“Welcome to the day after Israel’s election, where a 56 percent parliamentary majority is a crushing defeat and a 44 percent minority is a landslide victory.”

That’s how David Issacharoff, a columnist for Israeli’s left-wing Ha’aretz newspaper, began his analysis of last Tuesday’s national election there. This perverse math is possible for only one reason: the refusal of nearly every Jewish Israeli political leader to break one of the country’s original taboos, that the Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel cannot be trusted to exercise independent political power. They are allowed to vote, but if they vote for their own Arab-led parties those formations have historically never been included in any governing coalition. The one and only exception, when the Islamist Ra’am party was part of the ruling coalition led by Naftali Bennett that briefly governed from 2021-22, generated such a backlash that it supposedly reinforced the taboo (which supposedly got further reinforced after Hamas brutally attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023).

So even though the current ruling rightwing coalition of Likud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost 15 seats in this election, dropping from 68 to 53 (out of a total of 120), the fact that it still has more seats than the opposition coalition of four Jewish-led parties, which obtained 48, is allowing Netanyahu’s bloc to claim the upper hand. While the two Arab-led parties (Ra’am and the Joint List) combined for a record-breaking 19 seats, pre-election promises made by the main opposition leader, Yashar party’s Gadi Eisenkot, and several of his coalition partners, to not form a majority government with the help of the Arab parties, are now hamstringing his chances of moving into the political gap created by the big drop in support for the Netanyahu coalition.

Screenshot from the Times of Israel. To see other coalition scenarios, go to https://www.timesofisrael.com/topic/2026-israeli-elections/

Obviously, Eisenkot’s promises were based on a mistaken calculation: that public disaffection with the corrupt, fascist and messianic government of Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich was so high among Jewish Israelis that he and his political allies could sweep into power on their own. Unfortunately, even though the ruling coalition lost nearly 25% of its support, and a massive wave of secular Israeli expats flew home to cast anti-Netanyahu votes, demographic trends that favor the right and Netanyahu’s fear-mongering also worked to shore up his side.

Bibi has long understood the danger of a potential re-alignment of Israeli politics that full inclusion of the Arab electorate would enable. Unlike Vladimir Jabotinsky, the spiritual grandfather of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, who despite his rightwing views also was in favor of Israeli Arabs partnering in government all the way up to being deputy prime minister (!), Netanyahu has consistently pumped up fear of “the Arab vote” in all his election campaigns—and it always works for him. Those of us who hoped for a more conclusive outcome of last week’s election definitely underestimated how much Jewish Israelis continue to live in the post-October 7 trauma (months racing to shelters to avoid Iranian missile attacks also haven’t helped one iota).

Now, faced with the unbearable possibility of Bibi et al continuing to remain in power, many of the people who voted for the opposition parties are now trying to apply as much pressure as they can on their leaders to take a leap into the future and embrace the Arab parties as partners in a potential coalition. After all, 48 plus 19 equals 67, more than enough to form a new government under Israel’s parliamentary system. Small demonstrations urging that move broke out in Israel’s major cities the day after the election, and this Saturday thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheva, Haifa and Tayibe (a large Arab village in central Israel) under the banner of “Israel is Ready for Jewish-Arab Partnership.”

Demonstration at Habima Square in Tel Aviv in support of a Jewish-Arab partnership for the new government. (Credit: Vardit Alon-Korpel)

Demonstration at Habima Square in Tel Aviv in support of a Jewish-Arab partnership for the new government. (Credit: Marcelo Sznaidman) - It’s hard to argue with the man with the white beard in the blue shirt.

So far, only Yair Golan of the Democrats, which got 8 seats and essentially revived the left-Zionist wing of Israeli politics from its absence in the Parliament these last four years, has endorsed the call. But a snap poll by the aChord Institute in Jerusalem found that among the people who voted for each of the four parties making up the Jewish-led Zionist opposition, more than half backed the idea of Eisenkot forming a new government with the formal backing of one of the two Arab parties (Ra’am) and the informal backing of the other (the Joint List, which is further to the left). An impressive list of 74 senior members of the Israeli political and military establishment, along with many figures from business, academia and civil society, have also issued a public call for full participation of the Arab parties in the formation of Israel’s next government.

There’s a plausible scenario for the post-election wrangling now underway — first, as the head of the party that won the most seats, Netanyahu is given the first shot to form a governing majority and he fails. Then Eisenkot gets his chance, and he succeeds by including Ra’am in his coalition, gets tacit backing from the Joint List without including them formally, and cuts a deal with one of ultra-Orthodox parties that just wants to continue draft exemptions and subsidies for its Yeshiva boys (and doesn’t care either way about whether Arab parties are in the government). Messy, but still much better than the status quo.

To put this in terms that an American might more easily understand: right now there’s a rising movement in Israel to end decades of Jim Crow politics, including a nascent insurgency inside the formerly complicit Democratic Party coalition to embrace Black voters and give them a real seat at the table. Do you want to remain neutral or indifferent to this fight?

Does it dry up, like a raisin in the sun?

While obviously the main arena for this struggle is inside Israel, these election results present a serious challenge to both sides of the Israel/Palestine binary here in the United States, because there is a role that Americans of good will can play to support the emergence of a different balance of power inside Israel. So far neither the so-called “pro-Palestine” side or the “pro-Israel” side are meeting the moment, though the folks who have refused to accept that binary are.

As best as I can tell, the anti-Zionist left in America doesn’t think it’s worth noticing or caring that something like three-quarters of a million Palestinian Arabs decided that it was important to exercise their right to vote to try to defeat Israel’s most rightwing government ever, resulting in a turnout level of more than 80% (compared to about 77% overall). Their attitude toward the election might best be summed up by this exchange while the voting was underway between author Naomi Klein and Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo. Hasan worried that if Netanyahu was ousted, public opinion worldwide would stop caring about the Palestinian cause. Political and media elites, he predicted, would push the frame that “Israel’s back to good-old liberal Israel again.” Klein agreed and added that it didn’t really matter what happened in the election because, “Nobody is running against the genocide—it’s not on the ballot.” That’s factually wrong—the Joint List, which earned 11 seats mostly from Arab voters but also some Jews, very clearly talked about the issue in its campaign ads. Her big worry apparently was that if the opposition won, things would actually get worse because Jewish settlers “will be running wild” and the new government wouldn’t stop them.

I have a lot of respect for Klein’s work on climate justice as well as the fight against “end times fascism,” but her thinking on Israel/Palestine is sadly lacking. As an exemplar of where the international left is on the topic, though, it’s kind of wonderful to have Klein on the record saying she doesn’t think there’s a meaningful difference between Israel’s most far-right government in history and an opposition coalition that would include the country’s small but resilient left, let alone one that might elevate the 20% of its citizens who are Arabs, formally equal but mostly treated as second-class. Since she is clearly an expert on Israel/Palestine, I’m looking forward to her post-election analysis but so far I’ve seen nothing more. I’m sure the women of the Bedouin city of Rahat in Israel’s south, where turnout hit 85% in part because so many of them broke with longstanding social norms and voted, appreciate her solidarity </sarcasm>.

But hey, when you have a simplistic and morally comforting view of the world that reduces to zero the amount of time you have to spend thinking about something complex, why let go of it? Thus Jewish Voice for Peace, the anti-Zionist organization whose board Klein has long sat on, had only this to say about the election: “Regardless of who wins the election, Israeli apartheid, ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians will continue, because the Israeli government is rooted in settler colonialism and racism….Dropping a ballot into a ballot box doesn’t undo the racist apartheid nature of the state.” (It’s too bad JVP wasn’t around to tell Fannie Lou Hamer why her fight for equality inside the Democratic party was also pointless.) If Not Now, the Jewish youth movement that was founded to break the silence among American Jews about the occupation, was also silent about the results of the election.

On the other hand, all the major American Jewish organizations that constantly declare their support for Israel as a country that “shares our democratic values” (AIPAC), or say they work “to support a secure, Jewish and democratic state of Israel” (ADL), or just emphasize their “broad-based support for Israel” (Conference of Presidents), had nothing to say about the obvious contradiction exposed by this past week’s election. The American Jewish Committee’s post about the election noted with anodyne neutrality that “Support from Arab-led parties could become important, although several parties in Eisenkot’s bloc ruled out including them in a governing coalition during the campaign.” None of the election outcomes it suggested (another election, a unity government led by Netanyahu and Eisenkot, or a minority government) might happen included the possibility that Arab parties could be treated as equals and form a majority government. The Conference of Presidents put out a simple statement claiming “Israel’s vibrant democracy [was] on full display” in the election. And the people running these legacy organizations still wonder why their children and grandchildren think they’re all hypocrites.

So far, it’s only been liberal Zionist organizations like J Street and New Jewish Narrative that have tried to engage in a meaningful and relevant way with the results of the election. J Street issued a statement calling the results “A moment of truth for Israeli democracy” and urging the Jewish opposition parties to “demonstrate genuine leadership” by reaching out to the Arab parties to work together on forming a new government. It went further:

In any country that calls itself a liberal democracy, an election in which a clear majority of voters reject the sitting government should lead to fundamental change. Israel should be no exception. Israel cannot build a stronger, more inclusive democracy while treating the political representatives of one-fifth of its population as illegitimate governing partners. Arab citizens are equal citizens, and their elected representatives deserve a meaningful voice in determining the country’s future. If we take seriously the Jewish teaching that every human being is created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God, we cannot accept a democracy that treats Arab citizens and their elected representatives as less legitimate than their Jewish counterparts. Jewish-Arab political cooperation is not simply a matter of parliamentary arithmetic. It is a fundamental test of Israel’s commitment to democracy, equality and pluralism.

Likewise, New Jewish Narrative said it welcomed “the record participation of Arab citizens of Israel” and urged that “they must be allowed a full voice in what comes next.” I don’t know if J Street or other similar groups that work closely with members of Congress are considering this, but it would send a strong signal to all sides in Israel if Congress were to take up a resolution urging the inclusion of the Arab parties as full potential partners in the political process there.

I know that suggesting parallels between anti-Arab racism in Israel and anti-Black racism in America can make people in both places uncomfortable, and there are many ways that the comparison breaks down. The Black freedom movement in America was largely nonviolent; the Palestinian freedom movement has unfortunately tried to follow the Algeria model more. The ways that the white American power structure fought against (and continues to fight) Black equality were nowhere near as violent as what the Israeli Jewish power structure has done to Palestinians in the occupied territories. And Israel’s Palestinian Arab citizens are not yet treated as equals in all parts of Israeli society. Though if you need to go to a hospital there you will discover that Arab and Jewish doctors and nurses work side by side in harmony, and if you go out to eat in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Haifa you will encounter Israeli Jews and Palestinians happily enjoying each other’s company.

To be sure, the impending US midterm election is a much greater focus for Americans right now than Israel/Palestine. To the extent that the binational conflict over there is a factor in the national conflict here, that’s mostly being reflected in the handful of states and districts where the local Jewish-American vote and/or Arab-American vote is a factor. The outcome of some of those races, most notably Abdul el-Sayed’s bid to become Michigan’s next Democratic senator, could color somewhat how much the new Congress (once it is certified and seated, inshallah) keeps pressing for a change in US-Israel relations.[1] Though either way, there’s every reason to believe that that change underway will continue.

All the more reason for people of good will who want to help the 14 million humans who live between the river and the sea find a path to co-existence take action now. (You can start by donating to groups like the New Israel Fund, which has been supporting a range of “shared society” organizing projects for years there, and to Standing Together, the Jewish-Arab social movement that is providing a lot of leadership in the current moment.) This Israeli election has produced a seeming stalemate that is most likely going to lead to new elections in a few months, but it has also brought the country to an inflection point. There is a path that steers away from the decades of mutual fear and violence that keeps both sides locked in conflict and towards a better future. Such a path will require both sides to see each other as equals, not enemies engaged in a fight to the death. Ending the taboo against the full and equal participation of Israel’s Palestinian Arab citizens is a critical step forward on that path.

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[1] It’s interesting that American Jewish progressive groups like IfNotNow (along with Bend the Arc Action) are currently devoting all their attention to canvassing fellow Jews in Michigan to vote their hopes, not their fears, because of their belief in “shared safety, equality, justice and a thriving future for all” while ignoring the same work underway inside Israel.

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