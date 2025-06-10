The Connector

Dave Fleischer
2d

"but as my friend and sometime co-author Lara Putnam points out on X, that’s not counting the millions that volunteers spent out of their own pockets on wasted postage." Honestly, that's the least of it -- think of the tens of thousands of hours of wasted time, volunteer time that could have done something useful! Stop letter-writing to people you don't know. Stop texting people you don't know. Organizers, stop pretending these equivalents of unsolicited junk mail to people we don't know has an impact. If you want to have an impact, canvass, especially with actual dialogue with voters. Given the stakes, your time is precious so use it wisely.

Susan Wagner
2d

Micah- Maybe another framing of this is to say the writing campaigns onboarded amazing volunteer armies who are now educated, good at what they do have created amazing communities and can mobilize quickly. What a great accomplishment and an asset to the party, should they avail themselves of this free battle tested labor. It may be that writing campaigns are productive for certain types of races ( as you acknowledge) and we should maximize its usefulness. Markers For Democracy has found great success in school board races. We should now take advantage of the activist army that now exists ( however it emerged) and let's harness all that energy in strategic ways. Personally, I don't buy into relational organizing, at least the way the Dems have so far implemented it. We need good programs for activist groups. That will necessitate a willingness on the part of the powers that be to interact in a meaningful way with the partner volunteer community. You know those of us who onboarded through the postcarding and letter writing campaigns.

