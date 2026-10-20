If Texas state representative James Talarico wins his uphill fight to become the state’s first Democratic senator in 33 years, we should all pay attention. He may well be to 2026 what Zohran Mamdani was to 2025: the most impressive new political talent of the year with the most compelling message of the moment. Right now he’s ahead in the polls by a narrow margin over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as voting gets underway.

What is his main message? Just watch five minutes from his August 5 policy address on “A New American Dream” or read the transcript below.

“For too many of our neighbors, for too many Texans like Augusta, the American dream has become an American nightmare. It is too expensive to buy a home. It’s too expensive to get married and have kids. It’s too expensive to retire comfortably. People are working hard every day. They’re playing by the rules. But those rules of today weren’t written for us. They were written for billionaires. We can’t afford a home, but Jeff Bezos has at least a dozen. We can’t afford to fill up our tank, but Mark Zuckerberg is launching helicopters off his mega yacht. One in five Texas children live in poverty. But one of our own residents became the world’s first trillionaire. Those three men now own more wealth than the entire middle class. The top 1% has put the American dream behind a paywall. 50 years ago, a corporate lawyer named Lewis Powell circulated a memo around DC, a blueprint for how corporations could amass political power, reverse the gains of the Great Society and the New Deal, and rig the system for themselves. The Powell memo outlined a strategy. Unite corporate special interests, privilege corporate perspectives in the media, appoint sympathetic judges to the court, and buy politicians in both political parties. And it worked. Republicans and some Democrats sold the false gospel of trickle-down economics, that [cheering] that idea that the best way to grow the economy is to let the rich get richer and forget about everybody else. That the best way to motivate wealthy people is to give them money. And the best way to motivate the rest of us is to take it away. Someday, somehow, they told us the gains would trickle down to the rest of us. Trickle-down economics is not a theory. It is theft. For 50 years, [cheering and applause] For 50 years, billionaire mega donors and their puppet politicians have been stealing from the American people. Stealing the wealth that we created with their bribes, their bailouts, and their billionaire tax breaks. This affordability crisis isn’t something that happened over the last 5 years. This affordability crisis has been 50 years in the making. Since the late 1970s, mega donors and corporate special interests have been buying politicians in both political parties. And then those politicians turned around and rigged the economy to benefit their wealthy donors at our expense. We have an affordability crisis because we have a corruption crisis. We [applause] we are getting screwed. Whether you’re a little more conservative or a little more progressive, we’re all getting screwed. None of us can afford groceries. None of us can afford gas. None of us can afford healthcare. The billionaires buying the system, buying politicians like Ken Paxton, they don’t care who you are. They don’t care about your politics. They only care about their profits. They don’t see us as Democrats and Republicans. They don’t see red or blue. They only see green. They see us. They see us as people to rip off. They see us as one opposing team. So, we might as well start acting like one. It’s time.”

What’s so impressive about this is how well Talarico manages three moves at once: he reminds his audience that we are all hurting, he names clearly recognizable villains, and then he offers a compelling explanation for why we’re all hurting. Connecting the affordability crisis to the “corruption crisis” is also straight from the playbook that vaulted Peter Magyar to success in Hungary. If it works here, it will be powerful proof that Donald Trump’s corrupt self-enrichment is finally getting through to voters who thought he was going to drain the swamp and fix the economy to their benefit. And while, yes, other politicians talk about how the system is “rigged,” often their words sound like the same pablum (think of how many Democrats intone mightily about “Big Pharma” or “Big Oil” every cycle). In my humble opinion Talarico has found a way to punch through the noise and make the case stick.

I once co-authored a book called “Is That a Politician in Your Pocket?” Washington on $2 Million a Day”that was all about the ways that big money’s dominance of politics hurt ordinary people. We showed how campaign contributions and lobbying by wealthy special interests kept the cost of prescription drugs high, prevented any increase in the federal minimum wage, protected cable companies from competition, deregulated the banking system, weakened food safety rules, supercharged the power of gun nuts, allowed used-car dealers to scam people more easily, delayed action on workplace safety, let predatory lenders run rampant, subsidized sugar producers – the list goes on and on.

