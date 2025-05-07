Defiance is growing. The Orange Pinhead’s poll numbers have dropped (and especially among low information voters, which is unexpected). As the negative impact of his wacko tariffs spreads, he’s burbling about how it will be ok for kids to get by with fewer dolls to play with. (F)elon Musk is in a calculated retreat. Universities, nonprofits, and many foundations and law firms are banding together to show some spine. People protested in a thousand locations on May Day—a weekday!—building on similar or bigger turnouts the Saturdays of April 5 and April 19. (More on that topic below.)

Courage is spreading. Yes, there’s also plenty of discouraging news, but as I’ve written multiple times, yet another post repeating how bad X or Y or Z is doesn’t help. Rather, let’s focus on the creativity and spirit of what is rising in response. For example, check out this unique event taking place tomorrow. A fledgling group called Stand With Service, led by (but not exclusively) AmeriCorps alumni, sponsors, supporters, and former staff, is holding a virtual Recognition of Service event at 7:30pm ET online for the 748 AmeriCorps NCCC members who were abruptly demobilized and sent home by DOGE three weeks ago. It’s meant to be an alternative graduation ceremony that will offer some degree of recognition and respect to young people who were told to eat a shit sandwich by Trump. (Anyone can attend, just RSVP here.)

@Skyetheearthling’s Instagram post, April 28

NCCC stands for National Civilian Community Corps. Loosely based on FDR’s Civilian Conservation Corps, which put millions of men to work during the Great Depression, it was founded in 1993 to offer young people aged 18-26 the opportunity to work in small teams doing residential community service around the country. Since then, more than 2,000 people a year have served, responding to natural disasters and helping with community projects at a cost of just $37.7 million out of AmeriCorps’ $1.2 billion annual budget. NCCC members receive a living allowance of about $5 a day and have basic expenses covered; those who complete a 1,700-hour service term qualified for an education subsidy worth about $7,300 on top of that. When young people join the program, they’re taught this pledge:

“I will get things done for America - to make our people safer, smarter, and healthier. I will bring Americans together to strengthen our communities. Faced with apathy, I will take action. Faced with conflict, I will seek common ground. Faced with adversity, I will persevere. I will carry this commitment with me this year and beyond. I am an AmeriCorps member, and I will get things done.”

If you go to this thread on Reddit, you can read many comments from NCCC members and family who have been devastated by DOGE’s sudden action. It’s especially heartless to do this to young people who have already endured the pandemic’s disruption of their high school or college years. Of course the Trump regime is trying to kill AmeriCorps and vital programs like NCCC. If you are a death cult, why enable something that brings the life spirit of young, idealistic people to communities in need? Why reward altruism when greed and self-dealing are your highest values?

There’s still a chance the program will be saved, in part because there are AmeriCorps alumni everywhere and many people in red districts are speaking up. Bud Maynard, the mayor of Vinton, Iowa, which hosts a regional NCCC campus, told the AP that the program “has been without a doubt, a blessing for Vinton” and celebrated the opportunity to host “hundreds of people over the years with an unmatched passion and selflessness to want to help others.” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), whose district includes Vinton, has said recently that she’s open to restoring the program’s funding. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a former Army general who to date has been the only Republican to question Pete Hegseth’s fitness to run the Pentagon, wrote an oped a week ago in the Washington Post defending AmeriCorps as an alternative form of national service.

Whatever happens, I think it’s super important that AmeriCorps alumni, former staff and supporters are hosting a graduation ceremony for the young people who just got dumped by DOGE. What’s being done to federal workers is brutal. Demonstrating that we appreciate their service—despite the callous and cruel actions of those now in charge—is critical to helping people heal from the moral injuries that have been inflicted on them. I don’t think it’s a stretch to compare this to honoring the service of returning military veterans—being in a NCCC program and living in an intense bubble of struggle and comradeship is also a bit like leaving civilian life. Coming back home afterwards requires recognition to make for a healthy transition.

From small seeds mighty oaks grow. And when there’s a forest fire, great trees may fall but light opens on the forest floor where new seedlings gain purchase. Here’s hoping that what emerges out of the ruins of AmeriCorps is something even better.

Footnote: Two dozen states are suing Trump for shuttering Americorps. And some states, including California and Maine, are trying to absorb NCCC volunteers into their existing state civilian conservation corps programs.

Related: If you’re interested in a deep dive on how the Federal Unionists Network got started and how it’s giving rank-and-file members a way to organize and resist now, make time for Hadas Thier’s in-depth article for Hammer & Hope.

Looking Ahead

—L.A. Kauffman has another must-read of her new newsletter, this time on the huge number of demonstrations that have happened in the last month. She writes, “The only time in U.S. history when there have been more people protesting in the streets over an extended period of time was during the Black Lives Matter uprising of 2020.” But she also offers some caution, starting with the mistaken assumption that all we need is to mobilize 3.5% of the population to stop Trump. “In an age of ever-more concentrated wealth and power, we may well need ever-larger levels of mobilization to have any meaningful impact at all,” she writes. Yup.

