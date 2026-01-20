The Connector

The Connector

Beth Q
2d

Follow the money. One of the biggest problems, hinted at here, is the amount of money in politics. Not just because of the time and soul-selling it takes to raise it, and the influence it can buy, but with how it’s spent. There is an entire industry of consultants who suck up that money developing “messaging” and running ads. They sell manipulation not real communication and empathy. How do you make money on the hard work of folks getting out in their neighborhoods building real relationships? You don’t. Stop listening to these consulting firms and get your ass into your neighborhoods. This book you so wonderfully pull apart is actually just an advertising packet for these leaches.

Ian Ogard
2d

Thanks for the glimpse into the belly of the beast. The playbook has all the excitement of soggy, cold, plain noodles.

You saved the best for last - your suggestions: "...investing in developing trusted messengers (friends, family, coworkers, community figures), building relationships in non-political contexts (churches, union halls, barbershops, child care centers, youth sports), repeated contact over years (not just a last-minute blitz), material aid, and cultural presence..." and, "...fighting for some big-picture things that could dramatically improve people’s lives (or save them from corporate predators and rightwing thugs) enough that such voters would feel a bigger stake in politics rather than being alienated by political moneyball."

Maybe instead of hunkering down in a conference room with calculators and legal pads and spreadsheets (the cover illustration for the article was pretty good!), the democratic brain trust should've been on the streets of Minneapolis handing out hot chocolate. I guess we'll find out in November...