The organization I worked for back then, Public Campaign, sought to build support for public financing of elections, and part of our strategy aimed at convincing people that big money in politics affected them at their kitchen-table. (Here’s an index to “Ouch! How Money in Politics Hurts You” that is perhaps the only online relic of the biweekly newsletter we wrote that led to the book.) It’s possible we overdid our argument – some research suggests that reminding people that hyper-rich people and wealthy special interests can (and do) spend millions to rig the system in their favor can depress rather than motivate listeners.

But right now the message seems to be clicking for many of the upstarts running to replace the current Republican majority, and perhaps none more than Talarico.

Where did he get this analysis?

It’s not clear how Talarico came to be such a full-throated critic of our money-drenched political system or, even more surprisingly, someone who points to the Lewis Powell memo as the starting point for the business-led backlash to the popular movements of the 1960s. It’s not that these ideas weren’t around in the Texas of Talarico’s youth. Certainly Jim Hightower, the former state agriculture commissioner who is still a vibrant presence on the airwaves as a voice of progressive populism, has had an influence. According to one veteran progressive strategist, Talarico has said privately that he views himself as Hightower’s spiritual heir. And nothing sums up Hightower’s politics more than a slogan he coined 30 years ago: “Politics isn’t about left versus right, it’s about top versus bottom.”

Most observers credit Talarico’s growing up worshiping at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin as the main source of his politics. Pastor Jim Rigby is well-known for his spiritually-informed political activism, protesting on behalf of abortion rights, immigrant rights, gender equality, racial justice and transgender rights. For years, the church has been a sanctuary for immigrants seeking to avoid deportation. “You can’t really say you love your neighbor if you can’t stand up for them,” Rigby says. Rigby baptized Talarico as a toddler, and to this day Talarico describes the pastor and his church as “the biggest influences on me as a Christian, as a human being.” As he told The New York Times, “He is my pastor in every sense of the word. Not that we agree on everything.”

Of course, Talarico isn’t simply a secular critic of plutocracy, the way a whole generation of liberal reformers talked about the issue. He has gone to seminary and studied to be a minister and invokes scripture as fluidly as anyone. As Hightower himself noted in a July interview, one way that Talarico has sought to turn the tables on his Republican opponents, who have built huge campaign warchests, is “by quoting the New Testament, saying, the love of money is the root of all evil.”

Until recently, Talarico’s main claim to national fame was how he was explicitly running on Christian values as justification for Democratic and progressive positions. In response, Republicans and their allies in the rightwing media have been doing everything they can to try to convince voters that Talarico isn’t a true Christian, hyping past statements he has made suggesting that God is “non-binary” or saying that he “hates Christianity” and the like. It’s their standard playbook, and it could still work, even though Talarico has worked hard to remind voters that attacking unpopular minorities like trans kids is a key way plutocrats divide working people from each other.

One additional reason to be more optimistic about Talarico’s chances compared to past candidates like former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, is how the Texas Democratic Party seems to getting its act together. For the first time since 1972, it has a candidate running for every state and federal office. Kendall Scudder, the party’s state chair, admits that it will take time to rebuild its infrastructure. Since becoming chair a year-and-a-half ago, he told MSNOW that he’s managed to recruit more than one thousand new precinct chairs across the state, part of a “254 county strategy where we don’t leave anybody behind.” Compared to 2024, when Democrats lost the state to Trump by about 14 points, all of their 18 statewide candidates “are polling in the margin of error.”

On Mobilize, Texas Democrats currently list more upcoming events than the party organizations of any other state. As of yesterday, Texas had 807 upcoming party-run events, ahead of North Carolina (478), Wisconsin (451), Pennsylvania (436) and Georgia (347). Almost all of this comes from one account, Texas Together, the coordinated campaign. It lists 486 events and about 3,600 timeslots, with an overwhelming focus on doorknocking (64%). County parties add smaller amounts: Harris County has 75, Travis 35, Montgomery 20, and El Paso, Denton and Collin 12–15 each. Forty-four party accounts in Texas have events, compared with 2 in Wisconsin, where WisDems alone lists 445. So Texas is broad and also has one big coordinated campaign.

Like Zohran Mamdani before him, Talarico is also fortunate to have one of the most reviled people in Texas as his opponent. Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached on corruption charges by members of his own party in the state house (though the senate later acquitted him), he’s been through a high-profile divorce, and many point to the massive increase in his net worth since taking office. Paxton is also a desultory campaigner, as was Andrew Cuomo. So the ingredients for an upset are all in place.

The race to define the election

If you’re any kind of grassroots Democrat, right now you’re probably deep into getting out the vote for candidates you care about, doing election monitoring, and preparing to fight any attempt to sabotage the results. You’re likely doing this as a volunteer, or on the pittance of a salary that a campaign position might offer. And you know that we won’t be done making sure the votes are counted and the winners certified and seated until January 3, when Congress reconvenes. (Plus you’re doing all of this despite a dearth of critical funding for voter registration and election defense work, as Sarah Henry reports for InsidePhilanthropy.com.)

But if you’re a hedge-fund billionaire who wants to steer the Democratic party in a more “moderate” direction, you aren’t waiting until those crucial fights are over. Let other people do the hard work of cultivating the fields so you can enjoy the harvest, right?

On November 12-14, about 2000 invited guests will gather in Denver for “What’s Next?” a conference organized by Majority Democrats, a year-old organization that the Wall Street Journal describes as “a proving ground for ambitious young Democratic lawmakers who don’t consider themselves part of the rising far left.” A lot of 2028 contenders will be speaking, including Senators Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Raphael Warnock, Ruben Gallego, and Chris Murphy, Rep. Ro Khanna, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. If you want to get the flavor of Majority Democrats’ work, check out “TheQuestionable.org,” a website that group launched back in February that aims to name and shame interest groups for daring to ask candidates tough questions about their positions on issues. (As someone whose mantra is “ask a good question” I find this sort of thing deeply regressive.)

The group has largely been funded by Stephen and Sue Mandel of Greenwich, Connecticut, who, the Journal reports, have given more than $100 million to various causes, most notably charter schools, drawing on Stephen’s success as the founder of Lone Pine Capital. The Lever reported back in August that Lone Pine is “heavily invested in artificial intelligence” and that in one podcast interview, Mandel said his approach to AI investing involved “identifying the “picks and shovels” for data center projects. “We know that running all these data centers… requires a huge amount of energy,” he explained. “So we’ve basically invested in everything from energy itself to producers of energy to all the way up to… the hyperscalers and basically the whole value chain.”

The Mandels have now staked some $20 million towards building up the anti-left faction inside the Democratic party, under the tutelage of Seth London, a one-time Obama aide who has made a career of working for the venture capital side of the Democratic ecosystem. To get the full sense of London’s thinking, read David Dayen’s report in the American Prospect on London’s advice to Democrats after Trump’s re-election, which he put in a four-page memo “to discouraged Democrats” back on November 11, 2024. London’s central claim was that to rebuild trust with voters and restore the party brand, Democrats needed to jettison “progressive governance” and replace it with an “abundance agenda that aggressively lowers costs by removing regulatory impediments that make it easier to supply the core public goods like housing, energy, health care, and education that all Americans rely on.” In other words, let the private marketplace that is already ravaging most people do its thing.

Attendance at What’s Next? is by invitation only, and there’s no sign on the event website that any of the many grassroots organization that have been the backbone of national and state level resistance to the Trump era are included. Certainly the good people of Denver have better things to do right now than worry about an elitist gathering of Democratic donors and candidates seeking their support, but if the agenda at the event doesn’t include real representation of the people doing the actual work, maybe a big march outside the event would be useful. After all, this is just the big money side of the Democratic establishment with new faces writing the checks.

Platform Strongman

The good folks at the No Kings Coalition are justifiably angry at Meta for suspending its Instagram account in the middle of Saturday’s massive No Kings protests. And the company’s explanations for the suspension, which caused the group to lose access to the account for four hours. First, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said that its automated systems were triggered by the account posting at very high frequencies. Indivisible pointed out that it had only posted seven times that day. Then, yesterday, Stone offered an update. “Our engineering team discovered that the spike that triggered the incorrect enforcement was primarily in the account’s ‘reading’ behavior. Specifically, our network security systems detected the use of a Claude tool reading profiles, posts, and hashtags, the rate of which sharply increased (~4x volume) in intense bursts on October 17. These abrupt, high-volume, sequential requests in a short period resembled automated bot traffic rather than an ordinary human browsing our systems. This activity caused our automated protections to incorrectly take the No Kings Instagram account offline. An automated re-review of the removal action an hour later recognized that shouldn’t have happened and restored the account. It unfortunately took additional time for us to straighten out the situation with admin access to the IG account.”

Ezra Levin, Indivisible’s co-director, is quite justified in saying that “this smells like bullshit.” And he points out that the company has a long history of causing harm and then making excuses and empty apologies. Plus Mark Zuckerberg has made no secret of his fealty to Donald Trump, putting Republican Joel Kaplan in charge of global policy and Trump ally Dana White on his board, while scrapping factchecking, taking down ICE watch groups and making huge donations to various Trump projects and campaign accounts.

For Stone’s explanation to make sense, someone on Indivisible’s staff would have had to choose the Saturday of one of the group’s biggest national efforts to run an AI tool on its own account to build a list of its followers. Nothing about that makes any sense. Unwittingly, by suspending the account, Meta just gave every advocacy organization a fresh reminder of why they can’t rely on their platforms to reach the public.

The No Kings coalition has just released an open letter to Zuckerberg demanding answers to a series of critical questions by the close of business Wednesday. And Meta’s own Oversight Board, which Zuckerberg set up years ago to act like a quasi-Supreme Court for his platforms, has just issued a statement expressing concerns about repeated failures to protect election integrity, including not including the No Kings account in a “cross-check” program designed to ensure that human monitors review decisions on civically important accounts in advance. I for one am not holding my breath that the Boy King is going to respond.

One final point, it’s worth remembering that there are many ways to get a social media account suspended. Back in the summer, a friend of mine whose organization uses Instagram heavily to reach soccer fans suddenly lost access to their account because an adversary filed a spurious copyright infringement claim against them. It took more than a week to get the account restored, during the height of the World Cup, and only because we were able to find an engineer inside Meta who cared enough to respond. The company has made drastic cuts in its customer service staff in recent months as part of its push to become more “AI-native.” So what happened to Indivisible—whether it was politically-motivated or an engineering screw-up—is likely to happen to more people and groups going forward. Caveat emptor.

—Related: Speaking of the politics of platforms, count me impressed that MapQuest, the sole major alternative to Google Maps and Apple Maps, has added a new “surveillance layer” to enable users to see known license plate readers along their routes from Flock and other companies. The company has also distinguished itself by not renaming Lake Ontario or the Gulf of Mexico, unless Google and Apple.

Duly Noted

—”Let Them Eat Stock!” That’s what the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is now in the process of spending close to half a billion dollars to try to save the GOP from electoral disaster, is offering to America’s children. Yes, he’s promising to give every child a share of stock in SpaceX. CNBC did the math and it suggests that if every one of America’s 72 million children under the age of 18 got a share, at the current price of $146.03 that would amount to a $10.5 billion giveaway. That’s roughly one percent of Herr Musk’s net worth.

—The Wesleyan Media Project, which closely tracks political ad spending, reports that campaigns have spent more than $137 million on at least 220 ads that were generated at least in part by AI tools, with 81% sponsored by Republican candidates or groups. Only 27% included a disclaimer stated that they were made using AI.

—In case you need fresh arguments for shifting Democratic spending away from paid advertising and toward year-round organizing, see Will Robinson’s latest post and Caroline Welles’s on “The Most Important Election of Our Lives™.”

End Times

I don’t know, should they stick to their day jobs?