Robin Epstein
4d

Thanks for this, Micah. I went to a T’ruah (rabbis for human rights) zoom and Jill Jacobs posed a question in a way I hadn’t precisely heard before. What about, she asked, when people start blaming the Jews for cuts in cancer research? Considering “antisemitism” is Trump’s purported reason for making those cuts, it seems plausible. Not only did the AIPAC thing not work, in Shahana’s race (70% win!) as well as in Zohran’s - and she grew up in Brooklyn, so maybe your interesting UWS theory applies to her as well - it may seed more antisemitism. As a friend just quipped (sort of) to me, all those over-the-top statements against Mamdani are really “bad for the Jews.”

Ami Dar
4d

Thanks Micah. Two predictions if he gets elected: he will forge a great relationship with most of the Jewish community, and he and the billionaires will get along better than almost anyone expects (watch Bloomberg offer to mentor him...). In both cases, this is because, politics aside, it's in everyone's interest, and because he is *exactly* the kind of guy—smart, ambitious, disciplined, well-mannered, a winner—that the average billionaire would love to hire (in a different league in that regard than de Blasio, for example), or that many people would like their daughter to marry.

