thank you 😊❤️

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