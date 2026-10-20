The Connector

The Connector

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
Oct 20Edited

Hearty soup Micah

I’m not sure where to put my spoon, so I’ll just leave this:

Vota por Talarico

Jaime is da man

VOTE EARLY

RESIST

AVANCE LA LUCHA

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Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
Oct 20

The right did build power by coordinating for decades.--not always in a straight line, nor always smoothly. The left relies on decentralized activism and independent groups (often pulling in different directions, competing for money and resources from identical donors and grants, and understandably identifying with their favorite nonprofit.

We need a 2028 version of the Powell Memo/Project 2025: a shared long-term strategy, coordinated action, and a willingness to merge efforts and share resources. Grassroots democracy is a strength, consistent with the "Power to the People' I protested in the 60s, but it cannot mean organizational silos and fragmented power. The challenge is to preserve local initiative while building the collective discipline and coordination needed to turn scattered energy into lasting political power.

Micah's points are well taken.

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