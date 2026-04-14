The Connector

The Connector

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Nancy McDuffie's avatar
Nancy McDuffie
3d

It’s kind of too bad they picked the letters Pol.is, because our Colorado governor Polis, whose term is up, is abandoning progressive Democrats, becoming a privileged billionaire who doesn’t want to pay taxes and fully supports AIPAC and has persuaded several of our Democrats to accept their money.

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Steve Schear's avatar
Steve Schear
3d

Swing Left's Ground Truth program uses its new People App, which enables Knock-Every-Door Canvassing, the ability to add voters to the list, and the ability to voice-enter unlimited data about a voter into the App. It works much better than VAN. Swing Left then uses AI to analyze the data to find attitudinal trends in a location as well as storing the data on each voter. I used it recently during two week-end canvasses in Fresno and it worked very well. Swing Left is also developing data-sharing agreements with the Democratic Party that will allow it to share the collected data with candidates and campaigns. I encourage activists, candidates and campaigns to join Swing Left's work in the 33 purple House districts they are targeting. Their approach addresses the problems Micah correctly identifies in his article.

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