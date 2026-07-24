The Connector

The Connector

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Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
3d

One thing I've been wondering (and not certain on this) is whether blue cities need to train and set up police voter protection squads to help confront ICE agents or Proud Boys, or others who would try and deter people from voting. It's obviously complicated, but I think should be considered as part of the scenario.

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Susan Heath's avatar
Susan Heath
2d

Thank you so much for this warning and the links! A group of local folks were just talking about this yesterday, and this will give us a good place to start.

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