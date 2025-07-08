The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Strause's avatar
Gordon Strause
1d

Can't tell you how strongly I agree with the fundamental message of this post. Will be sharing it with lots of folks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn Toll Oppenheim's avatar
Carolyn Toll Oppenheim
1d

I was a student at U of M Ann Arbor and involved in that first teach in on the Vietnam War. It was exhilarating. What we did NOT have then was well-processed Alt Facts on Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, websites. I can't imagine being able to do that today. I wish it not so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture