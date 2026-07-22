The Connector

The Connector

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Margot Friedman's avatar
Margot Friedman
1d

Thank you for shining a light on this important research and the value of building belonging. Community organizing takes time, but it's the only way out of the mess we're in. This work must continue regardless of who wins or loses in November.

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Bob Fertik's avatar
Bob Fertik
1d

This is classic community organizing - bringing neighbors together, identifying their top issues to advocate for, and developing leadership.

It works great when there are great local leaders like Rev. Edwards. But without great leaders, it doesn't happen.

The role of foundation funding is to fund leaders who prove themselves in battle. But I don't think any foundation can identify potential leaders in a nation of 340 million.

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