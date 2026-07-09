What Do I Do in a Time Like This?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3459What Do I Do in a Time Like This? A recording from Micah L. Sifry and Rory Truex's live videoMicah L. Sifry, Rory Truex, and Jess CravenJul 09, 20263459ShareTranscriptGet more from Micah L. Sifry in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ConnectorSubscribeAuthorsMicah L. SifryJess CravenWrites Chop Wood, Carry Water SubscribeRory TruexWrites Civic Forum Subscribe