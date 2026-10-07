As I noted here two weeks ago, since April I’ve been scraping data from Mobilize.us’s public API, capturing every event listed on the platform. I’ve already written about what the cumulative data shows about how we are mobilizing as election day approaches (see below for a quick update on the No Kings October 17 trendlines). Today I want to focus on the data in a different way, exploring very concretely where we’re mobilizing. That is, literally, as the broad Democratic ecosystem gears up for the midterms, doing a mix of electoral campaign events and voter engagement events, where are we meeting each other out in the real world? To what extent do we have local political homes, places where we go to gather regularly and where we maybe see each other face-to-face to build and reinforce our connections to each other? During this season of intense political activity, are we meeting at such places, helping to keep them going, or are we wasting our scarce social capital on random and temporary storefronts, outposts of the sandcastles that get swept away after every election?

This question seems important for a variety of reasons. While it’s true that a tremendous amount of political organizing activity takes place online, in Zoom rooms, Slack channels, Discords and the like, nothing reinforces human connection like sitting side-by-side or across from someone else and being able to look them in the eye and hear the inflections of their voice. Scholars like Robert Putnam, Theda Skocpol and Hahrie Hahn have shown us that while, for a combination of reasons starting in the late 1960s, Americans became less likely to do things as part of groups and more likely to be alone and lonely, the organized Right has more places where its adherents get together regularly than the organized Left. Evangelical churches and gun clubs number in the tens of thousands, while many union halls are gone.

The lack of regular meeting places where we come together in shared purpose is both a symptom and a cause of larger trends afflicting our society. According to the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America survey, “Half of adults in the U.S. reported feelings of emotional disconnection, saying they have felt isolated from others (54%), felt left out (50%), or have lacked companionship (50%) often or some of the time, suggesting loneliness may have become a defining feature of life in America.”

The likelihood that people will connect regularly by going to a faith service, dinner party or picnic has also dropped significantly compared to previous generations, Derek Thompson reports in The Atlantic. He offers lots of reasons for the shift in people’s socializing patterns, including women’s increasing role in the workplace, parents devoting all their free time to intensively engaging with their children, and the overall increase in people saying they lack close friendships. Interestingly, he notes that political independents stand out among the groups saying they’ve never entertained people in their home, suggesting that without a strong social network, people are less likely to attach themselves to groups of all kinds, including political ones. “In this way,” he writes, “America’s long-term detachment from groups and institutions is leading to a kind of pox-on-all-parties mentality that cashes out in an increase in independents.”

The final reason Thompson gives for the shift in Americans social behavior is that it’s just more fun to stay at home on one’s couch. I jokingly suggested to my kids years ago that the pharmaceutical companies had invented a drug called Couchacet, which worked like a weak form of Percocet to keep people horizontal and watching whatever screen was nearby. Given the stresses of everyday life and a predatory and precarious economy that grinds many of us down, perhaps it’s a good thing that the leisure options available at home have become more alluring.

But the overall effect of these trends is the hollowing out of our communities.[1] When fewer people show up for community events, the burdens on the people (professional and volunteer alike) who organize those events increase. A vicious cycle ensues and those community weavers burn out. And then we all wonder why we’re feeling more isolated, less inclined to trust strangers, and adrift as the larger world careens from crisis to crisis.

It may seem slightly off-kilter to use Mobilize data to talk about trends in social capital. After all, the job of campaigns is to win an election, not fix society. Campaign managers worry about their win number and not whether the tactics they use to get to it help or hurt democracy. Hard-core party activists may feel the same way, endorsing and funding strategies and methods like negative campaigning or extractive fundraising that depress voters, but “get the job done.” Those people aren’t likely going to change these behaviors solely because it might be better for the health of our society if they did.

Still, to the extent that we can steer our political activism into strengthening the warp and woof of our local community’s social life, a win-win dynamic may emerge. Staging a canvass from a local bar or volunteer’s living room rather than a shitty storefront that no one will ever come back to can only help build social capital. Remember those stories about how the Mamdani campaign attracted and held onto so many volunteers because their field operations functioned like “a cure for loneliness”? At a more systemic level, what if the money that political organizations now spend on short-term space rentals instead went toward the year-round rent bill of a larger community hub?

