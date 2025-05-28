The Connector

Richard Hulett
3d

Your talk about tight scripting it’s right on the money. When I went in for the first day of volunteering during the first Obama campaign, the guy in charge was on the phone and handed me a script, told me he’d be with me in a minute. The script was excellent, but when he got off the phone, he asked me to explain why I was there volunteering for Obama. I told him I had two young children, and was concerned for their future, as well as a short laundry list of other concerns. He literally took the script out of my hand and said here’s a list, talk to these people and tell them what you just told me. Here is also a list of policy positions, etc., but use your own story, that’s what people will relate to….

Paul Gross
3d

As someone who canvassed in Pennsylvania for Kamala Harris several times this fall--one of many committed volunteers to do this--and returned home wondering what, exactly, I'd accomplished, I agree with much in this this piece. In addition to what's advocated , I would add this question: How do we win in the court of public opinion, where we face a far-flung and formidable foe? Our thousands of Pennsylvania canvassers were no match for Fox News, right wing talk radio and social media influencers--plus simmering racism and sexism (which right-wing outlets are masters at exploiting). We need to figure out a way to win the communication and echo-chamber battle, which means clear, entertaining and humorous messaging along with vehicles yet-to-be-created to deliver this messaging on many fronts. Community organizing, building relationships and one-on-one communicating--YES. And YES as well to challenging right-wing dominance in the public square.

