Jen Just
3d

Micah, as you know, I was beyond frustrated by my experience in Connecticut with Obama for America once it turned into an issues-based organization after the election - where, because they were in league with the DNC, I was not allowed to push back on Joe Lieberman's stance on the public option. (All I wanted to do was bring wheelbarrows full of pledges to his office!) And we had SO many trained volunteers in CT who were fired up and ready to go. What I'd hope Mamdani would do is encourage his volunteers to act locally, work locally to do such as ensuring their city council rep is promoting policies in line with their interests or that of their neighborhood. Mamdani could even encourage them to support one measure or another. (I'm thinking back to my days on a PTO when the principal would ask us to go to a city council meeting becuase she needed funding for another janitor position!)

Robin Epstein
3d

I wonder whether one of the reasons so many groups are over-invested in their own distinctiveness is because the funders require they be unique and the next new thing in order to get grants. Because the foundations on our side (which aren’t, with a few exceptions, really on our side, are they, not like the right wing foundations are on their side) are so invested in their own uniqueness. Unlike right wing philanthropy, which took the long view and funded the same stuff for decades, which obviously worked out pretty well for them.

