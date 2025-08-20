The Connector

The Connector

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LisaMT's avatar
LisaMT
2d

This is a wonderful summary of our predicament, Micah...very similar to what happened to many of us during Trump 1.0 in terms of the cycle of outrage, increasing activity, exhaustion, scraping along, building momentum again, that we experienced in 2017-2020. But maybe magnified 10x. I have heard variations many times, of what that person said in frustration at the dinner. "Just tell me what to do - I don't want to think about it too much." Absolutely understand that feeling - but let's not let that lead to makework responses to our problems. Our problems are bigger this time - our responses have to be bigger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin Epstein's avatar
Robin Epstein
2d

Interesting! I was on the first One Million Rising zoom call and on a national DSA call, and thought they were, roughly speaking, sort of at different ends of the spectrum. But thanks to your update on the third One Million Rising call I realize they’re closer than I thought, as one of the most compelling parts of the DSA call was a report from a tiny chapter in Northern California that drove Avela out of town!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture