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Stev's avatar
Stev
3d

I don't understand the Raskin/Sifry strategy. Sounds like a bunch of long term goals. How do we get from here to there? We can probably all agree getting as many Democrats elected in November as possible is the first step. Then what?

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2 replies by Micah L. Sifry and others
Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
3d

Agree in part. Dissent in part. Voting harder won't work in 2028. My State of Iowa offers a window into a larger Democratic problem. There's a longer game here. If Democrats take the House in November, expectations will be enormous and largely undeliverable. Republicans will spend two years making that case heading into 2028. Winning this cycle matters.

Building something durable --matters more.

I do not see the various iterations of "Voting Harder' accomplishing this. Opposition to Trump should take a page out of the Project 2025 book. After it was made public in 2023?, very little time was spent on TV, podcasts, radio, talking about Project 2025. Anti-Biden, then Harris was the sole focus. But work did not stop in the background on Project 2025 and lining up the authors to take positions with Trump. Those against Trump, whether mainstream D's, progressives, advocacy groups, unions, etc. should duplicate that strategy. I do not want public debate to focus on 21 member SCOTUS. I want public discussion on how Trump is hurting everyday Americans. I also want Democratic humility that they cannot fix it all overnight..

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