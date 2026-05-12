The Connector

The Connector

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Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
5d

Great piece. I arrived at college in 1970, just to see the anti-war movement start to go crazy with despair and associated revolutionary millennialism, and it was damn hard bucking that tide. The Supreme Court decisions have been reprehensible, but it's our choice how to respond, and people have kept working for change in far harder situations, like Mandela's South Africa. I just finished the last edits on an update of my political hope book, The Impossible Will Take a Little While (out in October, available for pre-order now and I'll make sure you get a copy, Micah), and a lot the work was trying to find legitimate hope without dismissing the gravity of the situation. Those flags that got taken down and MAGA influencers breaking ranks are real, and we need to reach out to those folks and listen to where they're coming from. To conclude we can do nothing is to wall ourselves off from the present and future.

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Stacy's avatar
Stacy
4d

Several people in my town on routes I either walk or drive reliably had Trump signs up the past few years. All of them are gone. One was next door - gone. Another (in the neighborhood I'm in now) had a small Trump/Vance sign in their yard until recently. Gone. Another on the south side of town had obnoxious Trump signs and flags - now just has a huge one that says REPUBLICAN. But the Trump flag? Gone. I hope this is a real trend and they're not just, like, washing their flags or something.

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