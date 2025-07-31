Two weeks ago, Matt Duss, who served as Senator Bernie Sanders’ top foreign policy adviser and who now is vice president of the Center for International Policy, posted this observation about the recent Democratic mayoral primary in New York City: "One important takeaway from the Mamdani-Lander partnership that I haven’t seen written about but really shouldn’t be missed is that a populist left coalition that can win includes progressive Zionists." [Emphasis added.]

Duss’ post earned him a lot of knee-jerk criticism from anti-Zionists and Israel-haters—if you haven’t noticed, the word “Zionist” has become a pejorative on the left. But there’s an important truth to what he said: a successful populist left coalition has to be a big tent. If you exclude anyone who has warm feelings toward Israel because they’re Jewish and believe in the ideal of a Jewish and democratic homeland, you will not be able to build a large enough coalition to overtake the “moderate/centrist” faction that competes for power inside the Democratic party—especially in areas with sizable Jewish electorates. It's not just electoral math, it’s also the way power stacks up. Embracing progressive Zionists not only adds a lot of liberal Jews to your voting base; it makes it much harder for the more rightwing Jewish establishment to demonize you and stampede voters away. (Leave aside that there’s also a consistency principle here: if you support national self-determination for the Palestinian people, you should also support it for the Jewish people.)

Duss was wrong about one thing—the importance of the partnership between Zohran Mamdani, a supporter of the anti-Zionist Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement and Brad Lander, a self-described progressive Zionist who opposes BDS but is a strong critic of the Netanyahu government, was written about (gift link) by Alexis Grenell and Arash Azizi in The Atlantic more than a week before his post. And their piece resonates more strongly with me now than when it first appeared.

As Grenell and Azizi noted, Lander’s politics made him “anathema” to large parts of the hard-core left in NYC, which has tried to ban Zionists of all stripes from Pride marches, bookstores, food coops, and even community gardens and subway cars. As they wrote:

Mamdani’s campaign shows the political futility of this closed-minded approach. He and Lander organized a coalition that both liberal Jews and pro-Palestinian Muslims could embrace. Crucially, the two candidates didn’t hide their differences. Mamdani has affirmed Israel’s right to exist, but not as a Jewish state. He has also defended the slogan “Globalize the intifada,” which understandably outraged many Jewish New Yorkers and even vociferous critics of Israel. The phrase “absolutely makes me uncomfortable,” Lander told CNN. “People might mean something different, but all I can hear when you say that is ‘Open season on Jews.’” Lander acknowledged that he didn’t completely agree with Mamdani on Israel and Palestine. But, he said, “we’re not running for foreign policy. We’re running for the city of New York.”

As for Mamdani, while it took him awhile to acknowledge that he disagrees with the slogan “globalize the intifada,” he clearly made an effort to appeal to liberal Jewish voters in New York by condemning Hamas, by validating his criticisms of Israel by citing Israeli sources, and by affirming his desire to keep building relationships and understand the perspectives of people who don’t share his political views. Contrast that to the scolding tone that many leftists take when they talk about people less pure in their views. Again, listen to Grenell and Azizi:

This approach separates Mamdani from the Democratic Socialists of America, of which he’s a member. The group’s national leadership includes defenders of Hamas, and many of its chapters have demonized Zionism. Last year, DSA withdrew its endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of democratic socialism’s most popular exponents, in part because she attended an event focused on combatting anti-Semitism. This kind of exclusionary politics has led many Jews to conclude that they are unwelcome or unsafe on the left, even though some Zionists agree with much of the left’s platform. Many Zionists (including Lander) support a cease-fire in Gaza, for example, and oppose the occupation of Palestinian territories as well as settler violence in the West Bank. The left has often alienated these voters by enforcing an anti-Zionist orthodoxy.

New voting data from the city’s Board of Elections shows that the Mamdani-Lander alliance really had legs. According to Gothamist, of the 120,544 people who ranked Lander as their first choice on their ranked-choice ballot (putting him in third behind Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo), 40% made Mamdani their second choice. And of the 469,018 who voted for Mamdani first, 308,683 ranked Lander second.

And new polling shows that this consolidation behind Mamdani is strengthening. A poll of 1453 registered voters by Zenith and Public Progress (see slide 30) found that 43% of Jewish voters in NYC currently back Mamdani, including 55% of those who identify as Reform or secular and 67% of those under the age of 44. By comparison, Andrew Cuomo has the support of 26% of Jewish voters and Mayor Eric Adams has 15%. Mamdani’s vocal support for Palestinian human rights clearly helped him build his base—a different poll by the Institute for Middle East Understanding’s Policy Project found that this issue was among the top three mentioned when Mamdani voters were asked what was most important to them and swayed their vote.

