The Connector

Diane Matza
Delgado is also challenging Hochul on climate, another issue about which she has staked out timid positions; this one violates the CLCPA, our climate law. I'm 75, but I agree with you wholeheartedly that it's time for the older generation to step aside. Democrats have done a poor job of mentoring a younger generation. endorsing Janet Mills, who is 77, for the Senate race in Maine is just bizarre even if she has been a good governor.

Shaun Dakin
Thought this good re focus on Trump.

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake remarked, “I worry that Donald Trump is like crack cocaine for our party,” a short-term hit that distracts them from searching for longer-term recovery solutions

https://open.substack.com/pub/theliberalpatriot/p/the-diminishing-returns-of-democrats?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=zi4f

