“American sweat, ingenuity and toil created the oil industry in Venezuela. Its tyrannical expropriation was the largest recorded theft of American wealth and property. These pillaged assets were then used to fund terrorism and flood our streets with killers, mercenaries and drugs.” – White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on X, December 17

First time as tragedy, second time as farce, right?

Here’s a chart comparing the 2003 US attack on Iraq and the 2025 US attack on Venezuela.

A November 19-21 poll by CBS News/YouGov found that just 13% of Americans view Venezuela as a “major threat to U.S. security.” Triple that number, 39%, say it is not a threat, while 48% view it as a “minor threat.” And while few Americans, just one-in-five, say they have heard a lot about Trump’s military buildup, 70% say they would oppose taking military action in Venezuela. That said, a narrower majority, 53-47%, does support “the U.S. using military force to attack boats that it suspects are trying to bring drugs into the U.S.,” however. (A somewhat more recent poll by Quinnipiac found 53-42% opposed to “U.S. military attacks to kill suspected drug smugglers on boats in international waters,” which just shows that poll wording is a tricky thing.)

Assuming polls even matter to the Trump regime’s plans, this one subset in the CBS/YouGov poll may be significant: Among Republicans who self-identify as MAGA, 66% favor the U.S. taking military action in Venezuela. Today, the Wall Street Journal (gift link) reports: “The U.S. moved large numbers of special-operations aircraft, troops and equipment into the Caribbean area this week, giving Washington additional options for possible military action in Venezuela, according to U.S. officials and open source flight-tracking data.”

Screenhots from video released by the U.S. Department of Defense, showing the U.S. military’s strike on a boat reportedly carrying drugs from Venezuela on 9/2/25

Can we stop Trump from invading Venezuela?

Anyone wondering whether an America-centered or global movement can succeed today in preventing yet another unwise, unnecessary and illegal use of force should take the time to read historian Jeremy Varon’s excellent new book, Our Grief is Not a Cry for War. Varon, who teaches at NYC’s New School for Social Research, has written an essential guide to all the phases of the antiwar movement that arose here (and overseas) in the wake of the September 11 attack and the consequent US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Unfortunately, the history he relates is sobering.

In case you are too young to remember that period, here are the highlights. After the 9/11 attacks, not everyone in America was thirsty for violent retaliation. Some tried to argue for pursuing the people who organized the murder of more than 3,000 Americans through the international criminal courts. Indeed, Varon’s book gets its title from signs carried at a silent antiwar demonstration in NYC’s Union Square just days after the World Trade Center buildings came down. But those tendrils of sanity were swept aside quickly as leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties closed ranks in favor of war and the mainstream media followed suit. “If you get on the wrong side of public opinion, you are going to get in trouble,” CNN’s president Walter Isaacson said at the time, as Varon notes. (After he left CNN, Isaacson served as the president and CEO of the Aspen Institute for many years and wrote fawning biographies of Henry Kissinger, Steven Jobs and Elon Musk.)

Soon, American bombers were pounding the Taliban in Afghanistan. Then, not having found Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of Al-Qaeda, America’s leaders decided to shift the country’s attention to Iraq, portraying its leader Saddam Hussein as the modern equivalent of Hitler and pumping up fears about his purported development of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. “Facing clear evidence of peril, we cannot wait for the final proof -- the smoking gun -- that could come in the form of a mushroom cloud,” then-President George W. Bush warned the nation in an October 2002 speech. (A whole host of pundits who now decry the Orange Cheeto’s constant lying joined in the selling of this Big Lie, to their everlasting shame, but not to the detriment of their careers.)

As Congress debated and then ultimately voted to give Bush its authorization to go to war, a mass movement of concerned Americans arose, along with parallel efforts in many countries. It culminated in gigantic worldwide demonstrations on February 15, 2003, where something like ten million demonstrated in 600 cities including Rome (3 million), Madrid (1.5 million), London (750,000) and New York (200,000). These were but the high-water marks of a much bigger wave of antiwar street protest and lobbying during the weeks of early 2003—Varon notes that “up to thirty million people” demonstrated worldwide. But all of it was for naught, as Bush infamously said on February 17, “Size of protest, it’s like deciding, ‘Well, I’m going to decide policy based up on a focus group. The role of a leader is to decide policy based upon the security -- in this case -- security of the people.”

A month later, Bush launched the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, with his vice president Dick Cheney predicting “we will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.” It took a month of major combat for the invading coalition to conquer Iraq’s major cities, which was then followed by Bush’s infamous “Mission Accomplished” speech, where he flew onto an American aircraft carrier in a jumped-up flight suit to prematurely declare victory. American hubris, incompetence, racism, and militarism then proceeded to break Iraqi society and re-open long-suppressed religious and ethnic sectarian conflicts. The US was drawn into a quagmire of its own creation. And no Iraqi weapons of mass destruction were ever found. According to the Brown University Costs of War Project, the full cost of this debacle was at least $2.2 trillion and at least 190,000 lives, including about 4,500 American soldiers. The longterm costs of veteran care and interest payments will roughly triple this number by 2050. Imagine how many schools and hospitals we could have built, staffed and provisioned instead.

At least in the early months and even years of the war, Americans did not get the whole story. One of the lessons that the Pentagon had learned from Vietnam was to control media access to troops on the ground. Censorship of pictures of soldiers’ coffins being taken off military transports, which was started during the 1991 Gulf War, was maintained until 2009. And images of supposed victory, like the toppling of a statue of Hussein, were notably overplayed.

Some spoke out

Throughout this whole nightmare, there were always individual Americans and groups who spoke out against it all. As Varon recounts, for several years after the start of the Iraq War, there were mass protests in many places on the anniversary of the war’s start, though as he also correctly notes, “the antiwar movement had only an episodic presence in the public consciousness.” Two big coalitions, United for Peace and Justice (UFPJ) and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), each with modest paid staff and volunteer help, managed to cobble together students, pacifists, faith groups, and political radicals of various stripes for periodic public rallies. For a time, CODE PINK, which is now a platform for a few hyper-visible activists (notably Medea Benjamin, most recently seen chumming with far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene), also drew in thousands of protestors, mostly women.

Occasionally, people directly affected by the war, like Cindy Sheehan, the mother of an Army Specialist who was killed in action during the siege of Sadr City, managed to galvanize media attention through their acts of intense public witness. Revelations about Americans torturing Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib drew significant coverage in 2004, the first big blow to official claims about the war’s morality. And eventually active and returning veterans of the war began to protest in public, like their forbears in Vietnam. But at no point after the war started did sizable numbers of Americans protest as visibly as they did beforehand, and at no point did any kind of antiwar organizing cause Bush to change course.

In fact, the only thing that can be said to have ended America’s ill-fated invasion and occupation of Iraq was electoral politics. While, as Varon notes, many hardcore antiwar activists were not excited about lobbying their elected representatives, the Iraq War was never as popular among Democrats as it was among Republicans—and many grassroots Democrats did try to keep their party from backing the original invasion. Later, as the news from Iraq grew ever more sour, national Democrats decided to make the 2006 midterms a referendum on the war. “This election is about three things: Iraq, Iraq, Iraq,” then-minority leader Nancy Pelosi declared. Voters for Peace collected millions of pledges to support antiwar candidates, Varon notes. And that fall, Democrats retook control of the House. Two years later, Barack Obama beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential primary at least in part because of his earlier opposition to Bush’s war—which she unwisely supported. And then he beat pro-war candidate John McCain in the fall. By 2011, the US had withdrawn nearly all its forces from Iraq.

Lessons to ponder

Varon’s book is more history than analysis. Some readers may question his choice to give space to many smaller acts of antiwar organization and protest, making the book dense with description But given how much courage these expressions of dissent took, and how right they were in retrospect, it’s understandable for a historian to want to construct as complete a record as possible while many of these stories are still fresh. That said, and in the face of our seeming inability to do anything to stop the Trump regime from escalating its own stupid appointment with Manifest Destiny, there are a variety of lessons that can be drawn from Our Grief is Not a Cry for War—some stated by Varon and others my own interpretation.

As Varon writes, much of the antiwar protest movement was driven by a “politics of truth.” “Antiwar forces relentlessly worked to expose the war’s deceitful origins and disastrous course,” battling Bush’s false claims about its progress and combating a mainstream press that underreported the full story. “Behind these efforts lay a basic civic faith,” he writes, “that as the gap between Bush’s false image of the Iraq War and its grim reality was revealed, the country would turn decisively against the conflict.” While eventually this happened, post-truth politics started with Bush-era imagecraft. The antiwar movement’s faith in facts alone was not enough.

The echoes of the 1960s anti-Vietnam era as well as the more recent anti-globalization protests that took place in the years just before 9/11 were not good for the antiwar movement, both in how the media tended to caricature protestors and how self-selecting activists fell into those traps. Too often protestors showed up at antiwar rallies dressed in black holding grim signs, affirming their moral superiority and bravery to each other but providing repellent images for the press to amplify. Varon quotes my friend L.A. Kauffman , who served for years as deputy director of UFPJ, wondering, “How would it change the whole tableau if the front lines of resistance were dressed in pink ball gowns…if we didn’t replicate the aesthetic of militarism in our response to the militarized assaults on us?” (Recent anti-ICE protestors in Portland and elsewhere seem to have gotten this message.)

Pacifists and Marxists were among the first to demonstrate against the War on Terror, Varon notes. He argues that eventually their convictions “helped shape the concerns of the mainstream,” but I think that’s being too charitable. Americans by and large turned against the Iraq War because it was not succeeding and costing too much, not because they hate war or empire. Alas.

Self-marginalization is hard to avoid when so much of society’s dominant institutions are falling in line behind a call to war. And perhaps, maybe not. I grimaced as I read the list of names of people who signed onto an early “Not in Our Name” full-page ad in the New York Times: Artists like Laurie Anderson and Danny Glover ; academics like Judith Butler and Noam Chomsky ; writers like Eve Ensler, Gore Vidal and Alice Walker ; and activists like Angela Davis, Tom Hayden and Ramsey Clark . Was it good for the antiwar movement to lead with the usual suspects? And even if you didn’t want to put those names forward and somehow led with religious leaders, union heads, ex-generals, veterans and blue-collar celebrities, how do you prevent the leftie artists and moviestars and academics from getting the oxygen? In any case, it seems that when military families and war veterans started speaking out, the antiwar movement gained much more traction.

The organizations that arose to try to stop the invasion of 2003 were split by ideology and approach. This is a feature, not a bug. ANSWER, which Varon helpfully explains is an offshoot of the sectarian Marxist Worker’s World Party, along with many of its most visible spokespeople, like Ramsey Clark , refused to criticize Hussein, insisting that the only devil to oppose was US imperialism. It took this position during the first Gulf War, which happened after Hussein attempted to annex Kuwait. It didn’t matter to ANSWER if this would affect its public standing, since being ideologically correct mattered more to it than being successful. Meanwhile, another somewhat more mainstream formation of faith groups, MoveOn, Peace Action and others formed UFPJ with the hopes of actually stopping Bush from going to war—and even its approach seemed “too left” for the folks who spun off to form “Win Without War.” As Leslie Cagan , the director of UFPJ said to Varon later, “What the fuck are you trying to win?” Splits are us. Like I said, a feature, not a bug.

Though America was divided about invading Iraq before Bush struck, with support ranging from 52-59% and opposition at 35-43%, the first days of “Shock and Awe” (as the invasion was arrogantly called) drove support to more than 70%. This fact, more than anything else, should sober anyone who think current polling about a war with Venezuela will restrain Trump. (A year later, a major of 55% still thought it was the right decision, though the same number disapproved of how Bush was handling the war.)

Passion and self-recruitment are poor substitutes for an organizing strategy to persuade enough Americans to get their representatives to counter an imperial president. Late in the book, Varon draws on an inquiry conducted by the War Resisters League into the movement’s accomplishments, limitations and prospects, interviewing more than a hundred organizers. Too often, activists failed to generate “messages and images that reach beyond the choir,” Judith Leblanc of UFPJ lamented. Varon notes that “The stress of ideological purity put up barriers to broader participation” and “prevented satisfaction in ‘small wins,’ like a member of Congress adopting a moderate antiwar position.” Adrienne Maree Brown, then of the Ruckus Society, a nonviolent action group, said, “We create a movement that appeals to those already in [it] rather than those who need to come to it.” White majority antiwar groups failed also to create cultures where people of color felt welcome, another noted. Varon also cites a separate evaluation written by Van Gosse, one of UFPJ’s cofounders. The group, he said, had “no strategy for building a permanent organizational base or regional infrastructure, no field staff, little fundraising beyond constant email blasts to its tens of thousands of supporters plus a small network of major donors, generating just enough funds to maintain a national office while debts mounted.” Sounds very familiar, no?

Where does this leave us today?

Are Americans more weary of “endless wars” than they are of “illegal immigrants”? On that question may hinge whether Trump and the trio of Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth blunders the US into a land war in South America. Clearly Miller wants a war, not just to grab Venezuela’s oil but to justify the regime’s expanding attack on immigrants and his efforts to gain legal authority to militarize American cities. Rubio apparently thinks with enough sabre-rattling the Maduro regime will collapse, with the side benefit of undermining the Cuban government—but an assault from the Yanqui imperialists could be a gift to Maduro. And Hegseth just wants to show his colleagues that he’s a macho man.

While current polls show most Americans don’t instinctively view Venezuela as a significant threat, the media environment for moving hearts and minds is much more tilted toward the Trump regime than it was related to Bush’s war twenty years ago. I asked L.A. Kauffman if she thought that in the age of the Internet, and in particular with social media platforms like TikTok, it would it be easier or harder to fool the public into supporting a completely unnecessary war with Venezuela. Her answer: “Easier, I fear. But it will also matter less if the public doesn’t support it. They simply don’t care. This administration operates on the East Wing Doctrine: They do whatever destructive thing they want, daring anyone to stop them.”

A gloomy prediction as we head into the holiday season, then. But the memory and lessons of Iraq remain. Maybe this time, instead of the far-left leading the antiwar push, we’ll get a cross-partisan coalition of renegade Republican and Democratic leaders, flanked by veterans and retired generals. The arguments against another war are easy to make, after all. But the only thing that could stop the madness this time would be a big crack in Republican support for Trump, and to get that we’re going to need something different than what happened a generation ago.

