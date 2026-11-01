The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stev's avatar
Stev
10h

Agree 100%. This is a huge opportunity for those in the US who support some sort of solution that respects the equality and aspirations of Jews and Palestinians to unite, but quite a bit of the anti-Zionist left has been AWOL. I think Klein, like many, has simply aligned herself with diasporan Palestinian nationalism, and doesn't appreciate that a one state "Algerian" solution where the Jews just leave remains very popular and still orients much of the thinking. I do see some anti-Zionist exceptions--Shaul Magid, Mitchell Plitnick, and an Israeli antiZionist I follow on Facebook (sorry, can't find her name) have aligned themselves with the aspirations of the Arab Israeli parties, even though they may use some rhetoric you or I don't approve of. The Israeli called attention to an important aspect that I think you miss above--a non-negligible number of Jewish Israelis voted for the Joint List to signal their unhappiness with all the Zionist parties. Some of the Arab parties actually put out ads promoting this perspective.

Reply
Share
DM's avatar
DM
6h

Excellent Lawfare podcast last week with Joel Braunold, Natan Sachs, Natalie Orpett, and Benjamin Wittes about the Israeli election and possible scenarios for the future. Hard for me to understand why more Israel didn't hold Netanyahu more accountable for October 7.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Micah Sifry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture