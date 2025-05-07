The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan von Manske's avatar
Susan von Manske
5h

You are misstating a fact. It will only take 3-4 % of the American people to stop Trump, if they participate in a general strike, not attend demonstrations. There's a big difference in impact!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
5h

I've been going deep on the anti Vietnam War Movement and can't figure out for the life of me how on earth Nixon barely won in 68, lied about bringing peace, secretly escalated the war by bombing Cambodia and Laos, and then...... WON IN A LANDSLIDE in 72?! Please make it make sense. (also, FYI, Kent State happened in 70 and the majority of the public approved of killing 4 students. Approved!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture