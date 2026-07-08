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Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
9h

This seems to never change.

Across America, roughly 75% of people over the age of 45 are registered to vote. What percentage of 18-year-olds are registered to vote?

A) 20%

B) 30%

C) 45%

D) 60%

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