—In that respect, the planning underway for No Kings Day on June 14th, a mass mobilization that aims to counterprogram against the giant military parade in Washington DC that the Orange Cheeto is throwing for his birthday, is vital. But I think we need to also look at shorter-term responses to escalating challenges. On May 15, democracy defenders in Wisconsin are planning to rally in Milwaukee to show support for Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested after helping an immigrant temporarily evade the clutch of ICE agents in her courtroom. A big rally there outside her arraignment coupled with sister protests at other federal courthouses around the country would send a clear message: Hands off.

—Are you organizing or mobilizing? Dakota Hall of The Ground Game has put together a great piece explaining the difference.

—Elbows Up For Canada! is a fledgling campaign started by activists in Buffalo, NY who are organizing to save the “shared friendship” along the longest shared border in the world. They’re calling for an international day of action on July 5 spanning from Alaska to Maine.

—More Perfect Union, the pro-labor advocacy group, is running a billboard campaign highlighting the DOGE cuts to the National Park Service. Mimicking the classic “Greetings From ________” postcard format, they’re popping up in Colorado, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North CarolinaOhio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin. More details here.

Money in Politics, The Never-ending Scandal

—The Brennan Center’s Anna Massoglia reports that so-called “dark money,” which is spending on politics by groups that do not disclose their donors, almost doubled in 2024 from 2020, to $1.9 billion from $1 billion. Much of this money goes to super PACs that operate independently of the candidates they are trying to help and is spent on paid advertising that skirts around the rules requiring disclosure of the financing of electioneering communications. Groups aligned with Democrats made up about 2/3 of the money tracked by the Brennan Center with most of the rest going to Republican-aligned groups.

—Here in New York, disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running a big-money campaign to become New York City’s next mayor, is trampling on the city’s public financing system, which exists to level the playing field. How? By using his campaign website to signal a super PAC run by a close Cuomo loyalist with specific guidance about where it should spent its millions as the primary race heats up. As Nicholas Fandos reports for the New York Times (gift link), Cuomo may get in trouble for this. That’s because the city’s Campaign Finance Board has warned city campaigns to avoid the practice, which is called “red-boxing” for how such content is often featured on candidate websites. He could lose millions in public matching funds.

—Speaking of which, also here in New York, the Democrats who run the state legislature have reached a tentative deal to weaken the state’s landmark campaign finance law by making it easier for incumbents and others with lots of wealthy backers to get public matching funds for the big contributions they collect. As the Albany Times-Union editorial board notes in a scathing piece condemning the deal, which is being negotiated and finalized behind closed doors like the rest of the state’s budget:

“One change would increase the share of bigger campaign contributions eligible for public matching money. Currently, only contributions up to $250 receive a public match, but under the planned change, the first $250 of contributions up to $1,050 would receive supplementary public dollars. That means more public money for candidates with deep-pocketed donors. It also means New York taxpayers would be amplifying the impact of big donations and undercutting small-donor contributors.”

As the Times-Union notes, “Tucking the changes into the broader state budget allows the measures to duck scrutiny; it lets lawmakers and Ms. Hochul undermine the reform without having to take full responsibility for their votes or signature on the changes alone.” Just what we need from Democrats, another reason to be cynical about them.

The Democratic position on fat-cats in Albany

Back in December 2024, at the monthly meeting of NYCD16/15-Indivisible, I asked Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins why Democrats had attempted this move in 2023 (they passed a bill making the change but it was vetoed then by Governor Kathy Hochul). Stewart-Cousins claimed that since the passage of the reform law in 2020 some new Democrats had been elected to the legislature who didn’t feel as strongly about its provisions incentivizing small contributions. I suppose she was claiming they needed more matching funds to help them fend off challenges from Republicans. But the truth is that most of the incumbents in Albany are heavily dependent on contributions from people who make four-figure donations. Restricting matching funds just to givers under $250 is meant to create an incentive for candidates to spend more time with ordinary people, not just the wealthy. But hey, now you know why it’s still called “The Empire State.” (If you live in New York, it’s not too late to call your state representatives and tell them to back off—the Assembly switchboard is 518-455-4100; the Senate is 518-455-2800.)

Opportunity Knocks

—Apply: Higher Ground Institute is looking for applicants for the inaugural run of its new Media Innovation Fellowship Program, a three-month intensive program supporting innovators to design the next generation of digital engagement models, focused on transforming how progressives connect with voters online. Each fellow will receive a $15,000 stipend for their 3-month involvement in the program. Additional resources will be provided for program coordination, documentation support, and the showcase event. Proposals due May 27.

End Times

Speaking of Pope Donald, this seems more appropriate.