Back in 2020, in a symposium that I helped organize for RootsCamp discussing the experience of the Indivisible movement, my friend Lara Putnam made this point quite evocatively. She had studied the proliferation of local Indivisible groups that started in 2017 and focused in on the ones that managed to thrive, often becoming parts of larger local political coalitions and/or reviving their local Democratic party structures. She said:

What I’m left with is the immense potential for impact of making it possible for people to find each other for collective action. So many things grew outward from the original information in the Indivisible guide and the map, and the things that people created around them like Indivisible Middle Tier [which by the way now continues under the name Indivisible Action Coalition – MS]. Providing that kind of infrastructure for decentralized group formation turns out to be super impactful. It’s kind of like putting old tires in the sea in a place where there used to be coral reefs. Things stick to them, and all of a sudden you’ve got the possibility of creating an ecosystem that works as a coral reef again. That’s weird. All you did was drop some dead tires and garbage and, you know the right kind of garbage there, the right kind of structures turned out to be really impactful.

Speaking from the experience of running Civic Hall in New York City, I know that rent is one of the top two costs any community center must deal with (the other is payroll). Short-term paying subletters or groups paying full-freight to use our meeting rooms for political causes went a long way to help cover our costs, but they were showed up too sporadically to rely on. That said, I bet that if parties, candidates and other political organizations made a commitment to shift their short-term rental budgets into community centers, more of such places would arise. And then we’d have more of the infrastructure to support a thriving coral reef of local political activity.

Where we’re mobilizing now

The Mobilize data shows we’re doing a lot of local events. And there may be no better time to study this data as the period right before an election, when individual and coordinated election campaigns are at the height of their voter outreach efforts. Plus this month there is another mega-mobilization of the No Kings coalition underway, with more than 1800 events now listed and more appearing every day as October 17 approaches.

As with the last post I did about all this data, I should remind you that this is not a complete picture. While Mobilize is the platform of choice for most Democratic-aligned and progressive campaigns and a lot of organizations, unions and other progressive groups also use Action Network and other closed platforms for their organizing. And Mobilize data only shows whether an event was scheduled and posted, not whether it actually happened.

I’ve posted an interactive map and dashboard here.

Here’s what a first pass through all this data suggests. As of yesterday October 6, there are 12,881 upcoming events with a street address (another 9,000 or so are online). Of those, there are 9,314 physical venues with at least one event, of which just 1,712 (18%) display two or more planned events. Those recurring sites, however, punch above their weight in the over dataset, hosting 41% of all the upcoming physical events (that is, 5,279 out of a grand total of 12,881 events with a physical address). There’s a relatively small number of places that surface as what we might call hot spots for Democratic/progressive activism—just 626 show that they’re hosting three or more events listed on Mobilize.

If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you’ll see a list of venues where a lot of events have planned. It’s a mix of parks, party offices, community centers and libraries. A few union halls also show up. Some are unclassified but judging from their names they’re also community centers (like the Art Space of Central Texas in Harker Heights).

From The Field Map: Venues with multiple upcoming events

The biggest single difference between one-off events and recurring events is that the latter are far more likely to be at party or campaign offices. Of the 7,602 one-off locations, just 11% are party or campaign offices; of the 1,702 recurring locations, 23% are party/campaign offices. Events at them tilt toward canvasses and phone banks, and almost half of these locations are used by more than one group.

Conversely, grassroots groups are twice as likely to host events at a one-off location than at a recurring location (32% to 15%) – which suggests that a lot of grassroots groups do not have offices or settled locations that they always use (and also that they may use Mobilize more infrequently). Parks, plazas and unclassified sidewalks predominate among these locations, with about twice the share of rallies and visibility events than recurring locations. Retail stores and cafes are slightly more common among the one-offs.

Including the October 17 No Kings Early Voting mobilization in the mix has the effect of adding a lot of one-time venues (1,490 so far).

