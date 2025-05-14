The Connector

Dave Fleischer
5h

Hey Micah, if I may make a suggestion: the single most important act any of us can take, whenever we are going to participate in anything, is to ask at least 1 friend to do it with us. Ask a friend to come to the protest you want to go to. Ask a friend to go canvassing when you go. And if an activity is inherently done in isolation, how about considering it a low priority compared to activities where you can take action with someone you know, along with others? An action that counts on any of us repeatedly acting alone is one that won't prove sustainable, won't bring us into community, and won't get us closer to a breakthrough. Dave

Shaun Dakin
1h

The Defiance needs to be FOR something rather than against everything.