I think the Mamdani-Lander alliance has, at least for now, shifted the whole vibe of liberal-left politics. The sense of anger and betrayal that has permeated conversations and interactions since October 7, 2023, with hard-core activists putting on performative demonstrations showing the purity of their souls and implicitly rejecting any gray area, or nuance, or as the writer Ta-Nehesi Coates sadly put it, claiming that the Israel-Palestinian conflict was “not complicated” – that polarized moment is not gone but it’s been displaced by something better.

And that gets to the politics of the current moment of crisis as thousands of Gazan civilians are starving or suffering from severe malnutrition. Remember when pro-Palestinian activists descended on the offices of politicians like Bernie Sanders to attack him for being insufficiently critical of Israel (even though he has been a stalwart opponent of continuing military aid)? How well did that work out for building the anti-Zionist cause? I would like to believe that Mamdani’s primary victory has taught many people that purity politics is self-defeating.

In the last few days, more than a thousand rabbis, mostly American but also a smattering of Israelis, have signed an open letter condemning the “mass killings of civilians” and “the use of starvation as a weapon of war.” It also calls on moving extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza and a for a crackdown on settler violence on the West Bank. The Union for Reform Judaism, one of the three big branches of American Jewish religious life, issued a statement stating that “blocking food, water, medicine and power – especially for children – is indefensible.”

Do these statements pass the purity test exemplified by the radical activists at the helm of groups like DSA-NYC (which has tried to prevent New York elected officials from even visiting Israel) or Columbia University Apartheid Divest (last seen attempting to occupy Butler Library and rename it after a Palestinian activist who advocated armed struggle against Israel)? No, but which is having more of an impact on getting the Netanyahu government to, once again, shift its stance on allowing aid into Gaza? Which has created the political space that would lead more than half of Senate Democrats to vote to block arms sales to Israel, which happened yesterday?

As I’ve argued here since October 7, the decision in the critical days afterward to rush to condemn Israel as the sole root cause of Hamas’ brutal attack, to call out a “genocide” well before any such condition existed, to ignore Jewish pain and solely center Palestinian pain, and to treat the Israel/Palestine conflict as a binary where only one side deserved sympathy was a strategic mistake. Instead of building a broad coalition capable of breaking the power of the “Israel lobby” by including liberal Jews, the anti-Zionist left drove itself into a corner AND helped strengthen the unholy alliance between MAGA Republicans, Christian Zionists and AIPAC.

So, is it time to call it genocide?

Monday, two leading Israeli human rights organizations issued reports declaring that what Israel is doing in Gaza, combined with statements from senior leaders, amounts to genocide. B’tselem said that “Israel is taking coordinated, deliberate action to destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip.” It decried mass killing, “both in direct attacks and through creating catastrophic living conditions that continue to raise the massive death toll,” large-scale destruction of infrastructure and the social fabric, mass arrests and abuse of detainees in Israeli prisons, mass forced displacement “including attempts at ethnic cleansing and make the latter an official war goal,” and “an assault on Palestinian identity through the deliberate destruction of refugee camps.” B’Tselem noted that the October 7 attack, which it said took the lives 1218 Israelis and foreign nationals and included “extensive and severe acts of violence, including sexual violence”….”generated a degree of anxiety and feeling of existential threat that led to profound social and political changes in Israeli society.” It added, “These instigated a shift in Israeli policy toward Palestinians in the Gaza strip: from repression and control to destruction and annihilation.”

Physicians for Human Rights-Israel issued a parallel report focusing on what it called the “deliberate, cumulative dismantling of Gaza’s health system, and with it, its people’s ability to survive.” It added, “This is not a temporary crisis. It is a strategy to eliminate the conditions needed for life. Even if Israel stops the offensive today, the destruction it has inflicted guarantees that preventable deaths – from starvation, infection, and chronic illness – will continue for years. This is not collateral damage. This is not a side effect of war. It is the systematic creation of unlivable conditions. It is the denial of survivability. It is a genocide.”

The 1948 UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as a crime “committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.” By this definition, what Israel is now doing to Gaza’s civilian population is genocidal. However, I have still have several reasons for not using the word “genocide.”

First, because I still think the intense pressure to tag Israel as a state committing a genocide is powered by an unsavory desire to delegitimize the country. Precisely because Israel was born in part as the result of the greatest genocide committed in modern times, destroying its moral standing as a haven for a people that the world abandoned is vital to some who throw the word around in a way that I sense as deeply hateful to Jews. I suspect this is part of why many of us hesitate to embrace the term.

Second, because its meaning has been cheapened. Hearing leftie kids chattering casually about “the genocide in Gaza” as if they were simply checking off a box seemed deeply crass to me. As I wrote in December 2023, “is a word we should reserve only for the greatest of human crimes, like the Final Solution sought by Nazi Germany which took the lives of six million Jews (two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe); the Armenian genocide, when one million Armenians out of two million living in Anatolia were systematically killed by the Ottoman empire; the Rwandan genocide, when between a half million and 800,000 Tutsi were killed by Hutu militias; or the Cambodia genocide, when 1.5 million to 2 million people, nearly a quarter of the country’s population, were killed by Pol Pot’s Communist Party, which took power after a massive US bombing campaign killed tens if not hundreds of thousands and impoverished and destabilized the country.”

Third, countries that are fully set on genocide don’t allow truckloads of humanitarian aid in to feed the targeted population, or regularly take patients with serious medical challenges out of the targeted area, or issue warnings to civilians about impending attacks.

Fourth, because there’s a political battle underway for Israeli public opinion, and damning Israel with the worst crime known to humanity will not help the peace-and-coexistence side of Israel gain any ground. We can call what is happening many equally strong words – annihilation, ethnic cleansing, the war crime of starving civilians – without needing to slam Jews with genocide. At a practical level — which matters more: winning a word war or getting Israelis to see that they stand at a crossroads where, as the Arab League’s new declaration suggests, they can either embrace a political process that leads to Hamas leaving Gaza, the Palestinian Authority taking over, and a path built to an eventual two-state solution with the support of many Arab countries, or more occupation and forever war?

Whose preventable deaths matter?

Finally, my queasiness with the word is rooted in a sense that our attention is being all-too-conveniently shifted from a much larger set of preventable deaths that the United States is fully responsible for. A recent study published by The Lancet estimated that the “the current steep funding cuts— coupled with the potential dissolution of [USAID]—could lead to more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030, averaging more than 2-4 million deaths per year. These deaths include 4·5 million among children younger than 5 years, or more than 700,000 deaths annually.” Looking further out, The Lancet notes that between 2025 and 2040, all the cuts in USAID’s disease-specific and health-condition-specific programs could result “in an additional 15.2 million AIDS-related deaths, 2.2 million tuberculosis deaths, and 7.9 million child deaths.”

The Lancet report adds, “Some estimates suggest that USAID can prevent approximately 3.3 million all-cause, all-age deaths annually, with an uncertainty range of 2.3–5.6 million, being the majority for HIV/AIDS (1.6 million deaths), tuberculosis (305,997 deaths), malaria (292,998 deaths), and many being prevented by humanitarian relief (548,951 deaths) and vaccinations (501,037 deaths). An impact counter estimated that the USAID funding discontinuation “caused 62,557 adult deaths and 130,535 child deaths just until mid-April 2025, with an average of 103 deaths per hour, and moving forward, could account for almost 1 million deaths per year.”

That is to say, in just ten weeks, Trump’s destruction of USAID killed nearly 200,000 people—triple the number of Palestinians (Hamas and civilian alike) that Israel has killed with American aid in twenty-two months of war.

This is not to engage in “whataboutism.” We ought to be able to care about more than one humanitarian crisis at a time. There was a smattering of public demonstrations back in February and March when (F)elon Musk and his DOGE minions were putting USAID into the “wood chipper.” But in fact many leading Democratic strategists, like David Axelrod, Rahm Emanuel and James Carville, advised against trying to defend foreign aid because they thought it polled badly, and so no one really tried. Reports like The Lancet’s, which have come out more recently and predict several Holocaust-level slaughters, have largely passed without public attention.

As Kurt Vonnegut might say, and so it goes.

Follow-ups

—To help fund a new health clinic in Gaza being launched by Project Rozana, click here.

—To help the New Israel Fund purchase food and medical supplies for Gazans in need, click here.

One Good Read

—Michelle Goldberg ties the threads together (gift link) and shows how the fight against Trump’s mass deportation program is galvanizing a real resistance rooted in the communities being targeted in cities like Los Angeles. She ties that to the realization that quiet concerted actions to get abortion medication to people in need or to drive down Tesla’s stock price matter more than big demonstrations. And look, there’s Brad Lander, whose been doing immigrant defense work downtown and who tells Goldberg, “We have to find ways to gum up the works of this hideous system.” Amen, brother!

One Good Listen

—The third episode of my new podcast, The Old Democracy, is out — it’s an interview with Perry Bacon, longtime Washington Post columnist now headed to The New Republic, titled, “Can American Democracy Be Saved From Its Deepening Crisis?” Find it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

