Sunset from my back porch, May 21, 2026

I’m traveling overseas to speak at a training retreat for democracy campaigners in France, so no regular post this week.

And, quite honestly, I’m grateful for the chance to take a break, step outside the US frame for few days, and hopefully gain some fresh inspiration.

Instead, here’s a small gift video, titled “What Gives Us Hope.”

Since August, in partnership with the Center for Ballot Freedom, a cross-partisan group that works to strengthen American democracy by working to move us toward a multi-party political system, I’ve been hosting a biweekly podcast called, “This Old Democracy.”

I’ve gotten to talk to people working on the front lines of this fight, from across the political spectrum—organizers, politicians, academics and media makers. And at the end of each episode, I’ve asked the same question of all these folks: “How are you personally coping with living through these challenging times? What gives you hope?”

Here’s a short “super-cut” of their best answers. Enjoy! (And if you feel like it, chime in in the comments on what gives you hope.)

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The video features:

• Ian Bassin, Protect Democracy • Dan Cantor, Center for Ballot Freedom • Andy Craig, Rainey Center • Lisa Disch, University of Michigan • Jennifer Dresden, Protect Democracy • Lee Drutman, New America • Aaron Estabrook, United Kansas Party • Bill Kristol, The Bulwark • Didi Kuo, Stanford University • Brad Lander, NYC Comptroller • Lily Mason, Johns Hopkins University • Heather McGhee, Author of The Sum of Us • Miles Rapoport, 100% Democracy • Daniel Schlozman, Johns Hopkins University • Daniel Stid, American Enterprise Institute • Astra Taylor, Author of Democracy May Not Exist But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone • Jeff Timmer, The Lincoln Project.

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P.S. If you really want to get inspired for what’s ahead, listen to what Doran Schrantz had to say to a group of Volunteer Blue organizers about the lessons from Minnesota’s battle with ICE.