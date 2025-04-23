The Connector

J Stanley
6h

I'm going to be a grumpy contrarian here and say that this entire idea of political messaging seems pointless. I've started to talk openly to friends around me — here in my dark-red Appalachian state — and absolutely no one is arguing about what word to use, or what rhetoric to adopt, or how to talk to a sports fan, or how American/un-American anyone is.

The friend who is a manager at a Starbucks tells me how incredibly afraid they are of their student loan payments coming due. The friend who is an independent musician with an autistic son tells me how goddamn angry they are at RFK's anti-autism plans. The friend who worked for over 20 years at the FDA tells me how terrifying it felt to see the DOGE kids walking the campus, aloof in their sadistic and nonsensical cost-cutting. The friend who fled to Canada is petrified that the Fed will be taken over by Trump and weaponized.

We don't need more words. Just tell the goddamn truth.

jenny Altshuler
8h

Those protest posters are excellent. They are by Bonnie Siegler. People can get them here: https://contrarian.substack.com/p/have-you-no-posters?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaf8kz9iHzixkGoUNehT-KW85JwTIQVb6d5OuaVyAR9jhPeD3xkUkOi0BLh7Xw_aem_7ZQheU0TXQSH-GpnBJXIBg

She also wrote this book, Signs of Resistance https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/bonnie-siegler/signs-of-resistance/9781579658748/

