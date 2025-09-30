The Connector

Jill Stoner
4d

Really nice column today. Your writing gives color to bleak times. And I look forward to reading the memoire of the "young German."

Though you profess to have faith that our movement opposing the regime has teeth, I have recently felt that we might be losing a race against time. But today, the "stone-faced generals" (as many commentators have described them) showed zero warmth to the two despots who stole some of their valuable hours on this earth, ranting and raving about masculinity and enemies within. It is to them that I now look for support. Will they, or won't they, consider our American cities as training grounds for training troops with fresh shaven faces, lean bods, and a warrior ethos?

Howard Horowitz
4d

Micah, I certainly hope you are right (actually left) about the current moment. Am I optimistic, but the hope you inspire is a call to action. Thank you also for speaking out about the farce of Trump Peace Plan to end the war Gaza. I am amazed at how many mainstream commentators want to give it a chance (seemingly persuaded that Arab states and the PA are signing on). Netanyahu knows and says that this is simply the terms of surrender for Hamas to allow Israel to reconstruct at someone else's expense, the status quo ante in Gaza (i.e., the ghetto with controlled nutrition for 2 million Palestinians) while continuing the ethnic cleansing and annexation in the West Bank. He will sell this to his right wing. He will remind them of the value of Gaza as a holding tank for millions of Palestinians that will enable a Jewish Democratic Israel from the River to the Sea (except for Gaza). As an added bonus perhaps a new resistance movement will rise up for them to crush in the name of security. Lather, Rinse, Repeat.