So where are we hanging out?

I wondered if places that had the words “club” or “lodge” or “hall” in their name might show up as homes for recurring events, but the data shows relatively few. Only 9 of the 1,712 recurring locations have “club” in the venue name, about half a percent. Together they account for 37 of the 5,279 events, under 1%.

Most of the nine are Democratic or labor clubs rather than old fraternal halls, like the Grosse Pointe Democratic Club (Detroit area), 9 events; the Woman’s National Democratic Club (Washington, DC), 7; the Kenosha Union Club (Wisconsin), 5; the Laguna Beach Democratic Club Office (California), 4; the Union Club of Missoula, Montana, 3; and the Battle Grove Dem Club of Dundalk, Maryland, 2

Three are non-political clubs: the Silk Hope Ruritan Club (Siler City, North Carolina), 3, which describes itself as a rural civic service club; the Belle Meade Condominiums Club House in Omaha, 2; and the Lake Nona Performance Club (Orlando), 2

Searching for other classic civic and fraternal names (like Elks, Moose, Lions, Rotary, VFW, Legion, Eagles, Kiwanis, Masonic, lodge) turns up only a handful of real hits. They are Mint Hill Masonic Lodge and Steele Creek Masonic Lodge, both North Carolina Coordinated Campaign sites with 35 and 37 events, plus a Kendallville Eagles and an American Legion hall with 2 events each. There are no Elks or Moose lodges where recurring events have taken place, but nine where a single event has happened, like the Elks Lodge #776 in Washington, PA, where Bradstock for Congress held an event and the Masonic Lodge in Kilmarnock, VA, which hosted a No Kings event. (And in case you are wondering, there are still a lot of Elks Clubs and similar lodges – just trying searching for them in your favorite maps program.)

City halls, town halls, and union halls also show up to some extent as local hubs for recurring activity. Of them, city/town/county halls are by far the largest group with 159 venues. Cornelius Town Hall (NC) has 34 events scheduled, mostly due to the NC Coordinated Campaign. Westwood Town Hall in Cincinnati has 8, and Vacaville City Hall (CA) has 4. Most other city halls have 1–3 events. Union halls show up as 25 venues, such as Operating Engineers Local 3 in Reno, IAM in White Settlement TX, and IBEW in Helena MT. Churches and parish halls tally 10 venues. Fire Halls (who knew these existed?) tally 2 venues, one being the Seelyville Fire Co Hall in Honesdale, PA.

“Civic” appears in 26 venue addresses covering 32 events. Nearly all are civic centers, such as Shawano Civic Center (WI) with 4 events and Grand Traverse County Civic Center (MI) with 3. A few are parks or street names (Civic Center Park in Kenosha, Civic Circle Park in Longview). Almost all are one-offs, so “civic” venues are a tiny, scattered slice.

A different way of discovering local hubs is by sorting for locations where multiple groups are each holding at least one event. 713 of the 1,712 recurring venues (42%) are being used by two or more groups, though those locations account for nearly half of the 5,279 events in our two-plus group. The Odell Veterans Memorial Park in Beverly, MA is being used by 7 groups, including Indivisible, Sunrise Movement and Swing Left. Government buildings (71%) and parks (59%) are shared most often. Union halls are shared least (27%).

The Countdown to No Kings October 17

I’ve been tracking the rise of this latest iteration of No Kings since it was first announced at the end of August. We’re now up to 2,320 events, with 565 added in just the last seven days. At this rate, No Kings 4 is likely to be as widespread as No Kings 3, though probably not as big in terms of absolute number of people attending because that has not been its organizing focus. (Note: there are more No Kings events tallied than are displayed in the Field Map because some only surfaced this morning, after the Map was built, and the rest lack a mappable address.)

The bottom line: after some hesitation and confusion from local groups about tying No Kings 4 to the “Vote Early” banner, the day is shaping up to be a big kickoff to the election.

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End Times

Those of us who remember the dawn of PCs will get this joke. The rest, not so much.

[1] Note to Danny Schlozman: Which came first, hollow communities or hollow parties?

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