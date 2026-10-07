The Connector

The Connector

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Rachel Cohen Booth's avatar
Rachel Cohen Booth
Oct 8

I really like this idea: "if parties, candidates and other political organizations made a commitment to shift their short-term rental budgets into community centers, more of such places would arise. And then we’d have more of the infrastructure to support a thriving coral reef of local political activity."

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1 reply by Micah L. Sifry
Mike Johnson's avatar
Mike Johnson
Oct 7

I think Charlotte Swasey (who often cites you) has touched on this point, but if her analysis is any guide, the heavy focus on KPIs, ROIs, and metrics to decide whether we should fund these spaces is part of the problem.

To cite the union hall, nobody worried about whether funding a union hall with a bar, restaurant, and meeting space actually had any tangible benefit to the union movement; they just did it because the intangibles - let's call them community building - were more valuable than any metric could measure.

Note that even with churches as a place to meet, TPUSA has invested significant resources in what is effectively community-building for their movement. I'm sure Charlie Kirk could never prove they helped turn out any votes (which seems to be Swasey's contention for their value), but it probably functioned well enough as a gathering place for people whom Kirk wanted to build community with (and influence as well).

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