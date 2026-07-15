The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Gross's avatar
Paul Gross
1h

Thank you for this. Every Saturday I attend a pro-democracy, anti-ICE, No Kings protest in New Rochelle--a diverse, reliably blue city--where our 40-60 protestors draws LOTS of supportive and noisy honks from local motorists. One day it occurred to me that it would be a great exercise for us in New Rochelle to try and achieve the 3.5% participation rate that's so often mentioned. When I did the math, it turned out that our city of 85,000 would need to get 2,975 people out on the streets. As I looked around at our 50+ enthusiastic protestors, I quickly realized, "This just ain't gonna happen." And if we can't get 3.5% of the New Rochelle population out on the streets, I don't know how we'd manage it elsewhere. So in addition to questioning whether it's a sure bet if the threshold were achieved, I think the goal is probably unrealistic. All of which suggests we should focus on laying the groundwork, as Micah suggests.

Reply
Share
Shaun Dakin's avatar
Shaun Dakin
1h

I've never understood the infatuation with the 3.5 percent. Other than it is simple to understand... Even though if you spend a few minutes really looking under the hood, it all falls apart... As you say below.

You also mention that non violent protest has started to show diminished returns. It is probably due to the rise of surveillance technology, the internet, and new military technology.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Micah Sifry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture