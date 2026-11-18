If the November midterm elections were a political earthquake, then the aftershocks are only beginning. Inside the Democratic ecosystem, the fault lines aren’t just the obvious ones, like the ongoing tensions between centrists and progressives over policy and messaging, or the rapidly emerging competition for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. There’s something else bubbling just beneath the surface: the fury of the Defiance. And it’s not directed solely at the Trump Administration and all the damage it did.

These past two years, while most of America’s elites bent their knees, collaborated or stayed silent, some people worked untold hours fighting to keep Trump’s authoritarian power grab from succeeding. A few thousand of these people did this as their job because of the organizations they worked for; hundreds of thousands more did it as volunteers because they understood what was at stake.

While doing all this work, members of the Defiance took substantial risks. Some faced down ICE thugs with nothing more than a cell phone camera and a whistle. Some marched in minus-20-degree cold. Some got death threats. Some got killed or hurt in other ways. Some got visits from the FBI. Some spoke out from within institutions that were caving to Trump and lost their jobs, exchanging them for the much more precarious role of whistleblower. Some heckled the Orange Cheeto at his rallies, risking bodily harm to remind everyone that he wasn’t a king. Some made weekly witness at a highway overpass or street corner their ritual. All insured that we never became a country where people were afraid to speak out—and as it turned out, unless the people silence themselves, America is too big a country for a wannabe dictator to silence through swagger and Justice Department bullying alone.

Rev. David Black of the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago as ICE agents sprayed pepper spray in his face outside an ICE facility in Broadview, IL, on Sept. 19, 202. Photo: Ashlee Rezin // Chicago Sun Times

The people who bore these burdens and the brunt of Trump’s assault on all things decent also built up their civic muscles in the process of defying him. A month ago, on October 17, there were No Kings rallies and marches in 3,000 locations across the country. Each one of those was organized by a dedicated local group. According to K. Starling’s We the People Dissent newsletter, which has been tracking anti-Trump protests since the beginning of his second term, there have been more than 130,000 protests and rallies.

To be sure, a lot of these people are both elated and exhausted in the wake of the midterms. But I don’t think they’re all about fade back into the woodwork, the way many did after Biden was elected. Many of the local groups that make up the Defiance are new to the file, you might say. Certainly that’s true for ICE neighborhood watch groups, whose work continues unabated. Roughly half of the approximately 3,000 groups that make up the Indivisible base were started in the last two years. Same for the hundreds of Visibility Brigades, the TeslaTakedown locals and members of the Federal Unionists Network and the Emergency Campaign for Higher Education. A glance at the current Mobilize data shows more than a thousand upcoming events organized by Indivisible locals alone—nearly half are weekly visibility events, roughly a quarter are regular internal meetings, and the rest are a mix of anti-ICE actions, post-election celebrations, and food and holiday drives.

Collectively, these people have an agenda: to make sure that Trump is fully and finally stopped, to hold everyone accountable, and to make sure another authoritarian populist demagogue can never rise again. This is all common sense. But what that list doesn’t show is the fury firing it forward.

Some of this fury is under tight control and you only get to see it in private settings. For example, back in late spring I was invited to a meeting of the Empowering Democracy Initiative, a new group that has been working with former government officials, academics, and organizers in preparation for rebuilding the federal government “in the event that a pro-democracy president is elected in 2028,” as it says its mission statement. I can’t say who was at the meeting or what was discussed in detail because it was all conducted under Chatham House rules. But I can say that it’s highly likely several of the people in attendance are very likely to serve in the next Democratic administration, either running or guiding key federal agencies.

And one thing that really stood out over the two days we spent together was the icy determination running through these people’s veins. Whenever the conversation turned to what Trump appointees were doing to destroy the advances of the New Deal, the civil rights era, environmental progress, labor and consumer protections, and the like, they didn’t just talk about restoring those efforts. They also talked about punishing the people and institutions that abetted them, like the law firms that decided to collaborate with the White House. It’s not revenge or retribution that they want, it’s an insistence on taking actions that will raise the cost of any future collaboration with would-be fascists.

A different example of this righteous fury surfaced the other day on Twitter, after Tré Easton, the vice president for public affairs at the Searchlight Institute (a new centrist-styled think tank), posted a jab at the youth-led Sunrise Movement after dozens of their members were arrested for staging a sit-in at Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer’s office November 12. Easton, who owes his membership in good standing in the chattering class to having previously served on the staffs of Senators Patty Murray and John Fetterman plus a little time as a campaign consultant, tweeted, “Sunrise back to protesting again. Must mean Democrats just won an election.”

Aru Shiney-Ajay, the director of Sunrise, responded, “couldn’t get the smell of teargas out of my car for weeks this January in MN and these centrist keyboard warriors have the nerve to say we didn’t protest.” She added, “we kicked ICE out of MN, actually. We’ve been protesting republicans for two years. Then we elected Democrats. Now we want them to act. Not crazy!” Sunrise’s organizational account also jabbed back at Easton, “We were investigated by DHS for our anti-Trump campaigning. You? Sunrisers worked tirelessly to support No Kings protests, and we led the charge on the coordinated anti-Trump May Day protests, one of the largest days of action in our movement’s history. Didn’t see you on any planning calls. Guess you don’t care about protesting Republicans?”

Doran Schrantz, one of the Minnesotans at the heart of the movement there, piled on angrily:

The people who talk to one another on podcasts and are professional substack “take havers” did not risk much in the past 2yrs. They should STFU[1] about the people who did. Here are the questions to ask yourself to see if you get to have an opinion: Did you get raided by Trumps FBI because you help register voters or advocate for immigrants? Were you intrusively surveilled and did you have to put your phone in the microwave because your AG told you everyone was being listened to? Did Greg Bovino tear gas you while you and others stood in -22 weather to help your neighbors? Were you unlawfully detained due to you stepping between an ICE agent and kids you teach? Did you then have legally questionable administrative warrants used to peruse your financial records? Were you or people close to you indicted for the purposes of grossly ridiculous propaganda? Did you have to get a criminal defense lawyer because you and your community were helping everyday people use their constitutional rights? If your answer is “no” to these questions, STFU.

In a similar vein, Rahna Epting, who worked at MoveOn from 2017-2025, the last nearly six years as its executive director, tweeted late this past Saturday night:

I’ve been to one too many post-election spaces since Nov 3 - there is NOWHERE NEAR the amount of recognition there should be for the powerful community organizing efforts that helped turn the political headwinds in this country that made the massive Nov 3 wins possible. The organizing in Los Angeles, MD, MN (!!!) and elsewhere - people showing up to protect their neighbors from the brutality of ICE. The early push-back against Musk and DOGE, that later transpired into HandsOff & No Kings. The post-Callais organizing in the south & elsewhere. Have people forgotten that in the first half of 2024, shit was really dire? We weren’t sure how or whether we could come back from this. Core parts of society were capitulating to the Trump Admins demands, the fed govt was being destroyed and our private data pillaged. Key pillars of society lacked courage to stand up to Trump’s attempts to consolidate power - too many law firms, news agencies, corporations & others failed us. But the PEOPLE, our neighbors, our friends, our family members - they pushed back. They were courageous. Just saying. Feeling like all that’s being erased and in fact that was the central leading character that even gave us the chance at the blue wave. Thank you to the PEOPLE who didn’t wait for everyone else to get their act together. They lead us to this win.

Epting told me today that her late-night post was partly prompted from watching the spectacle of the What’s Next conference that took place last Thursday-Saturday in Denver. Indeed, not one of the three dozen keynote speakers at the event, which was put on by a billionaire-funded group called Majority Democrats, saw fit to mention the “No Kings” movement or Minnesota’s anti-ICE protests at all, let alone to consider their importance to setting the stage for the election. (Several speakers did criticize ICE and immigration enforcement, to be sure, but Majority Democrats is very clear in insisting that it wants to be THE alternative to the “gerontocratic establishment,” the “activist left,” and the “MAGA right.”)

Instead, the keyword on everyone’s lips in Denver was “affordability.” That was of course a huge factor in the election, but there’s also plenty of evidence that the threat to democracy itself and Trump’s rampant political corruption were also key motivating forces. Claiming now that the main reason the blue wave happened was because Democrats picked great candidates and allowed them to take political positions in line with their states’ quirks (rather than meet the “litmus tests” of “the groups”) is a great way to sweep the last two years of determined defiance under the rug.

The fury is also evident in this November 10 letter from the top Latino immigrant and civil rights groups in the country to the incoming leaders of the House and Senate and the relevant committee heads, titled “Rein in ICE: Day-One Accountability for the Architects of Mass Deportation.” It calls for immediate subpoenas of Stephen Miller, border czar Tom Homan, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and acting director of ICE, David Venturella, to hold them accountable for “the human and economic disaster they have created.” In addition to making Miller the top target for investigation, the groups insist on “public testimony under oath, along with records on deaths in custody, the detention of children, and the killing of U.S. citizens, is the next step to reining in ICE.” And they demand a freeze on new ICE spending and contracts, writing, “No new dollars or contracts should flow to ICE until Congress has a full accounting of how the agency has spent the money it already has.” Democratic members of Congress who think they can ignore demands to abolish ICE or drastically rein it in by insisting that we instead focus on “affordability” will quickly discover how unpleasant it is to experience a shitstorm.

The fury is also what is driving the demand that Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer make way for new leadership, and it is evident in the support for Senator Chris Van Hollen, who took a big risk last spring when he flew to El Salvador to find Kilmar Abrego Garcia, his constituent, who had been illegally and cruelly deported to the CECOT prison. Monday, Indivisible announced that 97% of its group leaders nationwide backed Van Hollen. In addition, this morning, more than 80 Indivisible groups across New York state released a letter to Schumer thanking him for his service but urging him to make way. As a press release from the groups noted, “The speed with which the letter caught fire tells the story: it garnered more than 80 sign-ons over three days.”

Lisa Genn, a leader of my local Indivisible group, NYCD16/15-Indivisible, who helped pull the state groups letter together, commented, “Our Indivisible groups have been on the ground organizing, standing up for our neighbors, getting out the vote, hosting No Kings rallies, and protecting the election. Now our groups that worked so hard to deliver blue wave results up and down the ballot across New York have a clear message to Senator Schumer: you are not the leader this moment demands, and as New Yorkers, we too deserve better.”

It’s worth contrasting how Van Hollen explicitly credits the grassroots No Kings movement and the people who took to the streets in Minneapolis to fight back against Trump with how New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, demands that grassroots activists instead express gratitude to her boss Schumer for all the time and effort he put into this last cycle. In Gillibrand’s world, the blue wave was built by the money she and Schumer raised. By contrast, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Robert Hubbell, whose Today’s Edition newsletter is read by much of the base of the Defiance, took note of Van Hollen’s comments.

It’s quite likely Schumer will survive this challenge, but the grassroots network in New York is planning a series of rallies and protests this week to keep the pressure on him. What’s new is that they are more connected than ever before—the civic muscles I cited above are bulking up, and not just here in New York. Politicians and pontificators who ignore them do so at their peril.

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Short takes

—Aaron Zamost, “Silicon Valley claims to know the future. So why did it get the midterms so wrong?” MIT Technology Review, November 13, 2026. Self-explanatory.

—Andrew Prokup, “Democrats’ plan to scrap the Electoral College is within reach. One of its architects has second thoughts,” Vox, November 12, 2026. While I’m all for abolishing the Electoral College, I’m more and more convinced that the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is too flawed to work and we shouldn’t waste our time on it.

—Hamilton Nolan, “What’s Next may be familiar if you remember what came before,” How Things Work, November 14, 2026. The one thing to read about what it was like to be at the What’s Next conference if you weren’t a political consultant or campaign professional looking for your next gig. Worth a click even if it’s just to check out the absurd poster art the conference organizers made to promote their star speakers.

End Times

Too soon?

[1] Mom, this acronym is shorthand for “Shut The Fuck Up.” Sorry!

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